Thursday Morning Open Thread : (Still) Proud to Be A Democrat

Thursday Morning Open Thread : (Still) Proud to Be A Democrat

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Joy Reid had a panel in the one year anniversary of Dobbs, and Kamala was on it.  I think she’s grown into her role.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Nelle

      I’m bringing a comment from a previous thread up here:

      Nelle
      JULY 6, 2023 AT 8:32 AM

      What the Iowa guv, Kim Reynolds, lacks in intelligence (a lot), she makes up for in zealotry (a lot).  She lost in court on her attempt to get a six week guard rail against abortion recently, so she has called her legislature  back into session to do it legislatively.  It is her legislature – she campaigned against Republicans who didn’t do exactly as she wished on the school voucher bill (probably with the help of a lot of dark money) in the last election, got them ousted and replaced by ditto-heads.  The first thing that her acolytes did last January was pass an even more generous school voucher program that sucks money from taxpayers and public schools and funnel it to private schools (at least 80% goes to Catholic schools.  My people left Catholicism in the 1500’s and have always advocated for church/state separation – Anabaptist Menonites.).  We also have the highest property taxes here of any place we’ve ever lived (seven states).

      Reynolds calls anti-abortion bills the most important human rights issue there is, while she strips rights from trans, etc

      https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/politics/2023/07/05/kim-reynolds-calls-legislature-special-session-july-10-new-iowa-abortion-law-restrictions/70378574007/?utm_source=desmoinesregister-dailybriefing-strada&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=dailybriefing-headline-stack&utm_term=hero&utm_content=pdem-desmoines-nletter65

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kay

      A proposed amendment to enshrine access to abortion in Ohio’s Constitution is all but certain to appear on the November ballot, after a coalition of reproductive rights advocates submitted the required number of signatures on Wednesday.
      The groups — Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom and Protect Choice Ohio — had until Wednesday to collect about 413,000 valid signatures (10% of the total votes cast in the latest governor’s race, under Ohio law) across at least 44 of the state’s 88 counties to have the amendment placed on the ballot.
      State officials must now review the signatures for duplicates and other potential errors. (Signatures can be thrown out, for example, if the person wasn’t registered to vote at the address submitted or if the person’s handwriting was unreadable.)
      The groups, however, said they’d collected nearly twice the needed number of signatures — more than 710,000 — in the event that any were deemed invalid.

      I disagree with “all but certain”. Ohio’s highest court is far Right and corrupt and the Sec of State is a wholly political actor, but I do think odds are they will prevail (with some bumps in the road) and it will be on the ballot. Collecting almost 2x the signatures needed is standard practice.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Today in “Elections have consequences:” Wisconsin governor slashes tax cuts and boosts school funding – for centuries

      Wisconsin’s governor, Tony Evers, signed off on a two-year spending plan on Wednesday after gutting a Republican tax cut and using his broad veto powers to increase school funding for centuries.
      Evers angered Republicans with both moves, with some saying the Democratic governor was going back on deals he had made with them.
      Wisconsin governors have broad partial veto power and Evers got creative with his use of it in this budget, which is the third passed by a Republican legislature that he’s signed.
      He reduced the GOP income tax cut from $3.5bn to $175m, and did away entirely with lower rates for the two highest-earning brackets. He also edited the plan to increase how much revenue K-12 public schools can raise per student, by $325 a year until 2425.
      Evers, a former state education secretary and teacher, had proposed allowing revenue limits to increase with inflation. Under his veto, unless it’s undone by a future legislature and governor, Evers said schools will have “predictable long-term spending authority”.
      “There are lots of wins here,” Evers said of the budget at a signing ceremony surrounded by Democratic lawmakers, local leaders, members of his cabinet and others.​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      Major conservative influencers on social media platforms such as Twitter and Rumble have coalesced in recent months around talking points that connect birth control with a variety of negative health outcomes, which experts say instill fear in women who could otherwise benefit from using birth control.
      But the information the influencers are referring to lacks crucial context, says Dr. Danielle Jones, an OB-GYN, and they fail to include recent scientific developments that challenge their narrative.
      Tim Pool, Ben Shapiro and Steve Bannon have all made anti-birth control content in the past six months. Sometimes, they feature female conservative personalities who make content about women’s issues.

