Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

In my day, never was longer.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

This fight is for everything.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

This really is a full service blog.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The words do not have to be perfect.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

No Justins, No Peace

T R E 4 5 O N

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Latest from the Leo Court (Open Thread)

Latest from the Leo Court (Open Thread)

by | 43 Comments

This post is in: , ,

New SCOTUS ruling came down this morning:

CNN — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Louisiana congressional map to be redrawn to add another majority-Black district.

The justices reversed plans to hear the case themselves and lifted a hold they placed on a lower court’s order for a reworked redistricting regime. There were no noted dissents…

“Today’s decision follows on the heels of the court’s 5-4 ruling earlier this month holding that Alabama also has to re-draw its congressional district maps to include a second majority-minority district,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

“And like the Alabama ruling, it doesn’t explain why the court nevertheless had issued emergency relief to allow Louisiana to use its unlawful maps during the 2022 midterm cycle,” Vladeck added. “It puts the court’s interventions last year into ever-sharper perspective.”

This is good news for House Dems, who will likely pick up some seats with non-gerrymandered maps. But here’s a potential black cloud for that silver lining: the Moore vs. Harper decision is also expected this term, and the wingnut supermajority SCOTUS could use it to issue a ruling that endorses the radical Independent State Legislature Theory. WTF is that? Here’s a brief from the League of Women Voters:

North Carolina legislators appealed to the United States Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case. The legislators argued that the North Carolina Supreme Court’s decision to reject the legislature’s map overstepped its authority under the US Constitution’s Elections Clause. Via the fringe Independent State Legislature Theory (ISLT), they argued that the Elections Clause gives state legislatures exclusive authority to set rules for federal elections in their states without any limits from other branches of the state government, including state courts and governors. If the ISLT is adopted by the Supreme Court, state legislatures could gain near-absolute power to gerrymander Congressional districts along party lines, which could only be stopped by Congress, among other potential impacts.

I am not a lawyer, but it seems contradictory on its face to reject the gerrymandered maps produced by wingnut supermajority legislatures and then endorse the ISLT. That said, it’s possible Alito is ransacking the writings of 17th century witch-burners to discover arcane justifications for it right now.

With this court, who the fuck knows? Basically, the Roberts Leo Court functions as a somewhat PR-conscious Repub operation. If they were going to hammer U.S. democracy with an ISLT endorsement and sandbag the Biden admin by clawing back student debt relief, they would probably issue a couple of pro-democracy rulings as cover first.

There’s no point in borrowing trouble, but I won’t relax until all the rulings are out and the Corrupt Six have decamped for the summer.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • cmorenc
  • coin operated
  • evodevo
  • Geminid
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Hob
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • Redshift
  • Rusty
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • Splitting Image
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Moore v. Harper should be dismissed as moot since the NC Supreme Court already did the nasty work for them. The fact that it hasn’t happened yet suggests that Alito or Thomas is writing a dissent from dismissal, probably to get ISLT out there for other GOP judges.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Scout211

      Also, this morning,

      WashingtonCNN — 
      The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a lower court opinion that invalidated a code of conduct at a North Carolina publicly funded charter school that required girls to wear skirts in order to “preserve chivalry” based on the belief that every girl is a “fragile vessel.”

      A federal appeals court had previously held that the school, Charter Day, violated the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause in enforcing the requirement and concluded that the school was a state actor with respect to its student code of conduct.

      “We observe that nothing in the Equal Protection Clause prevents public schools from teaching universal values of respect and kindness,” the United States Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit held.

      “But those values are never advanced by the discriminatory treatment of girls in a public school,” the majority wrote, adding that the “skirts requirement blatantly perpetuates harmful gender stereotypes as part of the public education provided to North Carolina’s young residents.”

      The lawsuit was originally brought by parents of three students who filed a federal lawsuit, arguing that the policy violated the Equal Protection Clause as well as Title IX, a federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in schools that receive federal funds.

      I would suggest that this will signal a crack down on how charter schools use public funds to push their religious and political agendas. But as BC points out, with the Leo Court, no one can predict.

      ETA: typos

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      @Scout211: Added
       

      News: The Supreme Court will *not* hear a case that hinges on whether charter schools are legally public or private. That means the court won't (yet) offer clarity whether the Constitution applies to charter schools or if religious charters may be viable. https://t.co/NI9I7c8dVt— Matt Barnum (@matt_barnum) June 26, 2023

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Alison Rose

      @Scout211:

      required girls to wear skirts in order to “preserve chivalry” based on the belief that every girl is a “fragile vessel.”

