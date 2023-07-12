Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Be Still My Beating Heart

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I had my first moment of doubt yesterday I wondered if Jack Smith made the wrong call in going with the charges in Florida, because I’m pretty sure Cannon is going to fuck with the process again and again, and it enrages me.  Apparently the framers of the constitution never imagined that the threat to the republic would be coming from inside the house.

DOJ and Jack Smith (LIVE) Now 2
I’m here to fuck up MAGA world and chew gum, and I’m all out of gum.

Petulant senators can stop things dead in their tracks for no good reason, and single judges can make ridiculous rulings on ridiculous cases and millions of people have their rights or their benefits or their dignity taken away.  (Sorry, I digress, my inner rage is bubbling to the surface.)

But maybe Jack plans to give Cannon enough rope to hang herself and will then the 11th Circuit will step in and force her to recuse?

For now, we are on this bumpy road with Cannon so we just have to take the ride and see what happens.

This, though, lifts my spirits.

What does it usually mean when a grand jury deliberates all day without calling any witnesses?  I know, I know!  Pick me!

So who’s up for some good news today?

I won’t even link to it, but Trump suggesting that the coke in the White House is Joe Biden’s, and then literally saying “we can’t have a crackhead in charge of the nuclear arsenal” is just too much.  It would be too funny, if it weren’t so awful, and too sad at the same time.  We DID have a crackhead in charge of the nuclear arsenal, and his name was Donald Trump.

Speaking of indictments, I got the Trump documents indictment for my birthday on June 13.  (Maybe I need some of that chocolate fudge cake to get me out of this mood?)  When I was younger, I used to celebrate birthday month.  Today is July 12, the last day of indictment month.

Pretty please may I have another indictment, this time for election interference or Jan 6?  I can make enough cake for everyone, if that would help.

I need to get off the rollercoaster ride of hope and frustration.   Is anybody up for sharing good political news in the comments?

Open thread.

    75Comments

    5. 5.

      WereBear

      Also, I am Ihazcats on Threads, though a long and complicated tale that can be boiled down to, “Every time I think I’m out, they pull me back in!”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      I assume everyone in the DOJ knew what Garland did by appointing Smith. As did all the Congressional Republicans and Democrats, as did everyone in the White House. You get, you earn a reputation. Smith is a prosecutor, not a high-level managerial bureaucrat. And he’s very very bad news for Donald Fucking Trump.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      dmsilev

      It’s really something when there are multiple simultaneous grand juries discussing (additional) indictments of a former President. I know we’ve sort of gone through a slow-boiling-of-the-frog procedure over the last several years, but it’s worth taking a step back and marveling in shock at just how shitballs insane the current situation is.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      So far (this time) Cannon has not engaged in any procedure untoward, unexpected, egregious or overtly partisan.

      That’s not to say she won’t, just that for right now things look to be unfolding in a SOP manner.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      Uhhh, good news, good news, hmmm …

      How ’bout: Republicans from the Krazy Kidz Kaucus spent a chunk of the day beating up on Republican FBI Director Chris Wray for … uh … wrongthink or something.  Can’t imagine that goes down too well with the iron-butt-plug Lawn Order Republicans.  (“You damn kids …!”)  They just can’t help themselves: if there’s somebody they can Other in the most over-the-top way possible, they’ll do it, Republican FBI Director or not.  They’re like that blue sucking thing in Yellow Submarine — they just keep sucking (heh) until they suck themselves up.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      sab

      @WereBear: I only just opened an Instagram account to try to communicate with another jackal last month. I didn’t understand how to work it so that fell through (messages evaporate? So the e-mail address she sent is just gone?)  But then I realized I could see my niece in California account so that was cool.   But does having an Instagram account mean I have a Thread account I don’t know about?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @NotMax: oh, I wouldn’t say that exactly.  She let Trump and company screw around for a month getting a lawyer.  She didn’t bring the hammer down on the Trump lead attorney who hasn’t even fucking applied for his clearance.  etc etc.

      She is letting things slide, and that’s not a good sign.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      FelonyGovt

      Every time I read the latest completely unhinged excrescence from Trump I want to tell him: “You raging asshole. You only got elected President once because of Russian election interference, James fucking Comey and the media making a mountain out of email mishandling, 20,000 or so morons in Michigan, Ohio and wherever, and a vengeful God that we should have known was screwing with us when the Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series [no offense to Chicago or the Cubs].”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      In the Eating-Their-Own category, Ray Epps – a Trumpy who loved Trump, voted for him twice, encouraged the riots on J6, and was even one of the rioters – is now suing Fox News (paywall) for disseminating the lie that he was actually a Federal agent provocateur.  The resulting threats ultimately forced him and his wife to sell their house and move.

      The story does not say whether he still supports Trump.  My guess is, he absolutely does… just not Fox News.  Maybe.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: ain’t it wonderful?  We don’t have to raise a finger!  Just hum quietly, get things done.

      “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Elizabelle

      I would not call TFG a “crackhead.”  A crackpot, a Russian asset, an insurrectionist. Yes.  I do suspect TFG Jr. and Kimberley have got some serious problems with the powder.

      WRT Russian influence:  wasn’t the Biden administration going to put out a fuller copy of the Mueller Report, with less redactions?  Has anything happened with that?

