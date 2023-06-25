Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Tick tock motherfuckers!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

No one could have predicted…

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Let there be snark.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

No Justins, No Peace

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Good Reads

It’s easy for those of us who can at least pass for ‘normal’ to say, but I do think Mr. Ryan has a point:

Perhaps you have noticed, of late, that society is “collapsing.” That the incoherent babbling of the vicious and insane now dominates prime-time news and every corner of the internet. That both queer acceptance and anti-queer backlash seem to be proliferating in ways that should be impossible, or at the very least should cancel each other out, but are instead turning America into a patchwork quilt of homophobic hellholes and sanctuary jurisdictions, like a thin rainbow sheen floating on a dirty puddle. And that rainbow? It has colors you’ve never noticed before, representing identities you’ve never heard of. Look closely; you might even see yourself reflected in it—at least until some jackbooted mouth-breather stomps through it on his way to protest Disney, or drag queens, or his own children, who have long since disowned him.

I sound flip, I know—a touch indifferent to all that unpleasantness. Forgive me: I came of age on a steady diet of bar queens quoting Joan Crawford while they took their triple-drug cocktails. They showed me that indifference has long been a kind of queer armor. The only defense when you can’t stop them from hitting you is to never let them see it hurt (then kick ’em in the balls when they get winded). These days, however, my indifference is of a different kind: less aesthetic, more practical. Don’t misunderstand: I’m not at all indifferent to the terrible suffering the right is causing for queer people, especially trans people and young people and queer people of color, and those who are all of the above. Quite the contrary. It’s just that I know, in my heart of hearts, that our enemies are stupid, and they will fail.

Let me explain. It’s my position as a queer historian that’s shaped my indifference, and drawing on that background, I’m here to tell you two things. First, you’re not crazy. The war for our future is all around us, and it will get worse. We are living in Weimar America (think Cabaret, but without Liza). There is no off-ramp coming. Many people want to exterminate queer communities, or drive us far enough underground that it’s functionally the same; vastly more people don’t really care but are willing to go along if promised some small measure of security or a return to an imagined time when things were better, whiter, more heterosexual. Radical centrists seem to have taken Martin Luther King’s words on the white moderate—the “ally” who is “more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice,” “who constantly says ‘I agree with you in the goal you seek, but I can’t agree with your methods of direct action’ ”—as an instructional guide rather than a warning. And reading the news is like looking into the maw of Pandora’s box: I’m surprised daily by the innovative cruelties that fascists, the fascist-adjacent, and Republicans in general come up with.

Second thing you should know? Despite all of that, they are going to lose—they have, actually, lost already, irrevocably and permanently. Just as they did last time. This is what I mean by indifference

Terrible things are happening, and will continue to happen, to particular individuals — and it is very much our task to fight as many of these terrible things as we can. But just as people didn’t accept the Dobbs decision and immediately go back to a pre-Roe understanding of how abortion and contraception ‘should’ work, most people aren’t going to blindly accept the right wing’s frantic efforts to shove every human into one of two boxes, with a corresponding set of strictly-enforced boundaries. There is only so much toothpaste one can force back into the tube.

===========

‘Only the Beginning’ thread…

Sunday Morning Open Thread 5

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Sunday Morning Open Thread 6

(Matt Davies via GoComics.com)

Sunday Morning Open Thread 7

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Gonna be hot again today, then cool down to upper ’80s. Then the NWS is calling for 102 on Thursday and Friday. I know that number will change, but in my experience it never changes for the better. So, come T & F I will not be the lest surprised if temps top 105.

      ps: Blech.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffg166

      The radical right always needs an out group to attack. Going after the queers has always been a go to. The majority of the people in this country have found out they have an LGBT relative. Most have accepted them. The hard core right wingers have not.

      I am making triple berry jam. The jars have been boiled the berry mixture is now in the process of boiling down. The weather was cool up until yesterday. It’s a bit sweaty doing this today but if it turns out right it is worth it to have this jam in January, February and March.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      both alito and thomas should be impeached, sanctioned and disbarred. preferably, on television.

      Doesn’t go far enough, but it would be uncivil of me to suggest jail time. [Yeah, yeah — “for WHAT crime, SFAW?” Whatever. Take the lead from Alito re: Dobbs: make something up, the way he did.]

