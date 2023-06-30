D.C. and much of the U.S. will be facing intermittent smoke all summer long — probably until October.
34 very large fires in Quebec are being “monitored” but not combatted. They’ve burned 3.7 million acres.
They won’t die for a while. Every NW wind means more smoke for us. pic.twitter.com/yFeNbV5saQ
— Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) June 29, 2023
Looks to be the theme of the summer. At least we should have a stock of N95s on hand!
A reminder of how certain climate scientists are that the climate change caused by human activity: “confidence…had reached a “five-sigma” level, meaning there is only a one-in-a-million chance that the signal would appear if there was no warming.” https://t.co/Gu9DW8KIA3
— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) June 30, 2023
