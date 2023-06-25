Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

The willow is too close to the house.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

This blog will pay for itself.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I really should read my own blog.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Serendipity

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Serendipity

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 19

Thank you, commentor Glidwrith:

I started taking photos of flowers I see on my one mile walk at lunchtime at work. I send the more interesting ones to my mom. These aren’t in my garden and I don’t know what most of them are, but I find it fascinating at the sheer variety of plants, if you just take the time to look.

The first [top] one is honeysuckle, and I know this is Texas privet.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 20

White roses.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 21

Unknown:
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 22

Looks like a giant bird of paradise…
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Serendipity

Also unknown.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 23

This was a holy crap! moment. A dozen or so Morel mushrooms sprouted from mulch in Southern California. This mushroom is supposed to be in damp forests, usually near oak trees.

Mom was all “quick, grab them before someone else does!”.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 24

***********

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      WereBear

      Waiting for my rose shipment. Four different Canadian varieties, and two of them need more time in the greenhouse before shipping. But this is why I like High Country Roses. They want me to get good plants.

      Roses are kind of like peonies. One must invest the time and nurturing for them to go nuts… eventually :)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.