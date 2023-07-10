Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward, Regardless

16 Comments



Field trip!


 
A mantra for our times:

We of the GOP will invent a newer, better, stronger wheel!…

Per Politico, “GOP states quit the program that fights voter fraud. Now they’re scrambling”:

Over the past year and a half, eight Republican-led states quit a nonpartisan program designed to keep voter rolls accurate and up to date.

Top Republican election officials in those states publicly argued the program was mismanaged. The conspiracy theorists who cheered them on falsely insisted it was a front for liberals to take control of elections.

But experts say the program, known as the Electronic Registration Information Center, was among the best nationwide tool states had to catch people trying to vote twice in the same election. Now, those Republican-led states who left — and other states who lost access to their data — are scrambling to police so-called “double voters” ahead of the presidential election in 2024…

The scramble by states to fill a security gap left open by exiting ERIC comes at a critical time. Elections officials face ongoing scrutiny about the accuracy of voter rolls after extensive — and untrue — accusations of widespread fraud in the past two election cycles. The 2024 elections are getting closer.

Grandjean said 27 states have expressed interest in the effort, with varying degrees of commitment.

But actually getting it off the ground is a different matter…

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Chris T.

      @Baud: Exactly – Republicans didn’t like it because it caught all the multi-house-owning Republicans voting in each of their districts.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Soprano2

      I think the conspiracy theorists realized they had to come up with a reason not to trust ERIC because they saw it was going to torpedo some of their most fervently-held beliefs about fraud in voting, and they didn’t want to lose the issue. My stupid totally Republican run state of MO pulled out of ERIC this year.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      Chyron on Today show on Biden’s trip

      “High Stakes Tour”

      C’mon, man. Stop trying to dramatize everything.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Rusty

      I live in New Hampshire,  one of the states that left ERIC.  It was definitely based on pandering to the conspiracy raving, right wing nuts.  It’s particularly dumb given the large number of second homes which invite double voting.  The only thing that helps is the same conspiracy nuts made it harder to vote absentee, so you need to individually request for each election.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Soprano2:

      I think the conspiracy theorists realized they had to come up with a reason not to trust ERIC because they saw it was going to torpedo some of their most fervently-held beliefs about fraud in voting, and they didn’t want to lose the issue.

      I think it’s a little more direct.  To conspiracy theorists, anything that would stop the conspiracy is actually part of the conspiracy.  For that matter, pretty much everything is part of the conspiracy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kathleen

      WE KNOW THE MOST IMPORTANT POINT OF THE DAY IS WILL JOE BIDEN WEAR SOCKS AT THE MEETING?

      Put in all caps to more accurately reflect media angst. ETA: Voting, schmoting. Sniff.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      As the pre-trial hearing for the Mar-a-lago case is scheduled for Friday, expect the media to be rife with expanding speculation all week long. 99.9% of which will be trite or worthless.

      Better to bypass the chaff and wait for the wheat to be served in real time.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      1) We KNOW  there’s massive corruption/vote fraud.

      2) We attack organizations looking for vote fraud.

      3) We can’t find/prove vote fraud on our own but NOT because it’s so rare.

      4) We can’t/won’t organize with others to: *see 3 above*.

      5) Vote for us to run the whole gubmint!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      In NE Ohio this summer I am noticing a lot of big cars and pickup trucks driving around with Florida plates. Mostly at normal places, like grocery stores and hardware stores, not at restaurants and malls where I’d expect out of towners. Snowbirds back for the summer.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Balconesfault

      @Baud: still jonesing for that toilet-tweet am fix that got their juices going for 4 years and gave meaning to their lives

      Reply

