Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Consistently wrong since 2002

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

This blog will pay for itself.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Friday Evening Open Thread: Mask Up

Friday Evening Open Thread: Mask Up

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , ,


 
Looks to be the theme of the summer. At least we should have a stock of N95s on hand!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anne Laurie
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • Brachiator
  • Cameron
  • CarolPW
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Jackie
  • JoyceH
  • karen marie
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • laura
  • Martin
  • Maxim
  • Mike S. (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)
  • MobiusKlein
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • oldster
  • Roger Moore
  • Spanky
  • trollhattan
  • wmd

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: I have been told the masks will keep smoke particulates out of one’s lungs, however.

      Not using mine today (our air quality is ‘moderate’) but if you can smell the smoke…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      @Ken:

      Also if you pack your sinuses with horse deworming paste, it keeps the smoke out.

      You can also shine a light up your nose. Or use some bleach.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      We had a couple of rain squalls yesterday but as soon as the rains wash away the haze, it is replaced.

      It’s good sleeping-with-the-windows-open weather, the temps drop down to the 60s at night, but looks like the windows are staying shut.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      You guys are going to love that day a week after the smoke ends when your brain becomes deacclimated to the smoke and you realize that every inch of fabric in your house smells like a campfire.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ohio Mom

      @Martin: And then what do you do? Sure, it’s easy to strip the beds and wash the bed linens, but the upholstered furniture, the rugs, the curtains… There’s lots that isn’t simple or cheap to clean. Especially all at once.

      Something to look forward to, not.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      oldster

      This reminds me that I should check/replace the air filter in the central AC/furnace unit.

      I bought a few ultra-fine filters during COVID so as to reduce the recirculation of virons . I hope the current one is now also catching the smokey particulates. But filters do their job by slowly incapacitating themselves, so I should see what stage of degradation it has reached.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ohio Mom:

      And then what do you do? 

      You buy a box of smoke tea (yes, it’s a thing – brew “coffee” with campfire ashes and you’ll basically have it), and burn the shit out of anything you cook, then eat it.

      You won’t notice the smoke-scented furniture!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      I’ll have the smoke particulates, thanks. The covid-deniers who acted like a suggestion to wear a piece of cloth on their faces was communist tyranny were embarrassing, histrionic crybabies. But sweet Jeebus, do I hate wearing a fucking mask! Only the notion that I was protecting more vulnerable people could compel me to do so.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Spanky

      @oldster: I just replaced our furnace/ac filter a couple of hours ago when I noticed the ac wasn’t keeping up. I always label them with the date they go in,  and this one was from Thanksgiving.  :^O

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MobiusKlein

      Have you had ash start to fall on your houses yet? Is it dark at noon?
      Come to 2020 Summer West Coast for the real experience

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CarolPW

      One of the saddest things I have ever seen I saw today, on a pretty bad day for sad things. It was a NASA twitter post celebrating the contributions of their LGBTQI+ colleagues, followed 10 minutes later by a statement that to protect their people they were limiting comments on the thread.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      laura

      @Ohio Mom: swap out your home air filters and plan to vacuum your furnishings. This winter was the first since 2017 that I lit a fire in the fireplace because that scent of smoke just gave me terrible anxiety. You can still see the charred hillsides in Sonoma County if you drive along hwy 12. You could still smell the char well after the first year.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      bbleh

      “Humanity cannot afford to ignore such clear signals”

      HAW haw haw! Wull hell, I c’n afford any damn thing I can pay for, and I don’t gotta pay nothin’ to ignore nothin’! Damn librul elitist know-it-alls, think they c’n tell me what to do…!

      [opens cold-water tap, a few dusty drops fall out]

      Damn hippies, now they’re even takin’ mah water!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Betty Cracker: A suggestion (for the smoke): you can buy p100 respirators with an “exhale valve” so they don’t filter your exhalations.  They’re markedly easier to breathe with, than N95 masks that filter in both directions.

      Just a thought.  I use one in all foreign buildings, including the weight room.  Since I’m one of the 2-4 masked people in the room full of unmasked others, I figure it’s no worse than what they’re doing.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bill Arnold

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’ll have the smoke particulates, thanks.

      Shrug. When visibility drops to like 3 kilometers, and it smells like stale smoke, mask goes on when outside. Lung damage lasts a while, maybe a lifetime. I wear a mask when lawn-mowing, too, mostly to block the much larger pollen grains.
      I’m told there is a big sunspot that one can now view by (quickly?) looking directly at the setting/rising sun when the smoke is thick enough. Haven’t tried. ( https://spaceweather.com/ )

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jackie

      @Ohio Mom: Fabreeze. And, upholstery and carpet shampoo. We, in the PNW went through this for an entire summer a few years ago. Fires from CA, OR, WA and Canada. It didn’t matter which way the wind blew; fire smoke came from every direction.

      Oh, and change heat pump and AC filters REGULARLY!!!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      Get no Schadenfreude from this whatsoever but I can sure fucking relate, as it’s our New Normal from August to October, and those are just the average upper and lower bounds.

      Could catch a break this year since forest fires at least, seem a lot less likely after the wet winter.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Almost Retired

      My sympathy to all of you Easterners.  My sister temporarily moved to Washington DC for work.   She is coming home to Los Angeles for the long weekend for the superior air quality.  The irony burns as harshly as the smoke.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      Anyone painted their house recently?  We live in a newer suburban neighborhood of SW Washington, Camas WA to be specific, where most of the houses are grey, beige, or in-between griege, which is absolutely boring as hell.  We’ve been driving around the Portland area looking at houses for ideas of something not grey, griege, or beige.

