Medium Cool – Heat Wave!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Heat Wave!

Since many of us around the country have been experiencing a heat wave, let’s talk about films where heat and summer and sweat play a big role in the film.

When I think of movies where it’s hot-hot-hot, I instantly think of Body Heat.  For songs, I immediately think Summer in the City.

For some reason, I also think of Atlantic City, and a scene with a female actor on a hot summer night, partially undressed, standing in front of a mirror or a window, squeezing a fresh lemon onto her skin.  (Something about seafood?)  Funny, I don’t remember much else about the movie except that I really liked it at the time.

I am also picturing a movie where some stocky fellow is yelling “Stella!” :-)  I also saw that one as a play – in the middle of August in a small un-air conditioned community theater.  Talk about making you feel like you are there!

Medium Cool – 

But first, a quick  announcement:

 Toward the end of July, we will begin a 2 or 3-part Medium Cool series on Josephine Tey.  I’ll share more details from Subaru Dianne soon, but I wanted to give you guys a heads up – in case anyone wants to read a book or two of hers as a refresher, or perhaps read something by Josephine Tey for the first time.

Okay, let’s talk heat and summer and sweat!  Funny, there must be tons of films where summer heat plays a big role and they are not hot in another way, but those aren’t the ones I thought of!

    24Comments

    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      Could we get a hint on one or two Tey titles to check out? I presume The Daughter of Time, but what else?

    10. 10.

      Steeplejack

      I have always found it interesting that large parts of Out of the Past, the greatest film noir, and I will not be taking questions at this time, happen in the glare of Mexican sunlight and outdoorsy California/​Nevada.

    13. 13.

      BellaPea

      Body Heat was hot, hot, hot. William Hurt and Kathleen Turner at their best. The scene where he smashes the window with the chair to get in to her…WHOA.

    15. 15.

      Scout211

      Rear Window (1954)

      Rear Window original movie trailer

      A New York City heat wave served as a focal plot device in this classic Alfred Hitchcock thriller. As his neighbors open their windows to let the breeze in, photographer L.B. Jeffries (Jimmy Stewart) begins tracking their movements and aides in solving a murder.

    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Steeplejack: Let’s see if Subaru Dianne weighs in with some titles.  This pre-announcement was just to give folks a heads up about what is coming up – I’m not entirely sure that she has even decided on specific books or not.  We’ll see!

    18. 18.

      Bee Girl

      Cool Hand Luke…also featuring a sweaty Paul Newman. The entire movie was sweaty with a rather memorable car wash scene where the entire chain gang is loosing their minds and it ain’t the heat.

      Cat On A Hot Tin Roof …Paul, Elizabeth Taylor in another humid southern summer.