      JFC. But also, like…if girls are so “fragile” wouldn’t it make more sense for them to wear pants, which cover more of your body and don’t allow gusts of wind into your crotch?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cmorenc

      …until the corrupt 6 decamp to a deluxe fishing cabin in Alaska aboard a private jet, courtesy of a billionaire benefactor.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Rusty

      Tomorrow is the only day on the SCOTUS calendar for opinions before the summer break, there are a lot of outstanding big decisions that looked to get dumped on the same day.  Student loans, affirmative action for college admissions, free speech rights for stalkers, and maybe even the independent state legislature case.  The one outstanding case that I think has been really misunderstood and poorly reported is 303 Creative v. Elenis.  This is the web designer that didn’t want to make a web page for a same sex couple.  This whole case was manufactured by a right wing group, done in a way that no LGBTQ+ groups would be at the table to argue.  What the media has really missed, is that the case was argued under 1st amendment free speech rights, not under anything relating to religion.  As Justice Jackson pointed out at oral argument, a successful decision for the web designer wouldn’t be limited to just objections based on religions grounds, but would also apply to racial and other biases.  The likely win will cut away the civil rights laws of 1965, allowing businesses to discriminate on religious, racial, political and any other grounds.  It will explicitly protect racists, homophobic, anti-Semitic and another discrimination by businesses.  This is the real sleeper case left on the docket.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Scout211:

      The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a lower court opinion that invalidated a code of conduct at a North Carolina publicly funded charter school that required girls to wear skirts in order to “preserve chivalry” based on the belief that every girl is a “fragile vessel.”

      “Fragile vessel,” LOL. As my kid sister said sometime way back in the late 1970s, “women aren’t as ‘mere’ as they used to be.”

      And boy howdy, is that ever true now.  The theatre group that my son’s been part of for several years borrows a gym to put on their productions.  So before and after each run of one of our plays, we move all the backdrops, sound and light, etc. equipment from a storage shed to the gym and back.

      And I can tell you, the girls and women get right in there with the boys and men.  They can and do lift and carry and load and haul right along with us.  I’d love to invite the person who wrote that “fragile vessel” bullshit to come up and see one of our load-ins or load-outs so they could watch our ‘fragile vessels’ in action.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      @Baud: I wonder if “fragile vessel” was too much for even these Republican justices to try to spin. Ah, well. We’ll never know.

      Everyone knows that only applies to pregnant people.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Rusty:

      Colorado really messed up the briefing in 303 Creative in the lower courts, and the 10th Circuit’s opinion isn’t great. I think Colorado righted the ship in the Supreme Court but who knows what the right wingers will want to do with it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      New Deal democrat

      Ok, to help clear up a little confusion: even if adopted the “independent state legislature” doctrine would only apply to *Presidential* elections, not Congressional or Senatorial elections. Gerrymandering, by its terms, only affects Congressional and state legislative elections.

      I am nevertheless *very* concerned with what this Court majority will do in the “independent state legislature” case, because (based on the “conservatives’” comments during oral argument), they might hold that any state Supreme Court decision that does not apply “textualism” and “originalism” in interpreting the state’s constitution is “legislating from the bench” and can be overturned by federal courts. Which means that decisions by state courts overturning gerrymandered maps on state constitutional grounds are invalid.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      coin operated

      required girls to wear skirts in order to “preserve chivalry” based on the belief that every girl is a “fragile vessel.”

      Damn near every supervisor I had during my time in the Army were black female E7s.  They would quickly wipe the notion of ‘fragile vessel’ from your worldview.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @Betty Cracker:  Good explainer at the Brennan Center

      Brennan Center

      There are two relevant clauses. One is the Elections Clause, which reads, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations.”

      The other is the Presidential Electors Clause, which reads, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors.”

      The dispute hinges on how to understand the word “legislature.” The long-running understanding is that it refers to each state’s general lawmaking processes, including all the normal procedures and limitations. So if a state constitution subjects legislation to being blocked by a governor’s veto or citizen referendum, election laws can be blocked via the same means. And state courts must ensure that laws for federal elections, like all laws, comply with their state constitutions.