      We started looking at greens and sage greens but a lot of the green houses just look a little bit off.  I couldn’t figure out why, but I think it is because our Pacific Northwest landscape is already so green and landscaping around here is so lush, that green house paint sort of clashes.  It doesn’t quite match the green grass, trees, and shrubs so it looks more unnatural.

      So I think we have settled on a dark navy gray with bright white trim.  Seems a classic and crisp color scheme that isn’t gray/griege/beige.  We are down to three final choices in order of preference.  Any opinions?

      Sherwin Williams Sea Serpent with white trim.  Example: https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/53014131823_403b516e39_b.jpg

      Benjamin Moore Newburyport Blue with white trim.  Example from our neighborhood:  https://goo.gl/maps/2hfV5Sd2gZZxJpDs7

      Benjamin Moore Hale Navy with white trim.  Examples:  https://www.theharperhouse.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/benjamin-moore-hale-navy-exterior-mike-schaap-builders.jpg

      and https://thecolorconcierge.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/IMG_9898-1024×768.jpeg

      The Sea Serpent has slight greenish undertones to the Navy blue.  The Newburyport Blue is very similar but a shade lighter.  The Hale Navy is lacking the green undertones and is the darkest of the three.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Maxim

      I like the Newburyport Blue the best of the three, at least judging from those photos, but they’re all nice colors.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      Speaking of masks…

      “Three Republican House members lost a years-long fight Thursday against congressional mask mandates, with a unanimous appeals court panel ruling that they had no jurisdiction to review the policy.”

      “Masks haven’t been required on the floor of the House of Representatives for more than a year, but Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) were challenging fines they incurredwhen the covid-19 mitigation policy was in place. They argued the policy violated both their First Amendment right to free speech and their 27th Amendment entitlement to their salary.”

      “The court said neither argument mattered because of another part of the First Amendment, which shields members of Congress from being brought into court over legislative acts.”
      WaPo gift link https://wapo.st/3CWCDQI

      Reply
    30. 30.

      oldster

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Seconding your recommendation for valved masks. I’ve had good luck with the 3M “Aura” brand.

      Back when we were trying to protect one another from disease, valved masks were clearly unhelpful and anti-social, since the infected would exhale unfiltered air from their lungs.

      But now that almost no one masks, they cannot complain about my use of valved masks — as you say, I am not endangering anyone more with a valved mask than I would without a mask at all.

      And the increase in comfort is immense! Especially for periods of exertion, e.g. as at the gym. It makes masking much more bearable.

      Ditto if smoke is your worry — valved masks are much, much more comfortable than involved, and you are not increasing anyone else’s particulate inhalation by reducing your own.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Roger Moore

      @Almost Retired:

      She is coming home to Los Angeles for the long weekend for the superior air quality. The irony burns as harshly as the smoke.

      I’ve lived in Los Angeles for long enough that it always makes me double take when one of my Chinese coworkers lists air quality as a reason to retire here rather than back in the old country.  I’m not saying they’re wrong, but the air quality here is still bad enough that your air has to be bad to find it an improvement.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @Kent: How about classic white with dark blue trim?

      All the colors you picked seem dreary for typical gray overcast/rainy western WA.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chetan Murthy

      @oldster: Yes to all of this.  And to boot, my P100 respirator ( https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B013SIIBME/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1 ) is

      1. very robust, has lasted for 8 months with no visible signs of wear
      2. has  wide headstraps, so I can adjust it for a *tight* fit (exhale hard, no air seeps past the rubber skirt)

      And as you say, it ain’t like anybody *else* is wearing masks these days, so I feel no guilt at wearing a valved mask.  That said, GVS does make a P10 respirator that filters exhalations too.  If (knock wood) some respiratory pathogen started spreading *again* and mask mandates came back (haha, what?  in AmeriKKKa?  surely I jest) I’d get one of those.  B/c again, rugged, wide straps, excellent fit.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chetan Murthy

      @trollhattan:

      Get no Schadenfreude from this whatsoever but I can sure fucking relate

      Amen to this.  I trust that all you Northeast jackals are taking care and wearing your masks.  It *sucked* here during the fires.  Just *sucked*.  Protect your lungs!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kent

      @Jackie: We have two neighbors with bright white houses so trying to avoid that.   And if you start going with lighter shades you end up back with the gray/beige/griege thing. Or maybe a light sage color.  But there are also several sage colored houses in the neighborhood.

      There are a couple that are charcoal and white or the navy and white like the one that I linked to that look very nice on the street.

      There is a very upscale new subdivision nearby and they are actually putting in some charcoal/black houses.  They look OK I guess  https://goo.gl/maps/qRusDzmLnfJYmwd58

      Reply
    36. 36.

      NotMax

      Oh my.

      A Trump supporter who stormed the Capitol wearing a “Make Space Great Again” hat had two guns and 400 rounds of ammunition in his van when he was arrested Thursday near former President Barack Obama’s home, federal authorities said Friday.
      [snip]
      Taranto will be held in custody at least until a detention hearing on Wednesday. Federal Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey said Friday he had “some concern” about Taranto’s mental stability. Source

      Reply
    37. 37.

      JoyceH

      But if the MAGAts want to walk around in 300 AQI maskless, hey, no problem because they’re only damaging themselves and not spreading the problem. Fox News claims the smoke problem is alarmism and smoke can’t hurt you. Have at it, guys.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.