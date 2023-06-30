Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

way2blue

[I previously posted an OTR series about a boat trip taken later in our South America travels.  This short photo series starts at the beginning—in Buenos Aires.]  Given our long flight from San Francisco to Buenos Aires via Houston, we decided to spend a few days in Buenos Aires to catch our breath and acclimate to the 5-hour time change before flying on to Ushuaia.  Friends who’d been to Buenos Aires loved the colonial districts so I was looking forward to visiting.  We stayed in a small village near the airport as the flight to Ushuaia left fairly early in the morning.  Our first full day we took a taxi into the city and bought tickets for the yellow hop on / hop off buses to get our bearings.  We hopped off in the colorful La Boca barrio, originally home to Italian & Spanish immigrants in the mid 1800s who settled at the mouth of Rio Riachuelo adjacent to the old port.

On The Road - way2blue - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA 5
LA BOCA BARRIO, BUENOS AIRES

The main street in the La Boca barrio is lined with souvenir shops & stalls, artwork plus tango dancers.  A bit crowded too.

On The Road - way2blue - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA 4
LA BOCA BARRIO, BUENOS AIRES

Looking for a lunch spot out of the fray—I spied tables up above the street in a leafy garden setting.  Took a few false starts to find the entrance…

On The Road - way2blue - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA 3
LA BOCA BARRIO, BUENOS AIRES

The restaurant entrance is lined with BBQ grills.  (I think I ate a year’s worth of meat while in Argentina.)

On The Road - way2blue - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA 2
LA BOCA BARRIO, BUENOS AIRES

Exuberant colors every direction from the upper terrace.

On The Road - way2blue - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA 1
PORT OF BUENOS AIRES

Our second day in Buenos Aires we had a taxi drop us off directly in La Boca.  Had a cappuccino at my new favorite restaurant.  We’d arranged with our taxi driver to pick us up at the ferry terminal in the afternoon, ~5 miles away, so we could explore the recently renovated waterfront (Puerto Madero) en route.  We walked mostly along the waterfront promenade, just shifting inland when we came to a warehouse district.  The port basin has several modern, high rise buildings and this extraordinary bridge crossing over

On The Road - way2blue - BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA
PORT OF BUENOS AIRES

Another view of the bridge and the working port.  ‘Our’ side of the waterfront was lined with modern restaurants, shops, offices & apartments.  After lunch on a terrace along the waterfront and another cappuccino at the ferry terminal, we found our taxi and headed back to the village for our last night in Buenos Aries.  Did I mention that it was surprisingly warm and didn’t particularly cool off at night.  Very still air.  Very different from my home town. 

