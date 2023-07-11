Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Republicans in disarray!

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

Bark louder, little dog.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You are here: Home / Politics / Activist Judges! / Loose Cannon Chronicles

Loose Cannon Chronicles

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Last night, Trump’s lawyers asked Florida-based Trump appointee Judge Aileen Cannon for an indefinite postponement of the documents trial. Their rationale underscores exactly why Trump is running again — to avoid accountability. (NYT gift link here)

“This extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and perception of our American democracy,” wrote the lawyers, Chris M. Kise and Todd Blanche for Mr. Trump, and Stanley Woodward Jr. and Sasha Dadan for Mr. Nauta.

“The court now presides over a prosecution advanced by the administration of a sitting president against his chief political rival, himself a leading candidate for the presidency of the United States,” they wrote. “Therefore, a measured consideration and timeline that allows for a careful and complete review of the procedures that led to this indictment and the unprecedented legal issues presented herein best serves the interests of the defendants and the public…”

The article says judges’ rulings on trial schedules aren’t usually reviewable. But if Cannon goes rogue to protect Trump as she did in an earlier phase of the investigation, Smith’s prosecutors could conceivably challenge a scheduling decision by appealing to the 11th Circuit.

Also from the filing — Trump and Nauta are too busy to be criminal defendants in a trial!

“President Trump is running for president of the United States and is currently the likely Republican Party nominee,” they wrote. “This undertaking requires a tremendous amount of time and energy, and that effort will continue until the election on Nov. 5, 2024.”

“Mr. Nauta’s job requires him to accompany President Trump during most campaign trips around the country,” they continued. “This schedule makes trial preparation with both of the defendants challenging. Such preparation requires significant planning and time.”

My understanding is the two are being tried together. Would it be possible for Cannon to rule that Trump can have a postponement since he’s currently his party’s leading candidate for the nomination but that Nauta’s trial can proceed since Trump could simply hire another flunky to hold his baggy-ass coat and schlep boxes around? I have no idea how that works.

My guess is Trump would be against separate trials since he’s afraid Nauta might flip. But if that sort of ruling is possible, it might be a way for Cannon to shield Trump from timely accountability while preserving the appearance of evenhandedness by allowing the Nauta trial to move forward. We’ll see.

In other news, Cannon is proceeding as if the trial will be held in Ft. Pierce, where she’s based. That could change due to logistics for such a large scale circus. But if the trial is held in Ft. Pierce, prosecutors will have more MAGA cultists in the jury pool. Ft. Pierce itself is purple-ish, IIRC, but the surrounding counties are about as Trumpy as my part of Florida.

That said, I do thinkTrump voters could be persuaded to convict if the prosecution proves its case. I’ve been a juror and have always been impressed by how seriously random citizens take their civic duty. But MAGA cultists are another story; they don’t give a shit about American democracy.

Feel free to speculate herein or talk about whatever — open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Burnspbesq
  • charon
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • coin operated
  • Craig
  • FastEdD
  • LiminalOwl
  • Maxim
  • patrick II
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • Salty Sam
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Steeplejack
  • VOR

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      President Trump is running for president of the United States and is currently the likely Republican Party nominee,” they wrote

      If DeSantis had any courage, he’d file a brief challenging this rationale.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Craig

      Do you think Trump’s folks could have appointed Cannon to that bench as a backstop to prosecution? Feeling conspiratorial today.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      I don’t recall if this was a Balloon Juice creation

      The Dildo of consequences rarely arrives lubed

      But it seems to have gone semi-viral on Mastodon.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Craig: Uh…yes? That and they’re pretty much guaranteed that she would rule entirely on the side of rich conservatives on every issue, no matter how ludicrous the position taken.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      I suppose the risk for Trump is that, if he gets his delay but loses the primary or the election, the jury pool is more likely to convict him than if the trial is held soon, since he would then be a useless loser in the eyes of the MAGA.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Maxim

      One good thing about this request: it should force Cannon to demonstrate fairly early on in the process which way she’s going to lean. If she bends over backwards to shield Trump, it will give Jack Smith and his team more ammunition to challenge her hearing the case at all.

