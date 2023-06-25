Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

No one could have predicted…

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Republicans in disarray!

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Late Night Open Thread: We Are What We Pretend to Be…

Late Night Open Thread: We Are What We Pretend to Be…

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

So we must be very careful what we pretend to be.”

Or at least (says someone who shares Vonnegut’s — and Abigal Adam’s, and Dostoyevsky’s — birthday) we should take a considered approach to how we choose to present ourselves. Between the Titan submersible and the Russian coup-or-whatever, I have done a certain amount of self-censorship this week, although perhaps not enough…



Dumb stuff we do in our twenties, but now it can be shared with the whole online world / be on the record forever…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Calouste
  • Citizen Alan
  • gwangung

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      gwangung

      Hm. I noticed this a lot. A lot of socialist/leftists just aren’t interested in persuading others and recruiting to their side–they act like it’s beneath them. They’re more interested in imposing their views on others, and if it’s done through totalitarian means, it’d suit them just fine.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Calouste

      That all means as much to me as a QAnon rant. I.e. these people are so enclosed in their own terminology and phrasing that it’s incomprehensible to outsiders.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.