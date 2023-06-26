New SCOTUS ruling came down this morning:

CNN — The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Louisiana congressional map to be redrawn to add another majority-Black district. The justices reversed plans to hear the case themselves and lifted a hold they placed on a lower court’s order for a reworked redistricting regime. There were no noted dissents… “Today’s decision follows on the heels of the court’s 5-4 ruling earlier this month holding that Alabama also has to re-draw its congressional district maps to include a second majority-minority district,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law. “And like the Alabama ruling, it doesn’t explain why the court nevertheless had issued emergency relief to allow Louisiana to use its unlawful maps during the 2022 midterm cycle,” Vladeck added. “It puts the court’s interventions last year into ever-sharper perspective.”

This is good news for House Dems, who will likely pick up some seats with non-gerrymandered maps. But here’s a potential black cloud for that silver lining: the Moore vs. Harper decision is also expected this term, and the wingnut supermajority SCOTUS could use it to issue a ruling that endorses the radical Independent State Legislature Theory. WTF is that? Here’s a brief from the League of Women Voters:

North Carolina legislators appealed to the United States Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case. The legislators argued that the North Carolina Supreme Court’s decision to reject the legislature’s map overstepped its authority under the US Constitution’s Elections Clause. Via the fringe Independent State Legislature Theory (ISLT), they argued that the Elections Clause gives state legislatures exclusive authority to set rules for federal elections in their states without any limits from other branches of the state government, including state courts and governors. If the ISLT is adopted by the Supreme Court, state legislatures could gain near-absolute power to gerrymander Congressional districts along party lines, which could only be stopped by Congress, among other potential impacts.

I am not a lawyer, but it seems contradictory on its face to reject the gerrymandered maps produced by wingnut supermajority legislatures and then endorse the ISLT. That said, it’s possible Alito is ransacking the writings of 17th century witch-burners to discover arcane justifications for it right now.

With this court, who the fuck knows? Basically, the Roberts Leo Court functions as a somewhat PR-conscious Repub operation. If they were going to hammer U.S. democracy with an ISLT endorsement and sandbag the Biden admin by clawing back student debt relief, they would probably issue a couple of pro-democracy rulings as cover first.

There’s no point in borrowing trouble, but I won’t relax until all the rulings are out and the Corrupt Six have decamped for the summer.

