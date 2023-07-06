On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

This was our second time here. To start with, Cedar Key isn’t one of the Florida Keys south of Miami. It’s on the Gulf Coast north of Tampa, but not as far as the Panhandle. There’s not a lot going on around here. It’s a long way from anything resembling a city; in fact it’s a long way from an interstate highway: it’s 55 miles to I-75 at Gainesville. It was at one time a significant port and the terminus of the first cross-Florida railroad from Fernandina Beach. Like many places in Florida, it’s now a tourist center, with aquaculture for clams the other main business.

The historic district has lots of cottages and bungalows, live oaks, and shaded streets. The whole island is a great place to sit and do nothing. And to go out to eat at the seafood restaurants on Dock Street.