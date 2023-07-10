Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No Ketchup (Open Thread)

This Axios clickbait claims that contra his nice grandpa image, Biden yells at people a lot. The title of the piece? “Old Yeller.” Seriously, that’s the title.

Behind closed doors, Biden has such a quick-trigger temper that some aides try to avoid meeting alone with him. Some take a colleague, almost as a shield against a solo blast.

The president’s admonitions include: “God dammit, how the f**k don’t you know this?!,” “Don’t f**king bullsh*t me!” and “Get the f**k out of here!” — according to current and former Biden aides who have witnessed and been on the receiving end of such outbursts.

Presidents shouldn’t call employees morons, foment insurrections or hurl ketchup around for staff to clean up. But if someone comes into the Oval Office unprepared to brief the president, “How the fuck don’t you know this?” might actually be a good question. I’m also in favor of exclamations like “don’t fucking bullshit me” and “get the fuck out” — if dispensed in the appropriate contexts.

Honestly, this makes me like Biden more. He can come across as too much of a softy sometimes, so, if true, maybe it’s good that he has an angry, ranty side. Lord knows these times call for it!

Axios further claims that “some Biden aides think the president would be better off occasionally displaying his temper in public as a way to assuage voter concerns that the 80-year-old president is disengaged and too old for the office.” The article doesn’t say how public anger is supposed to mitigate the age issue.

Do they think old people don’t get angry? There are plenty of angry senior citizens — Florida is full of enraged geezers, which partially explains why our governor is a rage-addled jerk who lacks basic table manners. Honest to Christ, the whole thing is so dumb!

Open thread!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    cain

      cain

      It’s not much of an attack given that the previous guy was literally throwing shit at the walls. So I’m not sure what they are trying to say here. I mean, U.S. politics is a high stakes game – with a lot on the line. If you’re working for the white house you need to be well prepped and ready.

      There is nothing wrong with having high expectations.

      I don’t particularly like shouty people as I know for me I would get pretty anxious.

      ETA: #2!!!

      Reply
    pat

      pat

      Speaking of Biden, I went and read the piece by Dowd, then I went to the Most Liked comments.

      Every single one of the first several (the only ones I bothered to read) said basically, It’s a private family matter, why don’t you just mind your own business!”  And the number of “likes” was around 3600.

      Seems appropriate.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wenchacha

      I had a conversation with my 35 yo daughter about the upcoming election. She said, “I’m not a Democrat.” Okay, that’s fine. She isn’t a Republican, either.

      She’s in a much different place in her life. She has difficulty affording health care, housing, even as she works very hard to make a living. I can see how she believes that incremental change is not helping her or other peers in similar circumstances.

      I told her I wasn’t keen on Biden at the outset, but that I believe he stepped up to the task and has done one helluva job. He knows how government works; he knows the people, he knows what is required.

      I have faith that if he dies before a 2nd term is finished, Kamala Harris will also do a good job.

      The thing is, some of that is just faith on my part. I don’t know how the future will go. I hope for the best. The alternatives are too bleak to consider.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hidalgo de Arizona

      I’ll file this as another entry in the column “Biden knows bullshit when it is presented to him” – which is something that Obama had a real hard time with.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      The article doesn’t say how public anger is supposed to mitigate the age issue.

      I think the goal is to convince Biden advisors of this strategy, who then convince Biden, who then does it, which then provides a basis for fresh news.

      Reply
    Jackie

      Jackie

      OT, but this made me laugh:

      David Remnick interviewed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

      “Kennedy’s habits of mind are MAGA-adjacent, but his manner differs from that of his Republican doppelgänger. Donald Trump is a bully—rude, swaggering, out to flatten his questioner under an avalanche of lies and volume. Kennedy is not rude. Rather, he is serenely convinced of his virtue and his interlocutor’s pitiful susceptibility to conventional wisdom.”

      “The experience of interviewing him and listening to his previous interviews, I found, was like settling in for a long train ride with a seemingly amiable stranger in the next seat. You ask a straightforward question and, an hour later, as you race by Thirtieth Street Station, in Philadelphia, he is still going on about the fraud of COVID vaccines and how he was unfairly ‘deplatformed’ for spouting conspiracy theories.”

      “By the time you’ve pulled into Wilmington, he might be talking about how drugs known as poppers helped cause the AIDS epidemic, or how ‘toxic chemicals’ might contribute to ‘sexual dysphoria’ in children. As you head south, he is talking about being ‘censored’ by Instagram, the F.B.I., and the Biden White House. New technologies like 5G towers and digital currencies are totalitarian instruments that could ‘control our behavior.’ Wi-Fi causes ‘leaky brain.’ After a while, you begin to wonder why you bought a ticket. But it’s too late. You’re pinned into the window seat.” 😂

      Political Wire

      Reply
    tobie

      tobie

      Thanks for reading this piece, Betty Cracker, so I don’t have to. Politico and it’s spawn Axios have really earned Charlie Pierce’s moniker, Tiger Beat on the Potomac. If anything, it’s an insult to Tiger Beat to be compared to them.

      Reply
    Old School

      Old School

      The entire list of examples used in the article:

      • Biden was angry when COVID testing kits were running low in 2021.
      • Biden called Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot mic.
      • As a senator in 2008, Biden got upset with an aide who wanted him to make fundraising calls.
      Reply

