Monday Morning Open Thread: Rise ‘n’… Shine?

‘But aren’t there bears at *every* Pride parade?…’

Happy Schadenfreude Monday…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      I often refer to Biden’s political skills as Bidenical Science.

      Actually, no I don’t, because it’s stupid.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      Metro boulot dodo.

      So fresh off of ducking out the door after his promise to pay for everyone’s orders at the Cuban restaurant he visited after his arraignment, he has promised that if people contribute to his legal fund he will pay the legal fees for Jan 6 defendants.  He doesn’t even pay his legal fees.

      What do we do about people who are so incredibly brainwashed that they keep falling for his cons?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WereBear

      @Baud: I was just thinking a natural wonk, like me, would not want a good policy named WereBearianism, because what is important is The Work and it needs a long descriptive name, which is only one of many reasons I volunteer for Baud! instead of running myself.

      In a world of marketing, we must use marketing. I think that was a major flaw in Democratic strategy, that was the “bring a knife to the gun fight” thinking.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      WereBear

      @MomSense: What do we do about people who are so incredibly brainwashed that they keep falling for his cons?

       
      In most cases, wait for them to get out of our way permanently.

      Too many reached this space through cowardice and/or childhoods which rewarded them for unthinking obedience. They’re always panicked and they’re always looking for abusive parents.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      On Morning Joe this morning, they were portraying Ohio as a swing state in order to talk about how hard Trump will be to beat in the election.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WereBear

      @Baud: We got so good at loving narratives that now they can create a malign life of their own.

      THIS is what Skynet was warning us about. In the end, every civilization reaches the Krell dilemma, though perhaps in their own way.

      Reply

