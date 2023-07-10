Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Afternoon Open Thread: Portable Induction Cooktop Question

ETA: I guess I should have been more specific, I’m looking for brand recommendations. There are a LOT of choices out there.

So, I’m thinking of buying an induction cook plate, to test out cooking on induction, since there is a learning curve. Planning for the day I have to replace my glass top range.

Anyone have any experience with those portable induction hot plates? Recommendations? I’m hoping to take advantage of anything that might come up on sale during prime days. I’ve read a bunch of online reviews, I’m just looking for anyone who has personal experience here.

I did add a new gadget to my kitchen:

So I have been intrigued by electric composters for the kitchen. I read up on the reviews, went to my go-to electronics review sites to see what they had to say, and decided that I wanted to give one a try. You can read more on it here.

This is what the scraps above look like after 4-ish hours in the composter

Other than induction information, this is an open thread. And as someone who used the word FUCK liberally, I approve Uncle Joe’s choice of it as is invective of choice.

What’s everyone up to this afternoon?

    1. 1.

      catclub

      Anyone have any experience with those portable induction hot plates?

      about half of the population of Western Europe. I.e nobody here.

    2. 2.

      E.

      We had one at the bakery and I loved it. There is no learning curve. I found it a joy to use. I think the one possible drawback here is the noise they emit, not a problem in the bakery but possibly annoying at home. So check that.

    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      What do you do with that compost material?  Use some in the lawn, sure, but can you put it in your yard waste bin for weekly pickup?

    4. 4.

      Obvious Russian Troll

      Haven’t used one, but we did have a (non-portable) induction cook top in our last place. Which I miss.

      I wouldn’t say there’s much of a learning curve for it, though. Not enough to make it worthwhile to buy a portable cooktop (unless it’s something you’d use anyway).

      However, you will have to go through your pans and see what will work. My cast iron skillets: yes. My omelette pan: yes. My stainless steel pots: yes. My no-stick pans: no. My big aluminum pot: no (but some apparently have a magnetized base that will).

      The rest of the learning curve was figuring out where to set it to get the desired results and how fast it gets up to temperature.

    5. 5.

      Bill Hicks

      Electric composters require electricity which (even with renewables) causes additional production of CO2. This is greenhouse gas production beyond that which would have happened from composting traditionally. Is there an additional benefit of electric composting that would justify the extra CO2?

    6. 6.

      MomDoc

      I have an induction cooktop that we bought earlier this year. It heats up faster, but I haven’t burned anything up yet. I really like using it. My main adjustment was buying and using the correct pots on the stove.

      Reply
      Barbara

      @Bill Hicks: ​I think the likely target market are people living in apartments who don’t really have an outdoor composting alternative. It does make me wonder what they do with the byproducts of the composter.
      We are thinking about getting a cone waste digester (or making a homemade alternative). Link for example.
      The advantage over composting is being able to dispose of a wider range of biodegradable materials.​

    9. 9.

      Martin

      So, I’ve not been researching countertop options, but I have been researching full ranges.

      The most important thing to understand about induction cooking is that matching cookware to coil size is very important. Putting a big pot on a small coil will result in a very hot spot in the center of the pot – much more so than you get with gas/electric coil stoves. This is the flip side of the efficiency of induction coils – the waste from other heating methods helped with more evenly heating the cookware (as well as your kitchen). Induction heats just the ferrous metal above the coil – very efficiently. It’s up to the cookware to distribute that heat via conduction, or for the thing you are cooking to distribute that heat via mixing – stir that soup.

      So, pay close attention to the *coil* in the unit. Not the size of the supporting surface, but the coil. It seems that most coils are 8″ and smaller because of the prevalence of these portable ones, and the number of manufacturers of 10″ and 12″ are pretty small so prices tend to go up a lot. These coils are going to be round so don’t expect good performance with a square griddle. Manufacturers are working on fill-in burners for griddles, and that is usually a big upsell for full ranges.

    10. 10.

      bookdragon

      Haven’t tried an induction hot plate, but we’ve had an induction cooktop for years and it’s great.  Easy to use, easy to clean – I would not go back to gas or electric.

    12. 12.

      attica

      The only thing about which you need be concerned, learning curve-wise, is where you plug it in. These pull a lot of power, and if you don’t have a dedicated plug for it, you risk tripping your breakers.  Mine is on the same plug as my convection oven (old house, no choice), and I can’t use both at the same time.

      Otherwise, it’s a delight. So much faster to boil, so much nimbler in heat adjustment, so much less thrown-off heat in the room.

    13. 13.

      Reboot

      Yes to induction cooktops! We have a Duxtop portable–for us, the only learning curve was figuring out which pots and pans worked with it and which don’t. Apparently, you can test this with a magnet. Cast iron works great. As for cooking, it was much like cooking with electric, but with better heating times. ETA: We’re def considering getting a whole range after using the portable. ETA redux: I’d recommend the Duxtop portable as an introduction, but have no experience with other brands.

    14. 14.

      Martin

      @Bill Hicks: Yeah. If you have solar, and are good at using it only when the solar is producing, then I can see the appeal. Even the manufacturers are saying to really only use it if you can’t compost any other way. We’ve got a proper compost in the yard.

    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      @West of the Rockies:

      What do you do with that compost material?

      I’d think these devices would be something of a niche market: people who’ve got room for a garden but don’t have room or a good place for an outdoor compost bin.

      The basic use for compost is to turn it into high-quality soil for the garden.  If you don’t have a garden, it’s hard for me to see why you’d compost.  I guess you could (as you suggest) sprinkle it on your lawn, but a good rain would wash most of it away before it did much good.

    18. 18.

      oldster

      We used induction units in air bnbs when traveling in Italy two years ago, and loved them. We bought a new oven/range four years ago with gas burners, but if I had known then what I know now, I would have gone with all induction burners. Takes no time to learn how to use, and has all of the advantages of gas and none of the disadvantages of the old electric coils (which I hated). So, count me as a big induction fan.

      The composter — I think I share Bill Hicks’ concerns about electricity use. But I am fortunate in that my municipality allows me to drop off all food waste once a week, and collect finished compost from their public works facility. We have a 5-gallon bucket in the garage, and I walk that to the town hall on Sunday afternoon for drop-off.  If you don’t have the convenient municipal arrangement, then the composter might be the best choice.

    19. 19.

      Buckethead

      Anyone have any experience with those portable induction hot plates?

      I do! I’ve got OODLES.

      The Duxtop unit in your photo is fine, I have one and also an older Max Burton countertop model. The problem is that no countertop model (except maybe the multi-thousand dollar Breville one) will convey the same experience that you get cooking on a real, built-in induction cooktop. That’s mainly for two reasons:

      – The countertop models can only consume 1800 watts of power, because they’re limited to a 15-amp circuit. They will therefore never get as hot as a dedicated induction cooktop. A single burner on a decent induction cooktop can put upwards of 4000 watts of power into the pan.

      – The countertop models, for whatever reason, don’t have enough power settings in the lower end of the range. In other words, on my induction cooktop on the smallest burner, I can melt chocolate gently without a double boiler and don’t have to worry about burning it. The lowest setting on the Duxtop countertop unit is not low enough to do that. I suspect the reason is that maintaining a lower temperature would require the induction element to power cycle on and off much faster than higher temperatures, and the electronics required to do that are more expensive than people are willing to pay for one of these units. The Breville Control Freak countertop unit can supposedly maintain a low temperature of 77 degrees F, but it costs as much as some full-size cooktops.

      So, my advice is the same as Obvious Russian Troll’s: skip the countertop unit. When the time comes to replace your range, just go induction and don’t look back. You won’t regret making the switch.

    20. 20.

      TaMara

      If you guys think I didn’t research the energy usage of the composter, well, I don’t even know where to go with that. I write the damn climate solution blog posts. So maybe instead of speculating – google it. It’s a pretty complex calculation.  For me, it was a better alternative to what my other options were…plus I wanted to test it out because…I fucking write climate solution posts. 🤦🏻‍♀️

      No one is fucking tell you to buy one for yourself.

    21. 21.

      NotMax

      Short story waiting to be written about someone who becomes a suspect after reporting a missing spouse and police suspicions are heightened upon discovery of being also the owner of a credit card used for purchase of two dozen electric composters.

    22. 22.

      TaMara

      @Buckethead: That seems like sound advice! I honestly don’t have a lot of extra room for one, but I get a lot of questions about inductions cooking, so I thought, hey, I can try it.

      But happy to use your sound advice as an out to buying something else to sit on my counter. :-) Thanks.

