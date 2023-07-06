Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

This blog will pay for itself.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Transfer complexity to the state

Transfer complexity to the state

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

In this month’s Health Affairs, the Covered California team published some new research on how likely people who were automatically moved from strictly dominated plans to superior options were likely to stay in their new, better option:

Before the start of the 2022 renewal period, in September 2021, we queried the Covered California database and identified 4,911 households with incomes of 138–150 percent of poverty enrolled in bronze plans but eligible for zero-premium CSR silver 94 plans with their current health insurers and provider networks. In the first week of October 2021, through an automated batch process, these households were crosswalked to zero-premium CSR silver 94 plans with the same insurers and provider networks….

On average, 93.11 percent of households with incomes of 138–150 percent of poverty, and thus in the crosswalk, were enrolled in CSR silver plans at the end of open enrollment, compared with an average of 10.06 percent of households with incomes of 150–160 percent of poverty, who were in the control group. It is possible that this difference, which rounds to 83.1 percentage points, was upwardly biased as a result of some of the underlying differences between the households in the treatment and control groups in the crosswalk intervention.

 
This is INTERESTING!

First about 7% of enrollees opted out of the CSR-94 plan. We can’t assess if they went to a strictly dominated plan or moved to a different insurer and perhaps metal level because they preferred network over cost-sharing or premium. If that is the case, this is a reasonable trade-off in some situations.

More interestingly, the paper also examined a nudge intervention. The nudge target was slightly different so it is not apples to apples but the outcome was the same — what percentage of folks chose a CSR plan.

At the end of the 2022 open enrollment period, 8.8 percent of the control group in the nudge intervention had switched to CSR silver plans. This low rate of plan switching is consistent with prior research that documents inertia in the ACA Marketplaces.8,9 Assignment to the letter and email treatment group caused a statistically significant 2.3-percentage-point increase in CSR silver 94 plan enrollment

The nudge had statitistically signficant results. About 26% higher CSR-94 uptake than the folks who never got new information. Nudges are soft, they are subtle, and they are effective but limited. The automatic re-enrollment experiment had an 800% change in behavior relative to a non-randomized but plausible control on the other side of the CSR richness discontinuity.

In the first experiment, California took on the burden of moving people out of objectively bad choices. Once they did that, very few people took an action that went against the new default. The state had the ability to identify the likely target population. They had the ability to identify strict domination. They had the ability to make a switch. And they made it easy. And people took easy.

In the nudge, the state had the ability to identify likely better targets and switches. They provided information to individuals. But the individuals had to do something (sign-in and change plans) which made the nudge effective but only modest in its effects. The state did not take on the administrative burden.

I’ve been leery of nudges as they always seem effective small ball when cross-checking state data bases and taking on the burden of complexity can create new and better defaults in at least the most obvious cases. I think this article reinforces this prior.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • gvg

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      gvg

      Which doctors are on which plans? I can’t switch just for cost, if I can possibly afford it. Many doctors don’t take certain plans so its pointless to be on that insurance in my area even though the plan looks good. I also care which hospitals are covered by my plan. Around here, we basically have too big hospitals and the plans usually only go to one, at least for reasonable costs. It took effort to get in with a doctor that listened. He is popular and has a wait list.

      It also matters about the drug plans. They want us to do mail order but allow local pharmacy at the grocery store which I find far better for me, especially when I am really sick or feeling bad.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      gvg

      Oh yes, and if my employer had still kept the insurer who covered me during cancer I would have stayed with them and paid higher because they were reliable and proved IMO. Well they got 20 years of premiums out of me.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.