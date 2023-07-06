Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – frosty – Cedar Key, Old Florida (3)

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

frosty

This was our second time here. To start with, Cedar Key isn’t one of the Florida Keys south of Miami. It’s on the Gulf Coast north of Tampa, but not as far as the Panhandle. There’s not a lot going on around here. It’s a long way from anything resembling a city; in fact it’s a long way from an interstate highway: it’s 55 miles to I-75 at Gainesville. It was at one time a significant port and the terminus of the first cross-Florida railroad from Fernandina Beach. Like many places in Florida, it’s now a tourist center, with aquaculture for clams the other main business.

The historic district has lots of cottages and bungalows, live oaks, and shaded streets. The whole island is a great place to sit and do nothing. And to go out to eat at the seafood restaurants on Dock Street.

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida 7
Cedar Key, FL

Second St, the main commercial area.

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida 6
Cedar Key, FL

Residential street, lots of live oaks.

 

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida 5
Cedar Key, FL

Another residential street.

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida 4
Cedar Key, FL

Tree, in the middle of the street.

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida 3
Cedar Key, FL

Cottages

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida 2
Cedar Key, FL

City fishing pier

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida 1
Cedar Key, FL

City park and beach.

On The Road - frosty - Cedar Key, Old Florida
Cedar Key, FL

Dock Street

  • eclare
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • raven

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      Sigh.

      Cedar Key sounds like a wonderful place, and if Florida weren’t going over to the dark side, it sounds like it would be an excellent vacation replacement for our beloved but now all-too-discovered Anna Maria Island. But I don’t see spending any tourist dollars in Florida after this year.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      raven

      ya’ll might like this, they are around the corner from Cedar Key but still very nice!

       

      A collaboration between Melissa Farrell, Christina McDermott and Emily Raffield. We invite you to get lost in Old Florida, a place where a genuine essence of simplicity, adventure and community thrive. All of these saints are shared in Saints of Old Florida through personal stories, written contributions by area locals, meaningful recipes, vintage relics and authentic photography. A timeless book for those who love the coast. 252 full-color pages, on uncoated paper, natural linen cloth hardback cover. Custom, gold embossed cover art.

      • 252 pages of original photography shared from a hyper-local, Floridian vantage point.
      Reply
    4. 4.

      MagdaInBlack

      This (and Betty’s porch) would be a side of Florida I would like. Thank you for the photos. ❤️

      Reply

