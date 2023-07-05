Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: So Much Easier to Break Than to Build

Twitter may have just had its worst weekend ever, technically speaking. In response to a series of server emergencies, Elon Musk, the Twitter owner and self-professed free-speech “absolutist,” decided to limit how many tweets people can view, and how they can view them. This was not your average fail whale. It was the social-media equivalent of Costco implementing a 10-items-or-fewer rule, or a 24-hour diner closing at 7 p.m.—a baffling, antithetical business decision for a platform that depends on engaging users (and showing them ads) as much as possible. It costs $44 billion to buy yourself a digital town square. Breaking it, however, is free…

… Twitter is now literally unusable if you don’t have an account, or if you do have an account and access it a lot. It is the clearest sign yet that Musk does not have his platform under control—that he cannot deliver a consistently functional experience for what was once one of the most vibrant and important social networks on the planet…

Musk’s management style at the platform has appeared equally unstrategic. After saddling the company with a mountain of debt to complete his acquisition in October, he decided to tweet baseless conspiracy theories and alienate advertisers; days before this incident, the marketing lead in charge of managing Twitter’s brand partnerships had resigned. Musk quickly unbanned Twitter’s most egregious rule breakers; fired most of the employees, including those in charge of technical duties; and bungled the rollout of Twitter’s paid-verification system. Compared with a year earlier, Twitter’s U.S. advertising revenue for the five weeks beginning April 1 was down 59 percent

… To date, Musk’s leadership has degraded the reliability of Twitter’s service, filled the platform with bigots and spam, and alienated many of its power users. But this weekend’s disasters are different. The decision to limit people’s ability to consume content on the platform is the rapid unscheduled disassembly of the never-ending, real-time feed of information that makes Twitter Twitter.

His supporters are confused and, perhaps, starting to feel the cracks of cognitive dissonance. “Surely someone who can figure out how to build spaceships can figure out how to distinguish scrapers from legit users,” Graham—the same one who supported Musk in November—tweeted on Saturday. What reasonable answer could there be for an advertising company to drastically limit the time that potentially hundreds of millions of users can spend on its website? (Maybe this one: On Saturday, outside developers appeared to discover an unfixed bug in Twitter’s web app that was flooding the network’s own servers with self-requests, to the point that the platform couldn’t function—a problem likely compounded by Twitter’s skeleton crew of engineers. When I reached out for clarification, the company auto-responded with an email containing a poop emoji.)

All the money and trolling can’t hide what’s obvious to anyone who’s been paying attention to his Twitter tenure: Elon Musk is bad at this. His incompetence should unravel his image as a visionary, one whose ambitions extend as far as colonizing Mars. This reputation as a genius, more than his billions, is Musk’s real fortune; it masks the impetuousness he demonstrates so frequently on Twitter. But Musk has spent this currency recklessly. Who in their right mind would explore space with a man who can’t keep a website running?

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      HumboldtBlue

      “Who in their right mind would explore space with a man who can’t keep a website running?”

      And we bitch at Cole.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Carlo Graziani

      Wow, two gems in this collection: Twitter’s “Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly” is irony gold. And Baghdad Bob! I wondered what happened to that guy, and now we know!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Betsy

      “This reputation as a genius … is his real fortune”:

      NO, it isn’t.  It’s his ability to bring down hundreds of millions  in government contracts for gee-whiz projects  that he over-pitches and under-delivers.

      like his stupid short useless tunnels for cars that don’t carry 1/100th of what real transit would.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Surely someone who can figure out how to build spaceships can figure out how to distinguish scrapers from legit users

      Musk can’t figure out how to build spaceships.  He bought a company that figures out how to build spaceships and let it do its thing while he took credit.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Betsy:

      Musk does have two connected skills that he is fantastic at.  He is a great hype man.  He is great at begging the government for money.  Then he made the classic, fatal con man mistake:  He started believing his own lies.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betsy

      Ha!  Okay,  I have no idea what happened there.

      Bless me, maybe a front pager can remove Nos. 5 and 7.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JaySinWA

      I hope that front pagers here have an escape pod in the works for dealing with the coming implosion of Twitter embeds. I expect that much of the past twitter heavy posts are going to see an extinction event, and there is probably nothing to be done about that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      StringOnAStick

      @West of the Rockies: That the wizards on Wall street think it’s worth throwing money (most likely OPM , other people’s money) at a company that replies to emails from the press with poop emoji’s really says so much about, well, everything that is high level investing these days.  And no one should ever wonder again how these whiz kids nearly crashed the world economy in the credit default swap debacle.

      Reply

