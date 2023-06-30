Biden speaking live. Any minute!
I wonder if we will hear the words “fucking rogue Supreme Court”?
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 4 Comments
This post is in: Biden Administration in Action, Open Threads, Politics
Joe is not being diplomatic. :-)
Martin
The French don’t seem to be as inclined to trust the system as Americans are.
Maxim
I would love for Joe to light into the Sinister Six but I don’t expect it.
Elizabelle
Good speech. Missed the beginning. But this is directed at (young) people w student loans. The hypocrisy of Republicans accepting PPP and tax breaks.
