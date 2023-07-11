Trump-humping pillow magnate Mike Lindell is auctioning off industrial equipment and office furniture because MyPillow sales dropped when Lindell redirected his pillow-peddling energies toward spreading egregiously dumb lies and infamous slander about the 2020 election. (Strib)

Major retailers such as Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Slumberland Furniture all said they will no longer sell MyPillow products as Lindell continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. “It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell said in a phone interview Monday. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

Doesn’t look like there will be a soft landing. Lindell is also facing a $1.3B defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. Calling it now: Lindell will end up flat broke again before this shit-show is over — a rags to riches to rags story of a weak-minded, blithering idiot who kicked a crack addiction only to latch onto the stupidest, most self-destructive cult since Heaven’s Gate.

It’s not just Lindell. Trump has ruined a lot of people’s lives. I have no pity for cultists like Lindell who pour vast sums of money down conspiracy theory rabbit-holes. I don’t feel sorry for opportunistic dickweeds like Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell or John Eastman either. But the scale of the reputational and financial wreckage Trump is leaving in his wake — among his own followers — is staggering.

