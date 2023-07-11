Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sweet Dreams (Open Thread)

Trump-humping pillow magnate Mike Lindell is auctioning off industrial equipment and office furniture because MyPillow sales dropped when Lindell redirected his pillow-peddling energies toward spreading egregiously dumb lies and infamous slander about the 2020 election. (Strib)

Major retailers such as Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and Slumberland Furniture all said they will no longer sell MyPillow products as Lindell continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell said in a phone interview Monday. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

Doesn’t look like there will be a soft landing. Lindell is also facing a $1.3B defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. Calling it now: Lindell will end up flat broke again before this shit-show is over — a rags to riches to rags story of a weak-minded, blithering idiot who kicked a crack addiction only to latch onto the stupidest, most self-destructive cult since Heaven’s Gate.

It’s not just Lindell. Trump has ruined a lot of people’s lives. I have no pity for cultists like Lindell who pour vast sums of money down conspiracy theory rabbit-holes. I don’t feel sorry for opportunistic dickweeds like Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell or John Eastman either. But the scale of the reputational and financial wreckage Trump is leaving in his wake — among his own followers — is staggering.

Open thread.

    44 Comments

    1. 1.

      oldster

      “But the scale of the reputational and financial wreckage Trump is leaving in his wake — among his own followers — is staggering delightful.”

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      “It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell said in a phone interview Monday. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

       

      Whine whine whine

      They have FREEDOM OF SPEECH.

      What he wants, and so many right-wingers want..

       

      IF FREEDOM FROM THE CONSEQUENCES OF SAID SPEECH.

      They wanna party like it’s 1923, when whatever a White Man said was THE LAW.

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @oldster: I mean, FAFO.

      Blows my mind that some people need to learn lessons by experience, but I suppose that’s where our best literature comes from. Please proceed, assholes.

    6. 6.

      rikyrah

       I don’t feel sorry for opportunistic dickweeds like Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell or John Eastman either. But the scale of the reputational and financial wreckage Trump is leaving in his wake — among his own followers — is staggering.

       

      NEVER EVER forget what our own Kay said in early 2017, about Dolt45 voters:

       

      They showed THEIR lack of character with their vote for Dolt45. He never hid who he was. He didn’t lie to them about his core. He told them EXACTLY who he was..

      and, they voted for him ANYWAY…which shows THEIR lack of character.

    9. 9.

      moops

      Soft-brained former addict ends up in a cult.

       

      Some people just can’t live normal lives.   If he is lucky someone in his extended family is a fellow MAGA cultist and can take him in when he loses everything.

    10. 10.

      MattF

      See, the idea that Trump always wins every time means that everyone else always loses every time. It’s a bit mysterious why the cultists find that so hard to grasp. Maybe a future PoliSci PhD dissertation topic.

    11. 11.

      rikyrah

      It’s not just Lindell. Trump has ruined a lot of people’s lives. I have no pity for cultists like Lindell who pour vast sums of money down conspiracy theory rabbit-holes. I don’t feel sorry for opportunistic dickweeds like Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell or John Eastman either. But the scale of the reputational and financial wreckage Trump is leaving in his wake — among his own followers — is staggering.

       

      And, I don’t feel bad for the RUBES who send Dolt45 their $$$$.

      People have told you. His entire life of cheating people in business has told you.

      You give him $$$…oh well.

    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      “It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell said in a phone interview Monday. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

      Invisible hand of the market, my dude. Invisible hand of the market.

      . . .

      (Cancel culture, my pasty white unpillowed ass.)

    13. 13.

      Kay

      among his own followers

      Ha! I can’t help enjoying it. I am still mad they refused to admit he lost and robbed us of the normal victory sequence where we celebrate and Donald Trump and his gross, griftery family sheepishly exit. Instead we got them shrieking for months and demanding he be installed.

      Department stores have good sales on high quality pilllows and they’re not insurrectionists. You can get one for less than the cost of a My Pillow. Macys online.

    15. 15.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      On the plus side, there will be lots of surplus, inexpensive pillows available for smothering those MAGAts.

    16. 16.

      Baud

      I’m pleased when bad people FO, but I’m with you — what a staggering waste of resources and humanity … for nothing at all.

    17. 17.

      J.

      And still they continue to follow him — and give him money, even though he’s supposedly a billionaire. That’s one of the things I never understood. If the guy’s a billionaire, why is he constantly asking you for money — and why do you give it to him? And if the election was “stolen,” how do you explain all of the Republicans who won on the same ballot? The pretzels his followers twist themselves into to try to rationalize their beliefs would make a yogi proud.

