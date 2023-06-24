Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Muggy Grey Dawn Open Thread: Nervous Laughter At Developments in Russia

Muggy Grey Dawn Open Thread: Nervous Laughter At Developments in Russia

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I’mma let Adam handle the Serious Information here, but as a temporary spillover so that the squeamish among us can discuss other matters over breakfast…


(Truly, this is one of the weirder timelines!)

  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • bjacques
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • different-church-lady
  • Eduardo
  • Gemina13
  • JPL
  • oldster
  • satby

    3. 3.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      With Russia in disarray where will GOP senators spend the 4th of July?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Eduardo

      I have to study something for work this weekend and I don’t know how I will be able to concentrate.  This brings back memories of 1989 and 1991.  Great times!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bjacques

      Be a damn shame if Putin is forced to bomb the Rostov arsenal that’s full of stuff meant to be used in Ukraine. Damn shame.

      Looks like the cage-fight promoters decided Musk and Zuck weren’t a big enough draw.

      EDIT: And I hope President Biden is prepared to tap the Strategic Meme Reserve.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      oldster

      Putin warning in his speech that this is a stab-in-the-back just like 1917.

      That’s right. Putin is saying that the communist revolution was a bad thing, and that he is Tsar Nicholas II.

      It shows you how his ambition all along has been to reassemble the empire — not the USSR, but the one before that. He wanted to reconstitute Tsarist Russia, with himself as the Tsar.

      I hope he is getting his wish.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      JPL

      I’m having a hard time cheering for the mercenaries, but this could be good news for Ukraine.   The domestic unrest might convince Putin to end his war.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anne Laurie

      @different-church-lady: Nuclear power in chaos always good for a laugh.

      We will all go together when we go…

      (Seriously: I have been a joking nihilist on this topic since my third-grade teacher, a nun of the Dominican order, told us there was no point in duck&cover drills, because any nuclear war would hit targets close enough that we wouldn’t live long enough to know what was happening. That would’ve been during or right after the Cuban missile crisis.)

      Reply

