Thank you, commentor Glidwrith:

I started taking photos of flowers I see on my one mile walk at lunchtime at work. I send the more interesting ones to my mom. These aren’t in my garden and I don’t know what most of them are, but I find it fascinating at the sheer variety of plants, if you just take the time to look.

The first [top] one is honeysuckle, and I know this is Texas privet.



White roses.



Unknown:

