These Things Are Not Unrelated

Oh my:

Not only is Florida sizzling in record-crushing heat, but the ocean waters that surround it are scorching, as well. The unprecedented ocean warmth around the state — connected to historically warm oceans worldwide — is further intensifying its heat wave and stressing coral reefs, with conditions that could end up strengthening hurricanes.

Much of Florida is seeing its warmest year on record, with temperatures running 3 to 5 degrees above normal. While some locations have been setting records since the beginning of the year, the hottest weather has come with an intense heat dome cooking the Sunshine State in recent weeks. That heat dome has made coastal waters extremely warm, including “downright shocking” temperatures of 92 to 96 degrees in the Florida Keys, meteorologist and journalist Bob Henson said Sunday in a tweet.

These are horrifying temperatures- and they are basically boiling coral, all marine life, etc. But there are other things to worry about, including, of course, hurricanes, but also algae blooms, etc. And, no surprise, another insurer has said fuck this place:

Another property insurer is dropping coverage in Florida.

Farmers Insurance will stop writing new business and not renew its existing “Farmers-branded” automobile, home and umbrella policies in the Sunshine State, the company said Tuesday.

Last month, Farmers said it was only pausing new business in Florida. The company is also limiting new home policies in California, where it is based, according to news reports.

“This business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company said in a statement.

The move will impact 30% of the company’s business in Florida, or roughly 100,000 policies. Policyholders affected by the decision will be given notice that their coverage will not be renewed.

You can fool idiots on Fox News and Town Hall about how climate change is a hoax, but not the accountants.

This is a story of bad governance on the macro and micro level- the entire 30-40 year slow motion climate crisis coupled with the absolute inaction of the Florida state government to do anything to stabilize the insurance market. Literally the only thing they have done in the past five years is to pass a bill holding insurers accountable for paying out claims. That’s it. I’ll cede this topic to Betty who surely knows more than me, but they have done nothing that I can tell to slow down construction in dangerous areas, increase structural regulations, etc.

And not to sound too awful, but we absolutely have to make sure the federal government does not bail all these people who have built mansions in hurricane alley get rebuilt when they are inevitably wiped out this year or next year or whenever. It’s coming.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      I know.  I am horrified for what this portends for the marine life.

      Floridians, not so much.  (Sorry, Betty.)  Humans are more adaptable, and have had a lot more warning.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      AndyG

      I wonder how long it will be before banks stop issuing 30 year mortgages on property in southern Florida… and how long it will take the real estate market there to collapse after that happen.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      catclub

      but we absolutely have to make sure the federal government does not bail all these people who have built mansions in hurricane alley get rebuilt when they are inevitably wiped out this year or next year or whenever.

      Good luck with that. Flood insurance rationalization has not happened because lots of rich people will oppose it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Feathers

      Federal flood insurance was supposed to be a one time buyout. Instead it became a vehicle for building massively expensive homes in areas prone to natural disasters. There’s a reason why historic pictures of old Cape Cod showed shacks along the beach – that’s what you built! If a storm knocked it down, you’d put up another shack.

      Note: I may have the name of the program wrong, but I was a 70s kid from inside the Beltway, and I remember the head shaking as the program turned into handouts for the rich instead of a lifeline for the lower income people who’d lived on the shore previously.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      scav

      @Elizabelle: on the downside, that does mean there is simply a horde of economic migrants to the south of us, threatening to come up and dilute our precious voting rights with their foreign ways.  Worse, this lot is generally too old to work in the fields.  Closing down asylums and letting the inmates loose on the streets to fend for themselves does have consequences.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Fair Economist

      I’m surprised Farmer’s is canceling renewals, and not just stopping new policies (like in CA). Big insurance companies are starting to fund in-house climate change research so they can have some idea what they’re risking, now that historical results aren’t representative. I wonder if they predicted something really nasty for FL in the relatively near future.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Bupalos

      There are a lot of looming catastrophes sitting under the category of climate change. The one I’m gradually coming to fear most is the way immiseration may interact with politics and push authoritarianism over the finish line. We already see it with the effect climate refugees have on politics here and in Europe.

      I can’t not agree that there is no way we should bail out climate-wrecked McMansions, and certainly should not rebuild them. At the same time, downward mobility breeding fascism is just about the most proven theorem in politics. There are a lot of bubbles that climate change threatens, where it’s hard to see how they can get unwound before the global greenhouse gets it’s needle in.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Martin

      Yeah, we’re gearing up for a relandscaping of the yard to reduce our fire risk. Fire and drought resistant plants, moving things from proximity with the house, making existing items like fences less flammable, etc. Was hoping to do it this fall.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mobile

      I believe the maximum payout from the National Flood insurance program on a home destroyed by flooding is $250,000.  There are very few waterfront homes available in that price range in Florida.  Owners of houses above that price point are on the hook for the rest.  Futhermore, while flood insurance used to be a bargain, annual premiums on new policies are now out of sight.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rikyrah

      This is a Lifetime Movie   

      Terry (@BeingTerryJane) tweeted at 8:12 AM on Tue, Jul 11, 2023:
      You steal NINE MILLION from your job in two years, purchase a MILLION dollar house down the street from thus said job, and after you got caught you proceeded to forge the judges signature claiming your charges were dismissed so you can open a hookah lounge.

      GWARL! https://t.co/NvKoDyJ5zE
      (https://twitter.com/BeingTerryJane/status/1678754096923254784?t=4tCcfXjuYn2MA00c8I23fg&s=03)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Hoodie

      Seems to me that human-induced climate change will upend a lot of the working assumptions of the property insurance industry and make the whole enterprise questionable.  Private insurance relies on the ability to estimate the likelihood of particular events to properly price products, but that’s hard to do if you don’t have historical data on which you can reasonably rely.   The atmospheric warming generally introduces more energy into the system, leading to things (e.g., greater moisture levels and steeper temperature gradients) that can increase instability.  We can’t accurately estimate the risk associated with that increased energy because we have never experienced it – and it’s still increasing.  For example, a lot of those 100 and 500 year flood plain estimates are becoming invalid, but we really don’t know what to replace them with or how long a given estimate will continue to be valid.  The best you might be able to do is extrapolate from trends, but that could easily be way off in a rapidly changing environment. Moving out of a market like Florida removes that issue for a given company, but it won’t stop there (e.g., look at Vermont).  The industry can’t keep running away from the problem.  I don’t see how you deal with this without government intervention.

      Reply

