Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The words do not have to be perfect.

This really is a full service blog.

T R E 4 5 O N

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The willow is too close to the house.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

In my day, never was longer.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

The revolution will be supervised.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Elsewhere…

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Elsewhere…

Soonergrunt is correct!


  • Betty
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah

      rikyrah

      Government competency IS A CHOICE.

       

      What happened in Philly is not a fluke.

       

      Do you think that if they had a Republican Governor it would have been repaired like that?

      No.

      Betty

      Good morning. This is a good counter point to the chaos occurring in Russia. I do believe the younger generation will save us. I wish it hadn’t come to this.