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SFAW

      @Jeffg166: You live anywhere near central MA? ‘Cause I’ll be over when it’s ready.

      ETA: Or if you’re on the path from NYC to Boston, since I’m in NY today.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Gvg

      And Roberts wife was using her connections to profit. That was another story. Very time someone exposes one story, further digging exposes more. I hope reporters start digging on all of them. I hope the liberal ones are clean, because I know the right is going to respond by digging into them, but if anything real is found, well we will deal with it….when we can. Biden still nominates. Anyway, Thomas and Alito need to be impeached. I do think the court should be expanded because of workload and I think it’s a bad idea to let the public perception be that there should always just be 9, like that was in the Constitution. However we also can’t let actual proven corruption go unpunished. Just like letting Nixon go to heal the country was bad down the road, we need to actually impeach AND impose ethics code with consequences that can be enforced either by courts OR by Congress whichever has the will at the time.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      sab

      Scalia on Bush v Gore: Get over it.

      We might have if they hadn’t put their legal foot on the accelerator to the floor.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RepubAnon

      @SFAW: Not jail – that would guarantee them meals and a place to sleep.

      Instead, strip them of all their assets as resulting from criminal assets, give them each a shopping cart, some cardboard, a map of freeway overpasses, and a list of restaurants that don’t lock their dumpsters – and put them out on the street  Let them find out what being poor is really all about, and how their Republican buddies won’t do anything to help them.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: “for WHAT crime, SFAW?”

      That’s easy, for accepting bribes. The confessions are right there in their opinions.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      most people aren’t going to blindly accept the right wing’s frantic efforts to shove every human into one of two boxes,

      I think there are only two boxes when it comes to sex.

      There are people who are willing to have sex with me and there are people who aren’t.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Spanky

      @SFAW: I am fully prepared to believe that Alito agrees with Chicolini that there is no sanity clause

      Eta, and I salute the ftnyt for publishing Alito’s little screed. It tells the world who Alito really is, even though, as I suspect, what we read into it is not what the editors saw.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WereBear

      @Jeffg166: Jam is, you know, the jam. Damn, that sounds like some fine jam.

      I’ve just giddy because I’ve been getting this French jam to put on top of my cream cheese omelettes and it is obviously DAYUM good.

      It is in octagonal jars with a red and white plaid lid. Come to think of it, this is truly built for re-use. My inner apothecary craves the bottom of the jar as much as the rest of me.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      narya

      About to head out for a short run, in the hope it clears my brain a bit–at 1 am, a large old mirror crashed to the floor, quite loudly. Took forever to get back to sleep. Today or tomorrow will be Cheesemaking Day (for those who missed the other announcement, mozzarella, followed by ricotta made with the whey from the mozzarella). And a trip to the farmers market.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WereBear

      A minute reading of ingredients has convinced me that yes, I can taste the difference in the ones that put high fructose corn syrup in their jam. Which makes them false jams, friends and neighbors!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Washington Post has valued Crow’s gifts, favors and transactions with Thomas at being worth millions of dollars, including Crow purchasing Thomas’ mother’s home and paying private school tuition for Thomas’ nephew.

      Something I have been wondering about. Did Thomas or Alito report these gifts on their tax returns? If not, you can be sure they owe some rather significant back taxes. The 2023 gift tax limit is only $17,000.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Evap

      @WereBear: that sounds like Bonne Mamam (or something like that). I have several of those jars that I use for spice mixes, homemade sauces etc.  I love  those jars

      Reply
    26. 26.

      sab

      @OzarkHillbilly: Early Dad’s birthday ( I think that is bad luck, but that is just me). Compromise date combining stepmothers day, fathers day and dad’s actually birthday ( Dad is spouse not father.) We are sceduled for outside on the restaurant’s porch.  Weather is scheduled for major thunderstorm at about that time. Such is life.

      Next year I might get an actual Mother’s day even tough I am not an actual mother. Stepdaughter’s actual mother died, her adoptive mother is a toxic bitch who rejected her. This year she said i am her only mother. Time to stop demanding respect as a

      Reply

