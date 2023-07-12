Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Loser Stink (Open Thread)

by | 51 Comments

This post is in: 

Even under a severe heat dome,* this warms the cockles of my stone-cold heart: (Rolling Stone)

Murdochs Start to Sour on DeSantis: ‘They Can Smell a Loser’

The conservative media kingmakers’ preferred candidate to knock off Donald Trump is not meeting expectations, and the family’s patriarch is getting tired of waiting

Since the beginning of the Biden presidency, the powerful Murdoch family has favored the Florida governor in the 2024 presidential primary, largely due to a conviction that DeSantis would be a more electable, and less chaotic, evolution from Donald Trump.

But in recent weeks, the Murdochs have grown increasingly displeased with the DeSantis campaign’s perceived stumbles, lackluster polling, and inability to swiftly dethrone Trump, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone. They have also seriously questioned whether the governor is capable of defeating Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch in particular has been voicing his doubts and frustrations, in private discussions and calls, at times wondering if a DeSantis “comeback” is possible at this point. Murdoch is the longtime patriarch of the family that controls Fox News, the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal and other media properties that are highly influential among conservatives.

“(Rupert’s) understandable worry is that we may end up being stuck with Trump anyway,” a senior Fox source tells Rolling Stone. “And DeSantis is underperforming. Anybody can see that…(and the Murdochs), they’re seeing it, too.”

Murdoch isn’t the only right-wing oligarch who’s lost faith in Florida’s mean, corrupt and socially awkward governor, and if it’s just now dawning on him that Repubs might get stuck with Trump again for 2024, maybe Rotten Rupert isn’t as bright as generally supposed.

The New York Times published an article about the Murdochs’ DeSantis problem too. And writing for the Financial Times, Edward Luce also dissects the campaign’s early stumbles, including that bizarre ad.

Luce says the problem is deeper than ineptitude; he claims the governor made a fatal miscalculation about the nature of Repubs in the Trump era, i.e., that the base wants a Trump without the drama when in fact they love the drama.

Luce doesn’t spell this next part out, but I think it’s possible DeSantis mistook GOP oligarch sentiment for rank-and-file GOP voter sentiment. Rich donors didn’t particularly care for all the Trump drama because it’s a risk to an investment they made to achieve favorable tax treatment and deregulation. For the rank-and-file, the transgressive behavior is the entire point.

As others have observed before him, Luce says the GOP base is caught up in a cult of personality, so it’s not a normal political party anymore. He argues that a cult can’t be “disbanded via focus group or contrived positioning.” According to Luce, the only way for a not-Trump to win is to slay the dragon instead of tip-toeing around it — another observation that has been made elsewhere.

Luce is not convinced the dragon-slaying option remains open at this point — whether by the hand of DeSantis or anyone else. Self-immolation by the dragon may be the only way Repubs dodge Trump 2024.

All that said, Doug Heye, a former RNC comms guy quoted in the Rolling Stone article, points out that it’s too early to write Rancid DeMeatball’s political obituary:

“There are a lot of people who are trying to write the obituary of a well-funded and popular figure in the party before the debates have even started. Ron was the designated dragon-slayer — and because he hasn’t slayed the dragon before the debates have begun, he’s being portrayed as a failure. And I think it’s too early for that.”

As much as I enjoy doing the cha-cha-cha on the DeSantis campaign’s comatose carcass, Heye is right. Like a buoyant turd that refuses to be flushed, Ron DeSantis might fight his way back up the RNC sewer pipe and bob to the surface yet.

One lesson of 2020 and 2022 is that GOP voters have gone nose-blind to loser stink. They don’t smell it on Trump and his kooky candidates, and if Trump does self-destruct, maybe they won’t smell it on DeSantis either. But the stench is powerful.

Open thread!

*Honestly? It just feels like Florida in July to me so far. But I don’t have to work outdoors.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      It is too early to tell (remember when Biden was written off before South Carolina), but DeSantis seems to suffer from a personality deficit that his cruelty can’t seem to counteract.

    2. 2.

      Jeffro

      According to Luce, the only way for a not-Trump to win is to slay the dragon instead of tip-toeing around it — another observation that has been made elsewhere.

      Luce is not convinced the dragon-slaying option remains open at this point — whether by the hand of DeSantis or anyone else. Self-immolation by the dragon may be the only way Repubs dodge Trump 2024

      The dragon-slaying option does not appear to exist in today’s GOP, with today’s GOP’s slate of trump alternatives.  They’re all too trump-compromised/affiliated, or just too damaged, or just too unappealing, and time is growing short.  They must also know that if defeated for the GOP nomination, trump will burn the party to the ground.  Nomination + 2024 win = only way to stay out of jail.  He’s going to go for broke.

