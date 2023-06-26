Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Another SC(R)OTUS Open Thread: ‘Just Us’ Alito, Not Loving This Particular Spotlight

Another SC(R)OTUS Open Thread: ‘Just Us’ Alito, Not Loving This Particular Spotlight

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It’s not actually devasting for Alito, because one has to understand the concept of shame to feel shame. But I’ll bet the little Opus Dei gollum spent a couple days screaming at his interns, demanding to know why the Streisand Effect is permitted around important, superior individuals such as Justice Samuel Alito:

Around midday on Friday, June 16, ProPublica reporters Justin Elliott and Josh Kaplan sent an email to Patricia McCabe, the Supreme Court’s spokesperson, with questions for Justice Samuel Alito about a forthcoming story on his fishing trip to Alaska with a hedge fund billionaire.

Fifteen minutes later, McCabe called the reporters. It was an unusual moment in our dealings with the high court’s press office, the first time any of its public information officers had spoken directly with the ProPublica journalists in the many months we have spent looking into the justices’ ethics and conduct…

Monday was a federal holiday, Juneteenth. On Tuesday, McCabe called the reporters to tell them Alito would not respond to our requests for comment but said we should not write that he declined to comment. (In the story, we wrote that she told us he “would not be commenting.”)

She asked when the story was likely to be published. Certainly not today, the reporters replied. Perhaps as soon as Wednesday.

Six hours later, The Wall Street Journal editorial page posted an essay by Alito in which he used our questions to guess at the points in our unpublished story and rebut them in advance. His piece, headlined “Justice Samuel Alito: ProPublica Misleads Readers,” was hard to follow for anyone outside ProPublica since it shot down allegations (notably the purported consumption of expensive wine) that had not yet been made.

In the hours after Alito’s response appeared, editors and reporters worked quickly to complete work on our investigative story. We did additional reporting to put Alito’s claims in context…

It does not appear that the editors at the Journal made much of an effort to fact-check Alito’s assertions.

If Alito had sent his response to us, we’d have asked some more questions. For example, Alito wrote that Supreme Court justices “commonly interpreted” the requirement to disclose gifts as not applying to “accommodations and transportation for social events.” We would have asked whether he meant to say it was common practice for justices to accept free vacations and private jet flights without disclosing them…

We leave it to the PR professionals to assess whether pre-buttals are an effective strategy. Alito’s assertion that the private flight to Alaska was of no value because the seat was empty anyway became the subject of considerable online amusement.

And the readership of our story has been robust: 2 million page views and counting. It’s possible that Alito has won the argument with the audience he cares the most about. But it seems equally plausible that he drew even more attention to the very story he was trying to knock down…

Yeah, that’s certainly the face of an innocent man…

Alito - STOCKPILE 1
(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      At some point the other hacks on the Court will pull Alito aside and say something to the effect “Dude, we at least need to keep up the veneer of credibility in order for our hacktitude to have an effect.”

    3. 3.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Alito is auditioning to play the role of a corrupt judge in the remake of The Godfather. He’s a natural.

    4. 4.

      patrick II

      @Baud:

      My favorite Alito moment.  Of course, foreign money would not become involved in American politics if we stopped having legal restraints on money in American politics. Foreigners would honor the inalienable rights of American domestic bribers only.

    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Well, why should only American billionaires have the freedom to bribe SCOTUS Justices?  Seems awfully chauvinistic.

    6. 6.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Anne Laurie @ Top:

      It’s not actually devasting for Alito, because one has to understand the concept of shame to feel shame.

      Alito might not be capable of experiencing shame for his own unimpeachable (until Dems have a 2/3 majority in the Senate) actions, but:

      I suspect Alito is feeling somewhat humiliated by the fact that everyone now views him as Singer’s Lapdog rather than the powerful, brilliant, self-made commander of judicial respect he imagines himself to be.

    7. 7.

      Kay

      Ugh. The kind of bunker mentality displayed in this indicates systemic ethical issues. It’s how the Catholic Church responded to the huge child abuse scandal- as if it was a public relations disaster rather than a complete failure by the institution. Not surprising the religious zealots on the court are taking the same approach, but it won’t work any more than it worked for the Catholic Church.

