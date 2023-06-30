It’s been almost a month since West first announced his ‘campaign’, and I guess he figured all the haterz are busy right now going after RFK Jr, so… why not grab some more sucker money?

(I guess the ‘good’ news is that any money spent on Cornell West would otherwise go to Rob Schneider’s new best bud… )

Previously, on:

“Bernie is my dear brother. I’ll love him forever. And I was hoping that he’d break away from the Democratic Party. I just think this is the moment where we have to begin to break the back of the corporate duopoly.” https://t.co/IOUoealykW — David Weigel (@daveweigel) June 9, 2023

the green party ran a Putinist grifter *twice* for the presidency, something even the GOP has only managed once. — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) June 5, 2023





The People’s Party didn’t have a primary, they just coronated Cornel West. I’m voting Democrat to send a message. — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) June 5, 2023

lmao it’s so funny that obama’s failure to give cornel west a plus-one to the inauguration led, inevitably, to this moment https://t.co/NDpOiPFaAp — nephilim war gold star family (@revhowardarson) May 13, 2023

It may seem confusing that Cornel West would endorse Ron DeSantis until you realize that West is on the board of Classic Learning Initiatives, which created the Classic Learning Test that DeSantis just approved funding for all school districts in Florida to use. https://t.co/oJv6kOWfuN — Neoliberal John Snow (@NeoliberalSnow) June 5, 2023

Cornell West announcing a third party run for President makes me more confident that Trump’s VP pick is going to be Tim Scott — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 5, 2023

there’s good money to be made in persuading people that you’re the Rosetta Stone for a group that they have had recurring problems with — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) June 5, 2023

Michael Eric Dyson wrote a teary-eyed (and frankly long-winded) takedown of that babbling grifter years agohttps://t.co/sHlu9qvMN0 — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) June 9, 2023



(Dyson’s teardown is actually quite good, but — yes — too long.)