Late Night 'Grifters Gonna Grift' Open Thread: Cornel West Pokes His Head Up

Late Night ‘Grifters Gonna Grift’ Open Thread: Cornel West Pokes His Head Up

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , ,

It’s been almost a month since West first announced his ‘campaign’, and I guess he figured all the haterz are busy right now going after RFK Jr, so… why not grab some more sucker money?

(I guess the ‘good’ news is that any money spent on Cornell West would otherwise go to Rob Schneider’s new best bud… )

Previously, on:



(Dyson’s teardown is actually quite good, but — yes — too long.)

  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Citizen Alan
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Ishiyama
  • Steeplejack
  • Tony Jay

      Citizen Alan

      First I couldn’t bring myself to watch Rocky Horror anymore (a Halloween tradition for me going back 30 years) because that self-righteous cosplay Marxist Susan Sarandon was in it and I can’t look at her without shouting expletives. Now it appears I can’t watch the second Matrix movie for the same reason. Fucker West only has 1 line, and i want to scream “SHUT UP! I HOPE THE MACHINES WIN BECAUSE YOU’RE ON THE ZION CITY COUNCIL”

      Tony Jay

      Back when the spiteful melts running the Labour Party were trying to deselect my hard-working but unforgivably left-wing MP last year, they insisted on online remote-voting for everything except the final head to head vote (they’ve since changed that to remove the democratic element icky involvement of large numbers of people they can’t make disappear at the press of a button) and declared that the vote to chose who would appear on the stage for that final selection could only be two names, but one of them HAD to be a woman, even though their rules stated that there would be a female candidate at the final selection vote even of no one voted to put her there.

      But lo and behold, on the actual day of the final vote the female candidate had pulled out, but the bureaucrats Nu-Lab Central had sent up from London to ‘oversee’ the proceedings told the sitting MPs team that every postal vote for her would be counted as a vote for the Starmerite candidate, on the grounds that it was a vote AGAINST the sitting MP.

      We still won the vote, after four solid hours of eagle-eyed concentration by the MP’s disabled secretary ensured that scores of ineligible ‘votes’ for the Starmerite candidate that the London mob tried to slip through multiple times were finally binned. They were furious, and retaliated by having the secretary banned from standing for the City Council seat she’d held with a huge majority for years.

      Anyway, my point? Yes, authoritarian cheats love to exploit the ratfucking potential of a third-party candidacy. Also, what is it about egotistical black guys called West and jumping to the tune of racist MAGOPs? Is it hereditary?

      Reply

