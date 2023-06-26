I’ve been marching for LGBTQ+ rights since Pride was thought of as a protest — and I’m proud to keep marching as a celebration of hope and recommitment to the fight for equality today. pic.twitter.com/kyjhROgh3h — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 25, 2023



‘But aren’t there bears at *every* Pride parade?…’

Kudos to George McCaskey. Won’t find many other NFL owners marching at a Pride parade. https://t.co/kAxgNMMDsS — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 25, 2023

Pelosi on whether or not Kevin McCarthy will still be speaker at the end of the year, "I have no idea what goes on their caucus. But I do know one thing. Hakeem Jeffries will be Speaker of the House in 2025." pic.twitter.com/VW30b4U446 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 25, 2023

President Biden on Saturday: "The press has now called [our economic policy] 'Bidenomics.' I don't know what the hell that is. But it's working" Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre today: "On Wednesday the president will travel to Chicago to deliver a major address on Bidenomics" — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 23, 2023

Happy Schadenfreude Monday…

Giuliani Ordered to Pay Georgia Election Workers’ Attorney Fees https://t.co/CeAnXeIcre — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) June 24, 2023