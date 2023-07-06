Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Best Thing Since Movable Type?

We complain about U.S. media organizations’ shitty political coverage a lot around here, and with damn good reason. Hardworking, underpaid reporters toiling at local dailies still expose corruption and bring relevant facts to light for voters, as do similarly motivated national players like ProPublica.

But with few exceptions, the multimillionaire celebrity TV journos are hacks, and horserace-obsessed outlets like Politico and Axios trivialize issues with life-or-death stakes because in reality, their job is to sell space to people angling for government contracts.

This isn’t new, but a more recent scourge is politics desk reporters building personal brands on social media and squirreling away stories gleaned from assignments to repackage in books. That’s not exactly new either, but it seemed to reach a grotesque nadir (as so many things did!) after the 2016 election.

Some political reporters aired their mommy issues in dissecting Clinton’s campaign while others monetized access to Trump, both repugnant spectacles. But according to this piece by David Graham in The Atlantic, that era may be coming to a close because of Joe Biden and Elon Musk, who the author says are respectively helping to “kill the demand and the means for journalists to brand themselves.”

Donald Trump isn’t responsible for the celebrification of the press, but he supercharged it, especially in political journalism. During his presidency, the American public was more fixated on the news than it had been in decades. Journalists, in turn, became celebrities in their own right: Maggie Haberman of The New York Times became a household name thanks to her perpetual stream of Trump scoops. CNN’s Jim Acosta’s press-room grandstanding elevated his renown. The TV-retread Tucker Carlson found his moment as Trump’s greatest media apostle. Books about Trump seemed to shoot up the best-seller lists on a weekly basis.

This has all slowed to a crawl in the Biden era. The president has intentionally pursued a strategy of being boring and normal, and the result is much-reduced attention from the press. It’s hard to think of any reporter who has become a new, massive star since 2021. No Biden-book boom has ensued. Readership at news sites dropped after the 2020 election, and so have TV-news audiences. The calmer mood reverses an infamous tweet: The change is good for our country, but this is dull content.

Musk’s purchase and gradual demolition of Twitter is an even bigger part of the equation. Twitter was a branding machine that allowed reporters to make a direct connection with consumers. A clever or funny or piquant or simply hyperactive journalist could bypass the traditional gatekeepers of their outlet and become famous for something other than—or in addition to—whatever appeared under their byline. Now Twitter is disintegrating for reasons of both ideology and technology.

Graham believes Twitter will eventually collapse (at least as a de facto “town square”) under the weight of its owner’s penchant for rightwing trolling and technical/managerial flailing. Instead of its journo userbase and, critically, those users’ audiences reconstituting on a successor platform, Graham thinks we’ll see “a much more fragmented landscape.”

I don’t know if he’s right. But if a combination of Biden’s aversion to drama and Musk’s world-historical business incompetence puts a dent in the Beltway branding scam and diminishes direct-to-consumer sales of recycled reportage, who knows, maybe the hacks will do their damn jobs or leave so someone else can. If so, it might be the best thing to happen to political coverage since the invention of movable type.

Open thread.

  Amir Khalid
  Anyway
  Baud
  bbleh
  Bruce K in ATH-GR
  Bupalos
  Butch
  Chat Noir
  different-church-lady
  dmsilev
  Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  Elizabelle
  Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  Jackie
  Jeffro
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  Ken
  M31
  MattF
  Michael Bersin
  Miss Bianca
  sdhays
  Sure Lurkalot
  Tim Curtin
  VeniceRiley
  waspuppet

      Baud

      I’d like to think that if I already wasn’t a yellow dog Dem, I’d vote for Biden for this reason alone.

      Miss Bianca

      What was that old saw “it’s an ill wind that blows no good” all about…?

      (A propos of nothing, the way that particular old saw is phrased always threw me for a loop as a kid. Usually preferred the way I saw the same sentiment expressed in the Little House books, where Ma is often quoted as saying, “There’s no great loss without some small gain.”)

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Occam’s razor and Trump’s razor both tell us to assume that Twitter’s failures are a result of Musk’s narcissistic incompetence, childish behavior, and autocratic tendencies, rather than a crafty secret plan to destroy Twitter on behalf of the international right-wing conspiracy.

      Yes, the “genius” is that stoopid.

      Ken

      It’s hard to think of any reporter who has become a new, massive star since 2021

      Though there are a few who have imploded into a black hole.

      different-church-lady

      Tool designed for attention hoarding helps people in the attention hoarding biz hoard attention?

      No… misses the mark. Tool designed to leverage the attention-hoarding weakness in human psychology transforms and corrodes profession filled with people who were attention-hoarding curious.