      They’re coming after birth control next. This stuff goes directly from Pool, Shapiro and Bannon to Joe Rogan, Glenn Greenwald, Mat Taibii and RFK Jr.
      The Bitter Middle Aged Authoritarian Men of the Right.
      I would say “Elon Musk” but Musk is already on board the anti birth control push.
      Big Pharma! The Medical Establishment!
      It would be amusing to ask RFK Jr about birth control pills. I guarantee he opposes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The Australian immigration department would not comment on the matter on Wednesday but on Thursday O’Neil took to Twitter.

      “Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square – but he says it was stolen. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour,” the Labor minister wrote.

      “Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular.”

      So how not popular is he? Well, he only sold 8,000 tickets total for 3 events in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Also, he is really bad at planning ahead.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      narya

      @Kay: The push against woman-controlled contraception began as soon as more methods became available. The articles AGAINST oral contraceptives sounded exactly like this crap–and it was clear, even then (early-mid 60s) that the objection was to women having control over their bodies and reproductive choices, not to the methods per se.

      And you’re absolutely right–they’ve been aiming for Griswold since it was handed down.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      FTFNYT Headline –

      Wisconsin voters face $1.75 billion tax-jump as ‘Far-Left’ Governor rejects bipartisan budget agreement 

      I mean, they might not go with this line of reporting…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      I guess the microblogging war is officially on. Meta has launched Threads, which is tied to Instagram, and claims 10 million signups, a couple of them voluntary.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SFAW

      @Kay:

      Although I’m unfamiliar with Ohio’s relevant laws — hell, I’m unfamiliar with MA’s relevant laws, and I’ve lived here for 45 years — I would not be surprised if (assuming the Ohio referendum/ballot initiative passes) the OH lege passed laws negating the pro-choice effort(s). Florida did it with the restore-voting-rights laws [sic] that were passed with a significant majority; my sense is OH is Florida without the coastline.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      The worst that can happen is failure.  At some point, we have to figure out his to get people to not only reject specific right wing initiatives, but the culture that spawns them.  Until then, we’re just going to be playing whack a-mole.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      It’s the same woo woo and deliberate deception as the anti vaxx Right.

      For example. The ordinary way to compare risks of birth control is to compare to the risk of pregnancy. Pregnancy carries more health risks for women than birth control does. Idiots think because it’s “natural” it’s not risky but of course it is- especially in the US where we have horrible maternal health outcomes. But the misinformation on Twitter and Rumble doesn’t compare birth control risk to pregnancy risk- it compares to zero risk.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: I notice that Trump Jr. avoided saying that they “cancelled” the tour; instead they just “postponed” it indefinitely. Though cynical me thinks the real reason is that it lets them keep the money already paid for tickets.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      eclare

      @Baud:

      I am not on Instagram, and so far haven’t had any problems with Twitter (I have an account), so I don’t see me jumping to Threads anytime soon.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ohio Mom

      @Kay: Months ago, I was so excited to see a signature collector outside the mall, so happy to sign the petition because I worried it would be hard to find one. (Obviously, I would have gone looking for one if need be.)

      But soon I couldn’t count the number of times I was asked to sign that petition — those people were everywhere, at least everywhere I go. They are a large, organized and determined bunch.

      And now everywhere I go, I’m asked to Vote No on Issue One. I am cautiously optimistic we will prevail.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SFAW

      @Tony Jay:

      For me, one of the big downsides from Apartheid Clyde’s (Emerald Shitty?) fuckery with tweetering is the obstacles (for me, at least) to reading New York Times Pitchbot. But thanks for your efforts!

      [NB: Not looking for jackals to explain to me how to read DougJ’s stuff, etc.]

