WATCH: ?????? New York’s Pride parade took place amid polarizing debates over LGBTQ rights. The ACLU tracked 491 anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures this year. Listen to the Reuters World News podcast on LGBTQ+ around the world: https://t.co/zxcra5HPfS pic.twitter.com/MbcsflIJ3j
??????Thousands poured into the streets of London to take part in the annual Pride Parade pic.twitter.com/b4v0Wm9jSR
In celebration of Pride, @VP visited the Stonewall Inn with @Andy.
Together, we will continue to fight to advance the American ideals of equality and freedom. pic.twitter.com/CVRBZRLDSv
Not saying US democracy doesn’t have its flaws but one complaint I don’t get is when people say “*insert elected official* is only doing the thing I want because he needs the votes next election.”
Uh… yes? That’s the elevator pitch for the system.
god bless Biden for never talking to white house pool reporters *and* rubbing it in their faces. king. https://t.co/jLHrN9n6WL
DOJ announces it will be putting more resources toward addressing the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women. https://t.co/cfHX8ayGLJ
'Absolutely epic': Blackfeet Nation releases wild buffalo on tribal land, returning free-roaming buffalo to their native habitat https://t.co/79S1RiUFbC