    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I am not a vindictive person by any means, but, the thing is, I simply can’t bring myself to care about his problems.  No one made him fuck around.  Finding out is on him.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I like to do it Melville style.

      Towards thee I roll, thou all-destroying but unconquering MAGA; to the last I grapple with thee; from hell’s heart I stab at cancel thee; for hate’s sake I spit my last breath at thee.

    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      Walmart is the big surprise here. Lindell’s too much for frickin’ Walmart.

      Release the tiny violins!

    27. 27.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @J.:

      Assume that they are the good guys, everyone who disagrees with them are evil, and their champions are the champions of good, and it all falls into place quite well.  There can be no hypocrisy, because they are the good guys, no matter what they do.  Any answer to any question, no matter how nonsensical or obviously a lie, must be true if it gives the answer they want, because they are the good guys and we are evil.  If Trump asks for money, as long as he is the champion you give him money, because you trust him, because he must be trustworthy, because he is the champion of good.

    29. 29.

      Martin

      @Baud:  I got a chuckle out of Overstock buying the BB&B name. These fascist dipshits are all business geniuses I tell you. Waiting for Musk to buy OceanGate Expeditions next.

    30. 30.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’ve heard his pillows suck. I suspect he benefited from the on-line shopping wave, especially during Covid, and got few repeat purchases. His dorky-neighbor persona, before he went full MAGAt in public, probably helped with his marketing

      @Baud:

      from hell’s heart I stab at cancel thee

      Literal LOL

    32. 32.

      Kay

      So my youngest is staying at what was a vacation house but is soon to be my primary residence at a Lake Michigan resort town. He’s working and saving to go to Spain. He told me he wanted to stay and work there in May, which is too late to tell me, because I lend the house to people I like. This week is my assistant and her family. So I gave him the dates he had to find somewhere else to stay and he told me fine-  he would camp. He has done much more primitive camping than I have so I thought he would be fine but told him he has to rent a lot in the state park. But just like he didn’t tell me until May he waited to reserve a spot and there are none. So he “found” a spot to pitch his tent and park his (beater) car. But it’s a resort town and the police are not a PITA but they do know they are paid to keep this tidy little town free of long hairs sleeping in tents beside a rusted out Buick LeSabre. So they stopped by his “spot” and talked to him. He said “I explained the situation and they were fine with it”. But they weren’t fine with it because they went to the house to tell my assistant he can’t camp w/out a permit or permission, which is how I found out about it. So she texted him and he’s staying with them- they have an extra bed because one of their own college age kids did not come. He thinks this is an example of how horrible the country is- that he has a job and a car and is still treated like a “undesirable”

    34. 34.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      “… the scale of the reputational and financial wreckage Trump is leaving in his wake — among his own followers — is staggering.”

      After the hell that he, his party and his followers have brought down on our nation, I’m loving every single fucking minute of it. This fucker got half of the country to openly and actively hate the other half. He brought the Republican party out of the Kloset and he has them waving their white man freak flags, loud and proud.

      I hope every single person who has sucked his dick has their lives ruined. Fuck’em.

    36. 36.

      narya

      @geg6: That is a great choice! I was secretly rooting for Marcus Samuelsson, but didn’t think there was much chance of that happening. And Milwaukee/Madison is interestingly heartlandy. Brat challenge, beer challenge, dairy challenges (cheese curds, anyone?), maybe a venison challenge (be still my heart). I should see if there are any events I can try to get into!

    37. 37.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: It cries out for a re-write of that scene in The Dark Knight where Lucius Fox is warning off the would-be blackmailer.

      Let me get this straight, you think that Walmart, one of the wealthiest and most powerful corporations in the world, is secretly a woke vigilante who cancelled you, and your plan is to fight them?

    38. 38.

      Jay

      @Kay:

      here it used to be common in the summer, to throw up a tent in the back yard, for “yard camping” with the kids, sleep overs, out of town guests. And of course, you would throw it up as soon as the good weather hit, and take it down just before the frost. The only damage was a 10 X 12 patch of dead grass.

      Now you do it and a neighbor calls the cops out of fear you have the unhoused living there.

    44. 44.

      Kay

      @Jay:

      I think the difference in perception is funny. How he thought he “explained” and it was “fine” – one of his aunts refers to him as the “much loved youngest child” (a little sarcastically) and he does always think people will like him and it will be “fine”.

      He’s like a Golden Retriever, but with glasses. Friendly. Maybe they didn’t have the heart to tell him to beat it :)