      The same bad actors can make a lot of trouble in 2024.  Now with AI assistance.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sab

      @MattF: I have three follows: the other jackal, my sister and my niece. I don’t think we are ready for the big time. I think I’ll pass.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The [email protected]
      When Harry Met Sally… is 34 years old today
      ‘I’ll have what she’s having.’
      This line, delivered by Rob Reiner’s mum, was suggested by Billy Crystal. Katz Deli, where the scene was filmed, has a plaque on the table which says, ‘Where Harry Met Sally, hope you have what she had!’

      Reply
    31. 31.

      bbleh

      @Elizabelle: isn’t it pretty much accepted — and importantly, uncontradicted — lore from way back that he abuses Adderall routinely?  Not a crack-head, a crank-head.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      catclub

      Petulant senators can stop things dead in their tracks for no good reason,

      They can only do this when backed by a majority of their own party, at least.
      The entire senate can steamroll any single senator, but not if said senator has the support (or at least non-opposition) of their own party.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Elizabelle

      @Formerly disgruntled in Oregon:  Yeah.  Would not be surprised if he is abusing Adderall.  Or whatever his drug of choice.

      Allegedly Elon Musk is attempting better living through chemistry, too.  Perhaps a cornucopia of “enhancers.”

      ETA:  bbleh brought up Adderall earlier.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WereBear

      @sab: Instagram is how they want people to join Threads. Also, app only. Download the app and it asks for Instagram. But also, email & password.

      But the rush shows how much Twitter has deteriorated.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      sab

      We are supposed to be able to see Northern Lights in Ohio tonight. I am sixty-nine and this has been on my bucket list since before there were bucket lists. Since I was about nine.

      Then they said too bad. Despite your usual NE Ohio summer drought, Nature has decided to cloud up tonight. As per usual if there is something you want to see in Ohio night skies, Ohio mostly chuckles and says “oops, no.”

      After our rainy mornimg, our rainy afternoon isn’t happening.  Maybe clear skies tonight?

      ETA Focused too much on my stepkids and not enough on grift in my adult life, so we cannot afford a normal trip to Iceland to see Northern lights. Boarding five cats and a dog ain’t cheap. Plus airfare etc.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      bbleh

      @MattF: indeed it is, at low doses relative to those taken by serious speed freaks, intended to take advantage of the “paradoxical” (ie we got no real idea wtf is going on) effect of amphetamines in calming patients with certain disorders, eg ADHD.  But of course in non-patients, it has the usual effect like … amphetamines!  And yeah, amphetamines can be both physically and psychologically addictive (and I would guess the latter is just as important as the former if not more so in the case of Adderall abuse).

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MattF

      @sab: I saw the Northern Lights one night in Ithaca— everyone sat out on the big hill leading from the men’s dorms up to the main campus at Cornell— and went: OOOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHH.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WereBear

      @sab: I wish you the best of luck. I moved north 20 years ago and all I got was a hand-sized green glimmer from behind a cloud.

      But yes, it was thrilling :) Good luck! Is it worth a drive?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl@WereBear: I think I read somewhere that you use your Instagram account to sign into Threads, and there may be some formal “ok yeah sign me up for Threads too” step, but then you can’t unsubscribe from Threads without deleting your Instagram account.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The collective head explosions and screeching from the GOP when Federal and GA indictments for 1/6 drop are going to be such wonderful music to my ears.  And then there’s still the PAC/fundraising crimes too.  The LIV Golf investigation, etc.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      sab

      @WereBear: If we think it is feasible, we are two miles away from Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which means very limited artificial light.  So it all depends on the solar flare and cloud cover.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Citizen Alan

      Apparently the framers of the constitution never imagined that the threat to the republic would be coming from inside the house.

      One thing I have realized over the last 30 years is what a catastrophic unforced error the Civil War was for the slave states. They would have gotten far better results if they’d just stayed in the Union, gummed up the machinery of government through legal means, and then blamed all the resulting problems on Lincoln. “Let us keep our slaves or we shall make the nation ungovernable” would have probably worked as a strategy.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WereBear

      @bbleh: Since I can’t log in to my Instagram, and yet it recognized it and took it, means I am in thrawl and must visit the mysterious lady at the edge of the woods with all the cats…

      Wait, that’s me.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Citizen Alan

      @pat: Why would Mitch intervene when one of his lackeys is causing such fury among liberals? He doesn’t care about the military or the country.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Jay

      @sab:

      come North to Canada in the winter. You don’t even have to go very far north. All you want is no/minimal light pollution, a clear night, and a forecast of a Northern Lights event. You can drive.

      When we lived in the hills south of Kamloops, many a time we saw the Northern Lights. They are not as spectacular as in the Artic, (they don’t make any sound and are generally blue green), but they are still stunning.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      pat

      @Citizen Alan:

      Guess you’re right.  And with MTG and rump both proclaiming that we should just GET OUT of NATO, the prospect of a repub pres and congress is terrifying.  These nuts are not going away.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      tobie

      Someone may have posted this yesterday but I just read that Milan Kundera passed away yesterday at age 94. I didn’t keep up with his fiction but The Unbearable Lightness of Being was a book everyone had to l read and discuss in the early 1980s. That and 100 Years of Solitude are the last serious novels I remember being overnight international sensations.

      https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/jul/12/milan-kundera-the-unbearable-lightness-of-being-author-dies-aged-94

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WereBear

      @Citizen Alan: what a catastrophic unforced error the Civil War was for the slave states

       
      If you read the fascinating book, The Myth of the Lost Cause, you will discover just how hard they worked at insisting on their delusions, and acting on them.

      Maybe… they were the First Wingnuts.

      Reply