      Self-immolation is also not possible (short of a medical ‘event’): enough of the GOP base is willing to excuse literally anything the guy does that they can’t be overcome by trump’s own actions.

      Happily, the dragon-slaying option does exist outside the GOP, in the form of Biden-Harris 2024.

    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Btw/OT: this is some fun reading: How Biden & Co learned to love the economy

      As well they should!  It’s looking good!  Shout it from the rooftops, Uncle Joe!

      Something has come over President Biden and his White House. Rather than talking about the economy in their usual tone of apology and nuance lest someone think they haven’t acknowledged the feelings of anyone who might be unhappy, the “Bidenomics” push has become positively triumphal.

      The common Democratic impulse to make sure everyone’s pain is validated has been set aside, at least for now. Instead, through Biden’s speeches and a wave of media appearances by administration officials, the White House has gone on something of a victory tour. It’s as though Democrats have finally realized how to frame a debate: If you want the press to tell everyone how great the economy is, you have to start by saying the economy is great.

      That doesn’t mean all Americans will immediately be persuaded. The media’s own skepticism remains, and news outlets will give Republicans ample time to continue claiming the economy is in desperate straits. But if nothing else, the idea that the economy is actually doing very well — how to judge that success, what produced it, how we might continue it — will move toward the center of the debate. Which means that debate will become very different from what it has been recently.

      Blaming Biden for the press’ framing of the economy to date is classic Post, but still!

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      Rather than talking about the economy in their usual tone of apology and nuance lest someone think they haven’t acknowledged the feelings of anyone who might be unhappy

       

      Did Biden ever do this? I get that others have. We were discussing that in the morning thread.

    5. 5.

      lee

      Another thing to consider: There are some state level GOP Party Orgs that are running out of money because 45 is grifting up all the small donor’s money. There have been recent stories about Michigan, Arizona, and now Minnesota about how broke they are.​
       

      EDIT: This makes you wonder just how much money the GOP was getting from Russia.

    6. 6.

      lee

      @Baud: ​
      I don’t think Biden ever has because it appears Bidenomics is actually helping the middle class.

      Even during the Obama years there were many middle class folk that were wondering where their strong economy was.

    8. 8.

      Baud

      Maybe DeSantis will get lucky and get arrested for kidnapping migrants. That could raise his status in the eyes of Republican primary voters.

    9. 9.

      laura

      Sweet fancy Moses, for a party who’s leadershit pines for a new way forward without tfg, they sure have been unwilling to bell the cat when given multiple opportunities to do so. It would’ve been so easy to convict and remove him during the first impeachment. But no, they all rallied around and protected him and then did the exact same thing in the 2nd impeachment and prevented him from running right now. So good luck to all the current pageant participants and the various and sundry grifting opportunists driving their “campaigns.” And good luck to the aging dregs of king makers who once bestrode our political landscape like it was their private playground.

    12. 12.

      Elizabelle

      We need to somehow really knock the Murdochs down to size.  They have wrought disaster on three continents now.

      All this public consolidation of media, and allowing outright lies?  Not helpful, and antidemocratic.

    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      @Elizabelle: 🤣

      so very many RW pundits are scrambling for an argument…but the jobs and inflation reports just. aren’t. cooperating.

      meanwhile, Krugman’s like, “scoreboard!” 😁

    14. 14.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Biden always talked about an aspirational US in his campaign.  The tendency to talk about bad things and say that is not America that bothered many here is a part of that.  He talked about what we could be if we simply did the right thing.  He is capitalizing on that now.  He is able to say, “Look what we can do if we try.  That’s what I have been saying.  Let’s finish the job.”  Not a bad platform on which to campaign in 2024.

    16. 16.

      Ruckus

      Betty

      But the stench is powerful.

      Simple, concise, truthful, spot on.

      The stench is the point of either deathsanta or shitforbrains. The conservative voter seemingly has decided that they don’t actually want a government that will do anything but support the people they think owns the country – the ultra rich like rupert, who provides so much for them. He is their ideal human, vile, ruthless, wealthy beyond wealthy, and his faux news shows and tells them the TRUTH.

      It’s all a masterful, steaming pile of crap that has been shitting all over people who can’t see any better for 30 yrs now and don’t want to. rupert gets his financial ideals, the mass gets their shitty savior, and the world rotates backwards 100 yrs to a better time for no one.

