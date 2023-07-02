Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

After roe, women are no longer free.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Second rate reporter says what?

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

T R E 4 5 O N

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Republicans don’t trust women.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Never Let the Bastids Grind You Down

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Never Let the Bastids Grind You Down

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


ETA: If you want to read the stories, click on the urls (apnews.com, missoulian.com), not the tweets!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • mali muso
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Rk
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    6. 6.

      Rk

      Everything links to Twitter. I don’t have an account any more ( nor will I create a new one), so this post is impossible for me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: It’s an obligatory “Blech.” I mean, Ron DeSantis still walks the earth, does he not?

      (and yes, wild buffalo being released on Blackfeet land isn’t just cool, it’s making me plan a visit. been way too long since last I was in that neck of the woods).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      The ACLU tracked 491 anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures this year.

      This stuff is going to be Ground Zero of the GOP culture war campaign in 2024, even more so than the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim hysteria of the last couple elections. Hate and fear is what drives them to the polls, and nobody did it better than Fat Bastard.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      @Rk: AL is choosing tweets that have  links in them to the news article in the tweet.  Go to the lower part of the tweet that includes the articles and click on the link to the article. It will take you there. (Don’t click on the tweet itself).

      And the embedded videos still will play here.  So the tweets are still helpful if you want more information or want to watch the videos. It’s the best that she can do right now with Twitter in such a mess.

      I definitely appreciate her tireless work to inform us.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      That “Padam Padam” song is absolutely the song of the summer. WHAT. A. BOP.

      Today is a glorious day of clouds and rain. Cools everything off and improves the air quality. Love it.

      Yesterday, I made one of my favorite lazy-ass meals, in which I put a package of chicken and a jar of salsa in the crockpot, and shred it when it’s done. Then add rice, beans, avocados, cheese, salsa, crema, whatever to make tacos or bowls or burritos. It is kind of fantastic, relative to the effort it takes. Which, in some days, will be zero. Today I will expend slightly more effort and make chili.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.