Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

No Justins, No Peace

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Not all heroes wear capes.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

He really is that stupid.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

This blog will pay for itself.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

In my day, never was longer.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

(More Than Ever) TGIFriday Open Thread: Another Month Almost Over

It’s gonna be a bumpy ride…

  Amir Khalid
  Anne Laurie
  AWJ
  Baud
  Betty
  Birdie
  Chief Oshkosh
  David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  dc
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  Freemark
  Geminid
  Jess
  Matt McIrvin
  New Deal democrat
  OzarkHillbilly
  Percysowner
  rikyrah
  Scout211
  Suzanne
  twbrandt
  zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      I just want everyone to know that Twitter has now made it impossible to read tweets unless you have an account and log on to it.

      So if you are still posting there, nobody who is not on Twitter can see what you say.

      Those of you who have accounts there, please spread the word, because otherwise posters there won’t know. And now is the time, if you haven’t already, to activate your Mastodon or other account!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      @New Deal democrat:

      Yep. We were talking about that downstairs.

      Question regarding Mastodon. If you sign up with one instance and later port to another, does your post history port? And what if someone else on the other instance has your username?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My eldest granddaughter turns 15 today. All together now,

      Happy birthday to you,
      Happy birthday to you,
      Happy birthday dear Cora,
      Happy birthday to you!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @New Deal democrat: I just want everyone to know that Twitter has now made it impossible to read tweets unless you have an account and log on to it.

      I still can (just checked, stonekettle) I have an account but have never logged in. I open a specific person’s twitter feed and read that. I don’t “follow” anybody. I never mark “favorites”, I doubt I even count as one who “views” a specific tweet unless I want to post up a link to it. I don’t know how or why this works for me. If it ever stops working for me, it will be the last of twitter for me.

      Oh yeah, I also have a very aggressive ad blocker so they make no revenue off me that way either.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      Question to readers: If you don’t have a twitter account, can you still see the tweets I’ve embedded here? Can you play the videos in those embeds?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Freemark

      Was on GOS and Fox has a poll of the top 6 Republicans no Republican will vote for. Pence was number 1. Haley,  Ramaswamy, and Scott were the next three. Wonder what they could have in common? Just can’t put my finger on it. Maybe Will from last night would know.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jess

      @Freemark: Name recognition. That’s it, really. No one even knows what the GOP stands for anymore beyond owning the libs. (And yes, I know you were being snarky.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      @Anne Laurie: If you don’t have a twitter account, can you still see the tweets I’ve embedded here?

      Yes, at least right now.

      Can you play the videos in those embeds?

      Yes, they all worked just now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: She’s the one who rides steeplechase, plays defensive end on her school’s boys football team, wrestles on the girls wrestling team, plays the viola, shows real artistic talent, is very smart and very much a no nonsense type. Oh yeah, she is also drop dead beautiful and scares the pants off every boy she meets. In fact, she is so much like my sister Peggy (who died in ’94), it is scary.

      I tell my son, “You don’t have to worry about that one.” but of course he does, she’s still Daddy’s girl.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Seems like the Democrats continue to play Jefferson to the Republican’s Adams/Marshall (Adams appointed judges right up to his last day in power. Marshall orchestrated Marbury v Madison, thus handing TJ his ass).

      It’s pretty to think that the judicial branch isn’t political.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Percysowner

       

      @New Deal democrat: Good to know. I have an account and am signed in. I’m just waiting for Pitchbot to settle permanently somewhere and then I’ll figure out that platform and drop Twitter. My biggest problem is that I use RSS feeds for everything and I don’t know if the new services support that. I guess I may end up missing Zillow Goes Wild, but so is life.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anne Laurie

      Thanks, guys!

      Hope we (I) can keep this limping along until BluSky or Post or one of the other alternatives can, at the least, attract more news media accounts (and hopefully enable embed functions that will work with FYWP!)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Scout211

      Uh Oh, Tim Scott is sounding woke?

      Tim Scott calls on universities to end legacy admissions

      Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said now that the Supreme Court has limited the use of race as a factor in college admissions, colleges should eliminate legacy-based admissions next.

      “I think the question is how do you continue to create a culture where education is the goal for every single part of our community? One of the things that Harvard could do to make that even better is to eliminate any legacy programs where they have preferential treatment for legacy kids, not allow for the professors — their kids to come to Harvard as well,” Scott said on Fox’s “The Faulkner Focus.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Betty

      @Chief Oshkosh: It has reached the point with this Court that it is laughable to believe it is not political. Biden won’t give up on certain out of date beliefs. It is just who he is, for better or worse.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @Freemark: DOOD. Yesterday, I was doing a Peloton ride, and someone (who I passed) on the leaderboard had “#vivek4presdient2024” (sic) as their first hashtag! LMAO.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      While I disagree with Biden’s framing here, people pushing him to expand SCOTUS need to understand that Congress has that power, not the President. FDR was actually in a position that he might have been able to get it done; Biden isn’t.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Birdie

      @Scout211: Tim Scott’s 2020 remarks on his experiences as a Black man were also on point. It makes me a little sad – this guy clearly has insight from his lived experience, but his political ambitions depend on him mostly hiding them, from others if not from himself.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      Turkiye has a Pride Week. A Pride March in Istanbul attracted “hundreds” of marchers last weekend, according to Reuters. Police in riot gear blocked the marchers from their traditional destination, Taksim Square. Fifty marchers were arrested in Istanbul, and 43 Pride marchers were arrested in the coastal city of Izmir.

      Reply

