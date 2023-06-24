Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      FelonyGovt

      That is very beautiful, and it made me cry when I read it. However, I’m NOT a good person and I would still rather see Pat Robertson wind up down below where it’s very hot.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Origuy

      Sorry if you’ve already seen this. Last year, I posted a request for donations for my friend Susan, who rescued an entire litter of kittens 14 years ago. At the time, her Tabitha needed several teeth removed. Jackals were very generous in helping with the bill. I’m happy to say that Tabitha is doing great. Now it’s her sister Dusty Doolittle who needed dental work. Since they have to sedate cats to do the procedure, the bill is pretty large. I’m coming again to ask you to consider throwing in a few bucks. Here’s some pictures of Dusty and the bill. Dusty is a tuxedo and is very acrobatic, although shy around most people.

      Contributions can be sent via PayPal or Zelle to me at jlanam AT comcast DOT net or to my Venmo account at @Jeffery-Lanam. Susan doesn’t do the apps thing. Anything is appreciated.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Origuy

      @FelonyGovt: I don’t believe in an afterlife, but I can imagine Pat stopping in to that Heaven on his way to Hell with those people that he’s comfortable with.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SomeRandomGuy

      CS Lewis, a noted Christian writer, once wrote an allegory of hell, where people there didn’t realize they were there, and more, that they were, themselves, the people who kept them there. They were so unwilling to believe in that “sky fairy” crap that nothing would get through.

      I’m down with Robertson thinking that exact same way, but, in the middle of what everyone else considered “Heaven”, where, without blinders on, most people found joy in all the expressions of love and affection, but where that love and affection looked *so different* that the trapped souls were sure it was, in fact, torture.

      Robertson would see some down-town masochist getting a whipping, and spend hours and days terrified of getting tortured the same way, never knowing he was safe, because he wouldn’t say “please” to the Leatherman sadist using the whip.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Sister Golden Bear

      It’s been making the round of queer social media and it’s beautiful.

      On a related note, here’s a great essay on the importance of Pride especially given the Christofascist Republican (but I repeat myself) efforts to eradicate LBG-and-especially-T people from public life.

      tl;dr

      Possibly you’ve heard the Jewish in-joke that sums up the meaning of all Jewish holidays? “They tried to kill us. We won.* Let’s eat.” My Pride version?

      They wish we were invisible.

      We’re not.

      Let’s dance.

      *It’s really more of “We survived.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hrprogressive

      Pat having to see everyone he hated in heaven, and having to explain to Jesus why he hated them, for all eternity, actually sounds a lot more satisfying than him being whipped by demons, or some such.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anonymous at Work

      @Bex: “Nothing is true, everything is possible.” Adam Silverman last night.  BBC is saying stuff but can’t tell it goes down below ‘per Russian media reports.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Calouste

      I wonder what Prigozhin got out of the deal. If he got the heads of the minister of defense and chief of staff that he wanted, Putin might find out that those heads don’t agree with the deal. Also, calling someone a traitor in the morning and making a deal with them in the evening doesn’t exactly exude the “strongman in control of everything” image that Putin likes so much.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      John S.

      @Calouste:

      No matter what Prigozhin is up to, this is not 11D chess for Putin. He comes off looking weak. A mercenary army just took over a city and marched within 200 miles of Moscow, unopposed. There’s no way to spin that as “good news for Putin”.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hueyplong

      Putin’s not out of the woods until one of his GOP hirelings starts yapping with confidence on twitter.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RaflW

      Maybe the afterlife is just one place. And Pat Robertson has to be a janitor and clean the unisex bathroom at Jesus’s Club Q: The Afterparty for 93 years to atone and learn to genuinely love unconditionally.

      (As a universalist, I don’t believe anyone is destined to eternal hell. A period of post-perishing accountability might feel like hell for Pat, but so be it. I also am quite agnostic about any sort of afterlife anyway.)

      Reply

