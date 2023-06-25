Thank you, commentor Glidwrith:
I started taking photos of flowers I see on my one mile walk at lunchtime at work. I send the more interesting ones to my mom. These aren’t in my garden and I don’t know what most of them are, but I find it fascinating at the sheer variety of plants, if you just take the time to look.
The first [top] one is honeysuckle, and I know this is Texas privet.
Looks like a giant bird of paradise…
This was a holy crap! moment. A dozen or so Morel mushrooms sprouted from mulch in Southern California. This mushroom is supposed to be in damp forests, usually near oak trees.
***********
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
