D.C. and much of the U.S. will be facing intermittent smoke all summer long — probably until October.

34 very large fires in Quebec are being “monitored” but not combatted. They’ve burned 3.7 million acres.

They won't die for a while. Every NW wind means more smoke for us.

June 29, 2023