      It’s no accident that the news biz was the first to embrace Twitter, nor that Trump was Twitter’s greatest beneficiary.

      sdhays

      I’m convinced that Twitter will die – it has a terminal illness which might be treatable, but the treatment (kicking Musk out and going substantially back to the way things were pre-Musk) is incredibly unlikely to happen, and definitely not before it’s too late. I don’t know when “too late” is, but I suspect we won’t know until we’ve already passed it.

      But, there does seem to be a demand for a Twitter-like “town square” platform, so it seems likely that it will be replaced in some fashion. I wouldn’t write off the celebrification of the news media so quickly, unfortunately.

      MattF

      ‘Fragmented’ social media sounds right. Twitter is (for me) still good for daily complaining about the NYT Spelling Bee game, but is only marginally useful now for Ukraine news. Mastodon is good for a dose of math, via mathstodon.xyz, and maybe Ukraine. If or when Threads supports the ActivityPub protocol, I can see using that to follow specific stuff, rather than Instagram (or Mastodon). Maybe.

      Butch

      The news business in general depresses me.  The evening news and cable in general have come to sound like chipmunks chattering at each other; I can’t watch either.

      bbleh

      I think Graham is right on both counts.  And the fragmentation worries me a little bit, because information sources are already so badly fragmented that they’re not so much information sources as echo chambers.  You almost have to make a serious effort to get out of the bubble of people who think like you do.  That seems … ungood for a democracy.

      Tim Curtin

      Shining a spotlight on an access-journalist court scrivener like Haberman but not on an investigative-journalist like Farenthold at the Post leaves out an important aspect of the story:  Biden would be boring even if he were, like Trump, addicted to gossiping with reporters and seeing his name in print.  Because he isn’t running a criminal enterprise from the Oval Office, the Farenthold types have nothing to write about there, either.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      I don’t know.  Having everyone in one place could be viewed as causing the current fascination people have with extreme behaviors and viewpoints — sort of a digital rubbernecking.  I’m not convinced a little fragmentation isn’t better for the non-right.

      dmsilev

      I’ll be interested to see what Meta does. Right now, their Twitter clone is app-only, and doesn’t have one of Twitter’s big selling points, the ease of sharing and embedding Tweets all over the web. Yes, Instagram has a big reach, but not that big. Of course, Musk might decide to kill off embedding Because Reasons, so who really knows.

      Amir Khalid

      It’s hard to think of any reporter who has become a new, massive star since 2021.

      My own, ex-journo’s take on it: every reporter should strive to be as credible and unbiased as humanly possible. That is difficult enough as it is, and some many don’t even try. How many times have we read some reporter’s book about their beat, and wondered how much of the juicier stuff was held from their daily reporting — thus shortchanging us all as news consumers?

      Striving for personal fame/celebrity has nothing to do with bringing the news the public. Anything or anyone like Joe Biden who doesn’t encourage journos’ fame-seeking is doing the public a service.

      Jeffro

      It’s hard to think of any reporter who has become a new, massive star since 2021.

      One of many reasons we owe Uncle Joe a debt we can never repay…

      bbleh

      @Baud: I’m thinking not of a uniformity of opinion so much as a uniformity of information available to each person, i.e. a sharp narrowing of awareness.  I think fragmentation can lead to people becoming increasingly unaware of opinions different from their own or of information that might cause them to question those opinions.  It’s like a world with a lot of different languages and no translators.  I’m all for diversity of opinion, as long as people are generally aware of opinions that differ from their own.

      Anyway

      Meh. I can’t grok a universe in which MagaHabs is considered a “celebrity” and her writing is considered “Scoops” – words have no meaning.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:

      Yes, the “genius” is that stoopid.

      I’m not unconvinced that Musk is/was trying to cram down his hapless lenders. If he can buy back the debt for pennies on the dollar, it may cut his losses enough to keep the cesspool he’s made as his personal, albeit still expensive, plaything.

      But it’s hard not to agree that this whole episode has shown this would be emperor has no clothes.

      Amir Khalid

      @Anyway:

      A meagre celebrity is generally all we journos can realistically hope for. Yet  not a single one of us doesn’t dream of writing their own All The President’s Men.

      waspuppet

      Maggie Haberman of The New York Times became a household name thanks to her perpetual stream of Trump scoops.

      She became a household name because she was on CNN about 17 hours a day. It wasn’t like a weather pattern. Someone did that. And for all the “access” she had, she had remarkably few scoops.

