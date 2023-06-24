BREAKING: Ukraine runs out of popcorn pic.twitter.com/W1WBLrTy61 — Sputnik (@Sputnik_Not) June 23, 2023

I’mma let Adam handle the Serious Information here, but as a temporary spillover so that the squeamish among us can discuss other matters over breakfast…

PRESIDENT'S DAILY BRIEF

JUNE 24TH, 2023

SUBJECT: RUSSIA

ANALYST'S COMMENTS:

lol. lmao — Decker Eveleth (@dex_eve) June 23, 2023

Live look at Langley right now pic.twitter.com/bf0ZsvDv8b — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) June 23, 2023





It will never stop being funny that a war launched to capture Kyiv in a few days has resulted in an attempted insurrection by the presidential caterer. https://t.co/74fAZ42xav — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) June 23, 2023

Is it true Lauren Boebert was giving Wagner Group tours of the Kremlin a few days ago? — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) June 24, 2023

It's only a coup if it comes from the Langley region of the Feds, otherwise it's just a sparkling factional dispute https://t.co/Rn9MMdPTiH — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) June 24, 2023

“Oh you’re having civ-mil relations issues? Fucking skill issue bitch, I created a private army outside of the state loyal only to me, lmao suck it.” “Update: Hey gang. Ok, I am learning and growing..” — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) June 23, 2023

To be fair to Putin, it was hard to imagine at the time that recruiting an army of violent convicted felons directly from the prison system and arming them with tanks and artillery could have ever backfired — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) June 24, 2023

Calling all proud boys, qnon, maga, moms for liberty, klan, Elon, Trump, Kushner, Tucker Carlson, Jill Stein, Matt Goetz, Ron Desantis, Mike Flynn- Putin needs your help! Go to Russia now and serve your leader. This is your chance to save mother Russia. ?? ????? ??????! — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) June 24, 2023

Let’s briefly put aside all matters of politics, grand strategy, or second order implications and be real for a moment: It will be very funny if the end result of this war is the ex-KGB guy dead and the guy who voiced Paddington Bear alive. — Melania Trump’s Burner Account (@IRHotTakes) June 23, 2023

(Truly, this is one of the weirder timelines!)