      Proponents of the independent state legislature theory reject this traditional reading, insisting that these clauses give state legislatures exclusive and near-absolute power to regulate federal elections. The result? When it comes to federal elections, legislators would be free to violate the state constitution and state courts couldn’t stop them.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      schrodingers_cat

      Question for Juicer lawyers. If a non-profit in the US is raising funds to demolish churches in India can the IRS do something about it? Can they lose their tax exempt status? What needs to happen for an organization to lose their tax exempt status

      ETA: This org got COVID relief funds.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Scout211:

      Brennan Center:

      Proponents of the independent state legislature theory reject this traditional reading, insisting that these clauses give state legislatures exclusive and near-absolute power to regulate federal elections.

      IIRC, the Florida legislature was seriously considering applying this theory back in 2000, and determining by legislative decision that Bush had won Florida’s electoral votes.  This was during those few weeks when the state’s electoral votes were up in the air, of course.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Don’t know.  There’s a famous case that a segregated school doesn’t qualify as a charitable organization, but I don’t know how strictly the IRS polices the idea of “charity” in other contexts.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Redshift

      @Scout211: I am so sick of these conservative legal “doctrines” that amount to “if we can find anything written that supports what we want, we win, even if we’re ignoring everything else that was written, what was said by the people who wrote it, and how it’s been interpreted for decades or centuries, including when the people who wrote it were alive.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      New Deal democrat

      @Betty Cracker: The clause for federal elections in general only refers to “time, place, and manner” subject to the directives of Congress. There are no such limitations as to Presidential electors.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      Open thread, so take a look at the video embedded in the tweet below and contrast the behavior and demeanor of the President of Ukraine with, oh, I dunno, maybe the President of russia?

      Zelensky makes a stop at an @okkoua gas station in eastern Donetsk region and poses for selfies with Ukrainian troops. (And hopefully picked up a coffee and OKKO dog 🌭) The Ukrainian president also visited troops near the frontline and handed out awards, his office says. pic.twitter.com/xxaV7unpQg— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 26, 2023

      ETA: OKKO in Ukraine is like a Sheets or Wawa or whatever your regional equivalent is in the US.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      At the beginning of the Civil War, white Southerners liked to portray the conflict as “the Chivalry versus the Shovelry.”

      That characterization did not last long. They’d been reading too much Walter Scott, and not enough Clausewitz.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      ❤️ “Leo court”

      Do we know if this latest ruling is “originalist” and does it answer “major questions”?  (Or both?)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Splitting Image

      @Alison Rose:

      JFC. But also, like…if girls are so “fragile” wouldn’t it make more sense for them to wear pants, which cover more of your body and don’t allow gusts of wind into your crotch?

      Not only that, but hardly any women wear skirts anymore. I see women wearing them for professional or religious reasons (or even comfort), but leggings have become almost ubiquitous.

      These assholes really give the game away when you give them the opportunity to design a school uniform. What they come up with will always look like the years 1962 to 2022 never happened. Shirts and ties for the boys; blouses and skirts for the girls. Gender conformity is the rule, and everything that kids these days actually wear goes on the forbidden list.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: “DON’T GERRYMANDER OUR SENATE!!!1” bumper stickers now available for sale at your nearest ‘Trump 2024’ roadside flag stand.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Hob

      The “what if they’re just doing a reasonable thing FOR COVER” idea is brought up every single time something doesn’t go as badly as expected. I’m sure it’s true sometimes, but in this case… a ruling in favor of the independent state legislature theory would be a huge deal, and any outlet that didn’t report it as such would be one that wasn’t going to report it accurately anyway, due to either partisan reasons or stupidity. I don’t get how “cover” is supposed to work for something like that, or how looking at it that way gives us any benefit at all, other than the kind of meaningless satisfaction that we’ve avoided an imaginary temptation to be optimistic.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      jonas

      @Scout211:code of conduct at a North Carolina publicly funded charter school that required girls to wear skirts in order to “preserve chivalry” based on the belief that every girl is a “fragile vessel.”

      What kind of parent sends their daughter to a school that thinks like this? Bunch of Duggar-types probably. Sheez.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Alison Rose: I have always found it very strange that traditional rules for gendered clothing consider skirts more “modest” apparel for women than trousers. Maybe it made some sense in the times when skirts went all the way to the floor and were so wide that it was impossible to tell whether the wearer had legs.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Alison Rose

      @Gin & Tonic: He’s such a good man, and a great leader. You can really tell how much respect he has for them, and it seems like it’s definitely mutual. A man of the people, whereas the kremlin gremlin is a man of himself.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      sdhays

      Why does the Supreme Court dump so many decisions at once? Why don’t they operate on a queue – case comes in, arguments made, deliberate (ask billionaire best friend/rando on the private plane), write opinions, release? Why is there so often this massive decision dump in early summer?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.