      ETA: Not coincidentally, she and her bosses want Trump back so bad. So, so bad.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I could be misremembering, but ISTR that there were very few gossipy insider accounts about the Obama administration, compared not only to trump but Bush II and maybe even Clinton. I think even Bob “Norma Desmond” Woodward’s books didn’t sell very well compared to his previous stuff.

      Michael Bersin

      One of these days, maybe even if I write a book, or if I get a few beers in me, I’ll share the minute details about one of my somewhat distant encounters with a now disgraced national media wunderkind currently slumming at lunatic fringe right wingnut outlets.

      Many years ago.

      Let’s just say I was standing at the back of the main photography riser at a national campaign event when I noticed the wunderkind in question sitting at a press table ten or so feet directly below my position. I had a full frame camera with a 70-200 mm lens and assorted other attachments. Let’s say it was 4 1/2 pounds. The thought ever so briefly crossed my mind, but losing $5,000 or $6,000 in gear just wasn’t worth it…

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I don’t know what Elmo wants to do with Twitter – destroy it, make money with it, use it to feed his ego, transform it into some mythical be-all, end-all app with himself governing it all – but whatever his goal is, I’m convinced things aren’t going according to plan. If he was intending to destroy Twitter, he’d be going about it in a way that didn’t shred his vaunted reputation in the process.

      Jackie

      Missouri is having a party this weekend!

      “A southwest Missouri town is the site of a gathering this weekend that organizers say will honor and raise money for those charged in Capitol riot cases.”

      “Called the J6 Truth and Light Freedom Festival, the event runs Friday through Sunday in Rogersville and is supposed to feature numerous speakers, live and via Zoom. Some are facing multiple felony charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack and one recently was sentenced to 18 years in prison.”

      ”“An amazing weekend of love and support for our J6 community!” says a flyer being circulated about the event. “Bring your RV, tent, lawn chairs and the whole family for this annual gathering of the Jan6 community!””

      Snip

      “The festival is “a closed event only for J6’ers and their families,” the promotional material says. Tickets are $150 for a three-day family pass and $75 for one person. A daily pass is $37.50 per person.”

      ““Any J6 Defendant previously or currently under indictment is absolutely free!” the material says. “All funds go right back to the J6 Community.””

      Snip

      “Sponsors of the festival include StopHate.com, J6Truth.org and American Gulag Chronicles, according to the flyer. Listed as “supporters” are J6 Patriot News, Patriot Mail Project, Tommy Tatum News, Freedom Express Media, Mel Hawley of Justice in Jeopardy and Patriots at Large.”

      Much, much more at the link:

      https://nordot.app/1049710484829258525?c=592622757532812385

      Baud

      @Jackie:

      Tickets are $150 for a three-day family pass and $75 for one person. A daily pass is $37.50 per person.”

       

      Haha. They’re so owned by grifters.

      M31

      @Jackie: someone needs to go there and put up some flyers offering free legal advice for J6 perps who haven’t been caught yet, and then send all the info to the FBI tip line

      Elizabelle

      I think it’s interesting this topic has come up in The Atlantic, after Biden himself raised it in the Nicolle Wallace interview on MSNBC.

      Deadline:
      Joe Biden Laments Reporters Being Pressured To Build Up Their Own “Brand”

      Joe Biden sat down for a rare, in-studio live interview with A TV news outlet — MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace — and at one point started to lament changes in journalism.
      “Talking to a lot of reporters, they tell me — I have to be careful what I say — a number of reporters have indicated that there’s no editors anymore on what they do. And I had one reporter tell me that, ‘You know, I am a reporter but I got one of my editors of newspaper came and said, ‘You don’t have a brand yet.’ A major newspaper. They said, ‘Well, I am not an editorial writer.’ ‘But you need a brand so people will watch you, listening, because of what they think you are going to say.’ I just think there’s a lot changing.”
      Biden has previously commented on the changes in journalism. The whole issue of “branding” has raised concerns over reporters straying from standards of objectivity. Press secretaries have complained that some reporters have used the televised White House daily briefing to build their own profile.

      I would be interested in Biden’s previous comments on journalism.  Does anyone have any sources there?

      Ken

      @M31: What makes you think the whole thing wasn’t put together by the FBI?  “Ah, yes, you’d like a free admission for J6 participants, can I see some ID please…”

      Come to think of it, the event may be a huge flop because their potential audience fears a trap.

      Chat Noir

      I read Carol Leonnig’s book about the US Secret Service a few years back because I was interested in the subject matter. I didn’t care for her writing style but I was even more appalled by the number of typos I found (8). Once I found one, I read the rest of the book with a pen in hand to note them. I listed them at the front and then dropped it in my neighborhood’s community library book depository — someone ended up taking it.