    17. 17.

      Jerzy Russian

      Like a buoyant turd that refuses to be flushed, Ron DeSantis might fight his way back up the RNC sewer pipe and bob to the surface yet.

      Pure poetry.

    19. 19.

      narya

      @lee: TIFG sucking up all the money makes me so very happy. I mean, I’m sure the PACs and sugar daddies will eventually throw money in the pot, but I’ll take my glee where I can get it.

    20. 20.

      Chris

      Luce says the problem is deeper than ineptitude; he claims the governor made a fatal miscalculation about the nature of Repubs in the Trump era, i.e., that the base wants a Trump without the drama when in fact they love the drama.

      It boggles my mind that they don’t understand this.  I understand the mainstream media trying to manifest a NeverTrump, they’re the ultimate “I want to pretend Trump never happened” demographic, but Fox News has been the largest right-wing puke funnel on the right for a generation; their whole job is to stir up and profit from this kind of sentiment.  You’d think they of all people would have realized DeSantis (or any NeverTrump, really) was never going to pass.

    23. 23.

      Anoniminous

      Ron ‘Born Again Bigot’ DeSantis support has fallen to -30 points v. Trump AND people who follow politics, i.e., the GOP base, have already looked at him and said no.  Despite the horseshit from the Horse! Race! crowd DeSantis isn’t going to win the GOP nomination unless Trump is incarcerated or dies.

    24. 24.

      Snarki, child of Loki

      If Puddin’Boots is too wimpy a Governor to permanently remove an obstacle to his Presidential ambitions in his own state, then he clearly is a GOP loser.

      I’d hope that there’s some swing states with the courage to declare “Nope, Trump is OFF the ballot, because insurrectionist and 14th Amendment”, and if the Supremely Deplorable Six sez otherwise, just telling them to fuck right off.

    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      Luce doesn’t spell this next part out, but I think it’s possible DeSantis mistook GOP oligarch sentiment for rank-and-file GOP voter sentiment. Rich donors didn’t particularly care for all the Trump drama because it’s a risk to an investment they made to achieve favorable tax treatment and deregulation. For the rank-and-file, the transgressive behavior is the entire point.

      As others have observed before him, Luce says the GOP base is caught up in a cult of personality, so it’s not a normal political party anymore. He argues that a cult can’t be “disbanded via focus group or contrived positioning.” According to Luce, the only way for a not-Trump to win is to slay the dragon instead of tip-toeing around it — another observation that has been made elsewhere.

      LMMFAO. It always makes me (point and) laugh when dipshits cannot/will not hear the truth because they don’t like who’s speaking it. BIH! Every left-leaning pundit has been saying this for Y E A R Z. Adam Serwer, please take your much-deserved (and much-delayed) round of applause.

      It’s a cult of personality?! Now y’all are listening?!

      Not too smart, are they?

    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      Zelenskyy on his meeting with Biden.

      The meeting was at least twice as long as planned, and it was as meaningful as it needed to be. If the protocol had not stopped the meeting, we would have talked even longer. All the topics. Long-term support. Weapons. Politics. @NATO. We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory. Thank you, Mr. President!

      Can’t say I understand where UK Defense Minister Wallace is coming from, bitching that Ukraine isn’t sending proper thank you notes and treating the UK like Amazon. Does Ben have teenagers at home?

    27. 27.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Omnes Omnibus: I do think liberals need to learn to rhetorically define “American-ness” more aspirationally than descriptively, and not get so upset when their own politicians call bad things un-American. They know, they know, they’re not trying to whitewash history like DeSantis’s education trolls.

    28. 28.

      Butch

      @lee: Trying to remember which state, and I can’t find the article, but I believe one of them is down to something like $58.

    29. 29.

      MattF

      And imagining that primary debates with the Orange Menace will save DeSantis is a late-nite monologue punch line, not a reasonable political hope. Supposing, for the sake of argument, that there will be debates on the Republican side, may we recall what happened in 2016? Anyway, IMO, debates will happen because Trump won’t be able to miss the opportunity to be the star of the show.

    30. 30.

      Ruckus

      @laura:

      The current day republican party doesn’t want better they want power back. rupert really doesn’t want better because he’s rupert and because he makes a lot of coin out of the hate. He wants to be wealthier and he wants everyone to know how he got there. He is the poster boy for wealthy stink.

      They want the government they think we had decades ago, before all this communications stuff started showing up their hate and blame of everyone but themselves for the shit show that their policies are. This is conservative politics, always has been, it’s a way to show everyone that money in the right hands is the most important thing, that hate is normal and to bring back white is right.

