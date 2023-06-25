… So we must be very careful what we pretend to be.”

Or at least (says someone who shares Vonnegut’s — and Abigal Adam’s, and Dostoyevsky’s — birthday) we should take a considered approach to how we choose to present ourselves. Between the Titan submersible and the Russian coup-or-whatever, I have done a certain amount of self-censorship this week, although perhaps not enough…

The thing about social media is that it has incomprehensibly quickly accelerated the number of social interactions people are having, and the speed with which these grooves get carved. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) June 21, 2023

And anyway this whole thing misses the point entirely. He casts it as “the fascists won’t listen to us if we’re mean” when it’s really “you won’t get a critical mass of people on your side if you’re a dick all the time to everybody.” — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) June 21, 2023

insofar as “eat the rich” is an effective slogan for socialism it is because the emphasis is on “you get to eat!” rather than “we killed the rich!” https://t.co/RccPlOVWCo — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 21, 2023





unions: famously hostile and contemptuous toward the workers they need to win over. https://t.co/9WkoO4a1yH — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 21, 2023

if *you* are not willing to confront the challenges you face with any kind of seriousness, i have no idea why you think *i* should. it often feels like american socialists want the libs to do the work for them. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 21, 2023

i'm closer to socialists than i am libs, in terms of ideal policy, but because the price of admission to the club is that i internalize the contempt of people who couldn't win a popularity contest consisting of one contestant, i remain, nominally, a lib — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 21, 2023

the whole socialism bubble 2017-2020 was a online phenomenon anyways, amplified by the media that had no real electoral implications, and the major participants in that bubble have either moved on the reactionary anti-woke train or stuck in 2017 like this guy pic.twitter.com/CfwDG1tEyS — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) June 21, 2023

anti-woke, IDW, dirtbag left, contrarian centrists, etc… they all share the same basic thesis: "you need to let us be horrible people online and say slurs, because that's what the real white working class wants" …and that's all there is to it — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) June 21, 2023

pretending that the Democrats are the same as they were in 1996 or even 2008 is ignoring the significant work done *by the left* in pushing the party left! not on everything, not completely, but nevertheless significantly. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) June 21, 2023

the latter-day success of the democratic socialists of america has a lot to do with the general success of this mass line in their politics, the Don't Scare The Hoes line, and that should be guarded with constant vigilance — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) June 21, 2023



