Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, man.

In my day, never was longer.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

I was promised a recession.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Let’s finish the job.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Elizabelle
  • Martin
  • Maxim

      Elizabelle

      Good speech.  Missed the beginning.  But this is directed at (young) people w student loans.  The hypocrisy of Republicans accepting PPP and tax breaks.