      If the speculation here a few weeks ago is correct, on the other hand, about Cannon taking her orders not from MAGAland but from the Federalist Society, then we should get a ruling that the trial will proceed without any special delays.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Salty Sam

      @Baud: “The Dildo of consequences rarely arrives lubed“

      I believe that came from our own Suzanne… at least, that’s the first time I came across that gem.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

      @Maxim:

      One good thing about this request: it should force Cannon to demonstrate fairly early on in the process which way she’s going to lean. If she bends over backwards to shield Trump, it will give Jack Smith and his team more ammunition to challenge her hearing the case at all.

       

      UH HUH

      UH HUH

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) tweeted at 10:18 AM on Tue, Jul 11, 2023:
      AP News is perceived as the sole bastion of independent journalism that remains available to us.
      BREAKING

      Public colleges and universities have been strategically using visits by Supreme Court justices as occasions to cultivate donations. These institutions have organized… https://t.co/AroCUjJplP
      (https://twitter.com/allenanalysis/status/1678785761737359362?t=iSbrafdRi6Q9GJ7-ShmkZw&s=03)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Amir Khalid

      I don’t understand why TFG still insists on titling himself after a position he lost re-election for. It makes him seem a needy and pathetic has-been.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Amir Khalid:

      It’s convention for people to retain their title after they leave office.  Of course, it’s not often that people have the opportunity to use it in the context of criminal defense.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      charon

      What do you think of when you hear the words “Judge Sirica?”

       

      How about the words “Judge Ito?”

       

      This case is what the words “Judge Cannon” will mean to everyone, and she knows it.  I will be very surprised if she does not play this completely straight.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      If DeSantis had any courage, he’d file a brief challenging this rationale.

      If he had any courage he wouldn’t be little ronnie….

      Reply
    17. 17.

      LiminalOwl

      @Baud: Twitter users have attributed it to (ex-) user auntyamerican, in October 2022.
      I join in admiration of the phrasing as well as the sentiment, but I deplore the capitalization. Unless, of course, we’re discussing Newfoundland.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      FastEdD

      Jack Smith is doing a fearless job, but when it was assigned to Loose Cannon that was it for the docs case, all over, all FUBARed. I’m not trying to be Chicken Little, and the Orange Fartcloud will be held accountable someday, but … if every decision has to be appealed that takes time, and the election will be over by then. It only takes one MAGA on the jury to throw the whole stolen documents case in the trash.

      The J6 case is tougher to prove but the venue will be in a location where it can be decided fairly. And we aren’t near indictments there either. Other countries wonder why the US allows a right wing coup against the government and I do too. I wish this weren’t the case.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      VOR

      @Baud:  I suppose the risk for Trump is that, if he gets his delay but loses the primary or the election, the jury pool is more likely to convict him than if the trial is held soon…

      Yes, but that’s in 2025. He’s trying to prevent consequences today. As someone once said, Trump’s not playing 3-D chess, he’s playing Hungry Hungry Hippos. If he wins the 2024 election then come January 2025 he pardons himself and it all goes away.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Burnspbesq

      On first reading, the motion is superficially plausible. But when you think about it for a second, your reaction is something along the lines of “who the fuck does he think he is?”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      coin operated

      @charon:

      How about the words “Judge Ito?”

      I haven’t thought about that shitshow trial in forever…Ito was in way over his head.

       

      This case is what the words “Judge Cannon” will mean to everyone, and she knows it.

      I think that ship sailed with the Special Master debacle.  If she plays it straight, it’s because she doesn’t want another bench-slap from the 11th Cir.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Anyway

      @Amir Khalid:

      I don’t understand why TFG still insists on titling himself after a position he lost re-election for. It makes him seem a needy and pathetic has-been.

      It’s an American thing, All former bigwigs get addressed as President, Senator etc, I think it’s stupid.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.