President Joe Biden has left Winfield House in Regent's Park, London to make his journey to 10 Downing Street ahead of his meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.





A mantra for our times:

Crazy how finding out is so much less fun than fucking around

We of the GOP will invent a newer, better, stronger wheel!…



Per Politico, “GOP states quit the program that fights voter fraud. Now they’re scrambling”:

Over the past year and a half, eight Republican-led states quit a nonpartisan program designed to keep voter rolls accurate and up to date. Top Republican election officials in those states publicly argued the program was mismanaged. The conspiracy theorists who cheered them on falsely insisted it was a front for liberals to take control of elections. But experts say the program, known as the Electronic Registration Information Center, was among the best nationwide tool states had to catch people trying to vote twice in the same election. Now, those Republican-led states who left — and other states who lost access to their data — are scrambling to police so-called “double voters” ahead of the presidential election in 2024…

This is a hilariously sanitized version of what happened; it was conspiracy theorists demanding they withdraw from ERIC and republican officials pandering to them while giving the media a little post-hoc fig leaf (because that move always works)

… The scramble by states to fill a security gap left open by exiting ERIC comes at a critical time. Elections officials face ongoing scrutiny about the accuracy of voter rolls after extensive — and untrue — accusations of widespread fraud in the past two election cycles. The 2024 elections are getting closer. Grandjean said 27 states have expressed interest in the effort, with varying degrees of commitment. But actually getting it off the ground is a different matter…