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Ohio Mom:

      And now everywhere I go, I’m asked to Vote No on Issue One. I am cautiously optimistic we will prevail.

      Oh, I’m glad. I have some ladies who are interested in working on that and I haven’t been able to hook them up with the organizers. I’ll try again when I’m next back in Ohio.

      Agree about the reproductive rights effort. Well organized and effective. Good job.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SFAW

      @Kay:

      Idiots think because it’s “natural” it’s not risky but of course it is- especially in the US where we have horrible maternal health outcomes.

      But outcomes for Black wimmins are worse than white women — did I read that mortality rates for Black women were 50-percent (or more) higher? — so it’s all OK for the RWMFs

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      I’m just glad folks now have a choice of billionaires to support.

      Are you planning to start your own tweeter-like site, too? Be nice to have a trifecta.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ohio Mom

      @SFAW: You guessed correctly, though not on the details. They are attempting to increase the number of votes needed to amend the state constitution from 50 percent plus one to a full 60% ahead of the November election where an amendment to protect reproductive rights will be on the ballot. That’s a big jump, more votes than many past amendments to the constitution garnered.

      To do this, a special election in (traditionally low turn-out) August is being held — the issue will be the only thing on the ballot. I don’t know how much it costs to run a special election, other than a lot, another example of the “fiscally conservative and responsible” right wing.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      @Kay:

       

      @narya: As well as their continuing ignorance and/or obliteration of real life women’s health issues.  I had irregular periods as a teen with public accidents.  My choices were – wear a sanitary pad every day just in case, suffer mental health issues from bloody clothes in high school, take the Pill.  Hell yes I took the Pill.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @SFAW:

      Yeah, I’m working on a project called Morse Code.  I have a feeling the next generation of youths will be all in on things old school.*

       

       

      * Recently, there was a reddit thread where the kids were fascinated by how physical grooves in vinyl could reproduce sounds.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @SFAW:

      Yup.

      In 2021, the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black (subsequently, Black) women was 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, 2.6 times the rate for non-Hispanic White (subsequently, White) women (26.6) (Figure 1 and Table). Rates for Black women were significantly higher than rates for White and Hispanic women. The increases from 2020 to 2021 for all race and Hispanic-origin groups were significant.

      The mortality rates for Hispanic women are going straight up, but it’s all moving in the wrong direction.

      Partly it’s because we have no paid post-birth maternal leave policy. Women die in the US in the 30 day period after they give birth as often as they die pregnant or in the process of giving birth. A big reason other countries do so much better is they have public policy to protect womens health- we just don’t have any.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ken

      @Ohio Mom: And don’t forget the best part — the Republicans passed a law earlier this year banning August special elections. But they decided they needed this one, and the courts agreed that they could ignore the law, I assume by applying that great legal principle “It’s OK if you’re a Republican”.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Baud:

      I signed up for it – the thing is great, and missing the mass of white supremacists, crypto bros, douchebros, goldbugs and edgelords that made Twitter increasingly miserable.

      Shit, if advertisers take notice, Zuck will make back his losses from Meta (which wasn’t evil, just I’ll-conceived).

      Reply
    35. 35.

      bbleh

      @Kay: @narya:  yup.  First Obergefell, then Lawrence, then Griswold.  And I wouldn’t be surprised if they went after Loving too.

      @Betty Cracker: dumb never seems to have stopped them before.  For that, at least, we can be somewhat thankful.

      And re “as they did in 2022, relentless Republican attacks on reproductive health care will energize voters — especially young voters — to mobilize and vote to defend their freedoms in 2024,” coming from anybody else I’d write this off as mostly run-of-the-mill boosterism, but coming from Nancy Smash, I believe!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Living with my youngest this summer, it’s cool now NOT to be attached to your phone. They go to great lengths to tell one another their phone was “off” or they “haven’t looked today” etc.

