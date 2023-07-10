This Axios clickbait claims that contra his nice grandpa image, Biden yells at people a lot. The title of the piece? “Old Yeller.” Seriously, that’s the title.

Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast. The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

Presidents shouldn’t call employees morons, foment insurrections or hurl ketchup around for staff to clean up. But if someone comes into the Oval Office unprepared to brief the president, “How the fuck don’t you know this?” might actually be a good question. I’m also in favor of exclamations like “don’t fucking bullshit me” and “get the fuck out” — if dispensed in the appropriate contexts.

Honestly, this makes me like Biden more. He can come across as too much of a softy sometimes, so, if true, maybe it’s good that he has an angry, ranty side. Lord knows these times call for it!

Axios further claims that “some Biden aides think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office.” The article doesn’t say how public anger is supposed to mitigate the age issue.

Do they think old people don’t get angry? There are plenty of angry senior citizens — Florida is full of enraged geezers, which partially explains why our governor is a rage-addled jerk who lacks basic table manners. Honest to Christ, the whole thing is so dumb!