    32. 32.

      Delk

      Well, Ron is now calling himself the next Reagan. I guess Karen DeSantis is no longer Jackie and is now Nancy. Yeah, um, just say no.
      Link

    33. 33.

      citizen dave

      Little Florida Gov Man is at a fundraiser in my county this very moment ( Hamilton Co. Indiana)  Wondering if it will still reek by the time I get home later.

      If Orange Man is The Former Guy, is desantis The Never Guy (TNG)?

    35. 35.

      trollhattan

      @MattF: We occasionally dogsit and she and our dog will play and then just stop and yell at each other. It’s hilarious, for a minute anyway, and I imagine that’s exactly what a Trump-Meatball “debate” would  be like.

      Fox, or whomever, would have “rules” and they would both go “fuck that” and just come after each other, spewing nonsense. The cameras will stay on Trump (the only rule) and that would be that for Meatball. He has no plan for taking Trump down and if he did, he does not have the toolkit. He’s the only tool.

    38. 38.

      Barbara

      I don’t understand why DeSantis or Murdoch for that matter doesn’t intuitively grasp that the base is captivated by drama and would quickly lose interest if it goes away — popular culture has been embracing revolting amped up drama for a while now  — Jerry Springer, The Bachelor, The Biggest Loser, and innumerable other examples

      The other thing is, assume that Trump exited stage right — would DeSantis really rise to the top of all the other candidates who would quickly stream in?  His voice sounds like fingernails being dragged across a chalkboard.  The mystery is how he has made it so far, not why he isn’t slaying Trump’s still living carcass.

    39. 39.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      DeSantis seems to suffer from a personality deficit that his cruelty can’t seem to counteract.

      I just needed to see that again.

    40. 40.

      stinger

      ABC News has actually broken in to the local noon newscast to show Biden’s NATO address, any minute now I hope.

    41. 41.

      VOR

      @Butch:Trying to remember which state, and I can’t find the article, but I believe one of them is down to something like $58.

      Minnesota. Republicans in Minnesota have not won a state-wide race since 2006 – US Senate, Governor, State AG, Secretary of State, State Auditor. Four of the 8 Congressional Districts have Republican representatives

      Remember, the GOP didn’t even bother to create a platform in 2020. Policy was “whatever Trump wants”. So it is no surprise their base cannot tell the difference between giving TFG money and giving the party money. Trump is the party, in their minds.

    43. 43.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      DeSantis seems to suffer from a personality deficit that his cruelty can’t seem to counteract.

      The defect is that his personality is tiny, asinine and stupid.

    44. 44.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Delk: I’m trying to remember if I have ever seen an example of try-hardism wrt to a candidate’s family like the efforts to make Mrs DeSantis a Thing. I think the Romney campaign half-heartedly tried to make the early middle-aged Mittlets into a gang of lovable young scamps, and of course Meghan McCain, but I don’t think even her parents ever thought that was going to, or should, happen.

      And it’s not the old tactic, perfected by the Bushes, of “Oh, his wife softens the rough edges of his conservatism…” It’s: “You think he’s an asshole? Fuck yeah he is! And I’m an asshole in opera gloves!”

    45. 45.

      trollhattan

      Housing market still weird here. Neighborhood place went on the market a week ago listed $1.6  mil. Already sold at $1.8. Bay Area refugee? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

      Higher mortgage rates had slowed things and maybe it’s just the upper end not affected, some people pay cash, you know, but everybody had expected the market to remain quiet and prices to drop. Not sure that’s the case but I’m not telling Jerome Powell. Enough with the 30% credit cards.

    46. 46.

      Ruckus

      @VOR:

      Trump is the party, in their minds.

      This requires repeating. He’s a BILLIONAIRE. But otherwise he is them. He’s a hater – a racist, like them. He’s them with billions, if he can do it so can they! They of course likely don’t know he stole from his siblings to bankroll his life. Or if they do – they approve. The money he started with was made by his father – the slumlord, which is OK for bigots. He rings all their bells.

    51. 51.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Matt McIrvin: Messaging that appeals to the Very Online Left (mostly white dudes) and young voters doesn’t really work for Senate, Governor and POTUS candidates.  For bigger races Dems need to use messaging that appeals to Black Aunties.  Biden, Obama and Hillary all understood this.  I think Kamala and Buttigieg do too.  For Deep Blue House districts, sure, use all Progressive Twitter lingo, but for anything bigger it’s not likely to work.

