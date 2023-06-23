Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Go, Joe!

You Go, Joe!

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Credit where credit is due.  Uncle Joe plays the long game, and he does not for forget.
One more answer to the age-old question: “But what has he done for us lately?”

h/t Uncle Eb in the morning thread

IBEW Press Release

(bolding mine because I know you guys will never read the whole block quote)

After months of negotiations, the IBEW’s Railroad members at four of the largest U.S. freight carriers finally have what they’ve long sought but that many working people take for granted: paid sick days.

This is a big deal, said Railroad Department Director Al Russo, because the paid-sick-days issue, which nearly caused a nationwide shutdown of freight rail just before Christmas, had consistently been rejected by the carriers. It was not part of last December’s congressionally implemented update of the national collective bargaining agreement between the freight lines and the IBEW and 11 other railroad-related unions.

“We’re thankful that the Biden administration played the long game on sick days and stuck with us for months after Congress imposed our updated national agreement,” Russo said. “Without making a big show of it, Joe Biden and members of his administration in the Transportation and Labor departments have been working continuously to get guaranteed paid sick days for all railroad workers.

“We know that many of our members weren’t happy with our original agreement,” Russo said, “but through it all, we had faith that our friends in the White House and Congress would keep up the pressure on our railroad employers to get us the sick day benefits we deserve. Until we negotiated these new individual agreements with these carriers, an IBEW member who called out sick was not compensated.”

While President Joe Biden was calling on Congress in November to pass legislation to implement the agreement, he stressed that he would continue to encourage the railroads to guarantee paid sick time for their employees.

“I share workers’ concern about the inability to take leave to recover from illness or care for a sick family member,” Biden said. “I have pressed legislation and proposals to advance the cause of paid leave in my two years in office and will continue to do so.”

That pressure, plus the IBEW’s ongoing efforts, is paying off at last. The IBEW and BNSF Railway reached an agreement April 20 to grant members four short-notice, paid sick days, with the ability to also convert up to three personal days to sick days. The union reached similar understandings with CSX and Union Pacific on March 22, and with Norfolk Southern on March 10. Unused sick time at the end of a year can be paid out or rolled into a worker’s 401(k) retirement account.

Open thread.

 

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      👍

       

      Trolls on reddit are constantly using the aversion of the railroad strike to undermine Biden’s cred on labor.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dangerman

      Anyone know the latest on the Student Loan forgiveness? Yes, I could google, but that requires proper caffeination, especially on a Friday, and, besides, my Cardiologist has me on decaf, grrrrr. I have slightly less than 10k in loans so if that goes through, I don’t owe anybody or anything a damned thing (well, excluding my local bookie; she doesn’t count).

      Speaking of aversion, Baud, um, pants check?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      2liberal

      https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdmo/pr/former-fbi-analyst-sentenced-retaining-classified-documents

       

      A former analyst with the Kansas City Division of the FBI was sentenced in federal court today for illegally retaining documents related to the national defense at her residence.

      Kendra Kingsbury, 50, of Garden City, Kansas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to three years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. Kingsbury pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2022, to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      catclub

      @2liberal: three years and 10 months in federal prison without parole. Kingsbury pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2022, to two counts

       

      37 counts including obstruction of justice.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      catclub

      @WaterGirl: ​
       This?

      The Supreme Court, in an 8-1 ruling, revived the Biden administration’s immigration guidelines that prioritize which noncitizens to deport, dismissing a challenge from two Republican state attorneys general who argued the policies conflicted with immigration law.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      . . . . four short-notice, paid sick days, with the ability to also convert up to three personal days to sick days

      This is an improvement over the multi-union bargaining coalition that ended with a Presidential Emergency Board cram-down agreement that (among other provisions) allowed a single “paid” sick day per year. Now the other Unions can go back to the well and cry “Me Too!”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      President Biden is a man who sticks with it, and keeps his word.  That’s more valuable than gold nowadays (and rarer than hen’s teeth).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Rusty

      Joe continues to be one of the most effective presidents in a generation.  Taking whatever he has (in terms of party control of the house and senate, along with the general power of the presidency) and getting the most accomplished. In the end, he got what he wanted, along without creating a major transportation crisis.  I hope younger Democrats are all paying attention.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      Definitely good news. Hopefully not the end of the story; it’s still not really all that much sick time, but “some” is a heck of a lot better than “none”.

      Reply

