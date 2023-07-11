Oh my:

Not only is Florida sizzling in record-crushing heat, but the ocean waters that surround it are scorching, as well. The unprecedented ocean warmth around the state — connected to historically warm oceans worldwide — is further intensifying its heat wave and stressing coral reefs, with conditions that could end up strengthening hurricanes. Much of Florida is seeing its warmest year on record, with temperatures running 3 to 5 degrees above normal. While some locations have been setting records since the beginning of the year, the hottest weather has come with an intense heat dome cooking the Sunshine State in recent weeks. That heat dome has made coastal waters extremely warm, including “downright shocking” temperatures of 92 to 96 degrees in the Florida Keys, meteorologist and journalist Bob Henson said Sunday in a tweet.

These are horrifying temperatures- and they are basically boiling coral, all marine life, etc. But there are other things to worry about, including, of course, hurricanes, but also algae blooms, etc. And, no surprise, another insurer has said fuck this place:

Another property insurer is dropping coverage in Florida. Farmers Insurance will stop writing new business and not renew its existing “Farmers-branded” automobile, home and umbrella policies in the Sunshine State, the company said Tuesday. Last month, Farmers said it was only pausing new business in Florida. The company is also limiting new home policies in California, where it is based, according to news reports. “This business decision was necessary to effectively manage risk exposure,” the company said in a statement. The move will impact 30% of the company’s business in Florida, or roughly 100,000 policies. Policyholders affected by the decision will be given notice that their coverage will not be renewed.

You can fool idiots on Fox News and Town Hall about how climate change is a hoax, but not the accountants.

This is a story of bad governance on the macro and micro level- the entire 30-40 year slow motion climate crisis coupled with the absolute inaction of the Florida state government to do anything to stabilize the insurance market. Literally the only thing they have done in the past five years is to pass a bill holding insurers accountable for paying out claims. That’s it. I’ll cede this topic to Betty who surely knows more than me, but they have done nothing that I can tell to slow down construction in dangerous areas, increase structural regulations, etc.

And not to sound too awful, but we absolutely have to make sure the federal government does not bail all these people who have built mansions in hurricane alley get rebuilt when they are inevitably wiped out this year or next year or whenever. It’s coming.