      I think it’s good!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Percysowner

       

      @Kay: The Ohio Supreme Court already approved the language for the Reproductive Rights Issue, which is about more than abortion, it also enshrines contraception, fertility treatments, miscarriage care and continuing pregnancy care as rights, so they should uphold it if it passes. Yes, getting twice as many signatures as needed is SOP, but they got them pretty quickly, considering the fact that proponents had to wait to have the language approved by the court.

      Issue One in August will be the big test. I live in a reasonably liberal area, so I’m seeing lots of signs and ads opposing it. I’m going to get postcards and do some writing, to see if I can help.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @Baud: I’d think you would prefer the Baudot code.

      I like your idea of going old-school, though, and am looking forward to the tours. “And this is our data center. You can see we have three Babbage engines, the largest such concentration of computing power on this continent.”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Kay: If Threads works like twitter used to, I’d sign up for it. I can’t yet because I keep stuff like that on my desktop rather than my phone. I don’t want social media following me around all day on my phone. Threads isn’t yet available for desktop. I’ll see how and when it works out the kinks.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: What’s funny is that safe, reliable birth control makes it much easier for women to have sex with men they aren’t married to! I agree that they’re coming after birth control, but that will be a much harder lift because unlike abortion, almost every woman of childbearing age uses some kind of birth control, and most of them won’t want to give it up.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Grey whales have learned to approach whale-watching boats to have parasites removed by human beings, it has been claimed.
      Video footage documenting the behaviour in the Ojo de Liebre lagoon, off the coast of Baja California, Mexico, shows a grey whale having whale lice picked off its head by the captain of a small boat. “I have done it repeatedly with the same whale and others,” Paco Jimenez Franco told a US news site. “It is very exciting for me.”
      Whale lice or cyamids – pale, crab-like creatures that crawl about on the animal’s heads – can be beneficial for whales, eating algae on their bodies and feeding on flaking skin and the sites of wounds. However, it is assumed that they also irritate the animal……………………..Franco picked a louse off the head of the whale the first time it came close enough for him to do so. “Once I removed the first one, she approached again so that I could continue,” he said. The same individual whale has returned repeatedly for more “grooming”, according to Franco………………………While he could not confirm that approaching humans for delousing help constituted new behaviour in whales, Carwardine said he had not seen it before. “The whales certainly don’t seem to mind when people pick them off, although you’d have to pick off hundreds to make much of a difference,” he said.
      Because the lice eat sloughed whale skin and damaged tissue, he noted that “rather than parasites, they are really what we call symbionts – in other words, each animal benefits from the other”.​

      eta: video at the link

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Guffaw. He’s working at a car wash. I wanted him to work in a mushroom processing facility (overtime!) but he looked at me – horrified – and shook his head.

      He’s doing study abroad so he has to save 2000 this summer. Should have taken the mushroom packing job, plus, I want to know if they actually sprinkle extra dirt on the mushroom when they pack them into the little blue crates.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Anyway

      @Baud:

      Young people don’t want to slack off work anymore.

      Back in MY day we were such excellent slackers. We took pride in it.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kay:

      Living with my youngest this summer, it’s cool now NOT to be attached to your phone. They go to great lengths to tell one another their phone was “off” or they “haven’t looked today” etc.

      If that’s happening with my almost-16 year old and his friends, I haven’t seen the least sign of it.  The phone might as well be as firmly attached as a prosthesis would be.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      SFAW

      @Ohio Mom:

      In a rational world, I’d wonder how the would retroactively (so to speak) require the women’s healthcare ballot question meet a different standard, especially with only three months between the (possible) rule change and the November election.

      But it’s RWMFs, so I figure they’ll always find a way to fuck over democracy.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      I knew the entire burden of the Right wing/Left wing “return to nature” would fall on women. The men are all like… podcasters or influencers sitting on their asses while their “tradwives” have 14 children (so half can die from preventable disease) and tote water from the well.

      Steve Bannon isn’t chopping any wood. They all look like they’d drop dead if they picked up a tool heavier than a fork. 100% of the “tradition” will fall on women.

      Reply

