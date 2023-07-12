Had to go to the doctor today, and once again I have had a sinus infection go into my chest. Yay me!
How are the rest of you faring?
by John Cole| 31 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
Baud
Didn’t go to the doctor but I have the same problem.
MagdaInBlack
Since you asked: 3 days of some intestinal bug seems to be over. When you barf ginger tea, ya know its not just a little indigestion.
Also, we’re under a tornado watch here in the leafy NW Chi suburbs.
Sorry John and Baud. I’m ok, for a change.
And I tweeted about our latest rescue emergency, a cat hit by a car in front of one of our volunteers. It took a few hours to find her under some bushes where she hid. She’s at the vet, getting care but the vet seems to think she doesn’t have serious internal injuries, broken bones only (pending the x-rays).
I hate to bleg again so soon, but our group is flat broke, and we had to pause spay/ neuters until we catch up on what we owe the vets so we can get our reimbursement from the grants we were awarded. We’re $4k in the hole right now between owing on past spays and the fosters we get that would just be euthanized otherwise. If you can help, Venmo link here, PayPal charities here.
Most of the vets we use are very good to us and keep spay/ neutering on the cuff because of the dire need. But we put it all on hold because we can’t do that to them anymore until we pay them something.
FlyingToaster
Haven’t got the summer cold (yet), but it’s only the first week of WarriorTeen’s Summer Camp Counsellor-In-Training experience. I’m pretty sure they’ll bring it home and inflict it on the olds. It’s still better than last summer when they brought home COVID.
Today it was hot (93°F at the nearest PWS, 100° on my car thermometer down in the Cambridge/Somerville NoMansLand heat island at 3:30).
For the first time since moving to Massachusetts in 1987, my tomato plants are taller than me. Moving 2 miles to the town with the better schools also got me a better garden. Yay me. Even the tomatillos are getting near 5′ tall.
All of you with the summer colds, please, take it easy and get better.
Gunga Dean
This Chicagoan is so sick of my Canadian Cough.
FastEdD
Doctor sent me the test kit where you poop in a tube. I found out today I do not have Butthole Cancer. That is a good thing. Obligatory “Fuck Cancer.” Considering it took my Mom, my Dad, my GF, and my neighbor, every day it leaves me alone is a good day.
NotMax
Gin & Tonic
Tomorrow is the last day of doxycycline for my anaplasmosis treatment.
Alce _e_ardillo
Getting over a summertime case of COVID. Feeling better, but wondering how long my tests will stay positive…..
geg6
There is something going around here that is making people lose their voices. I am happy that, between vacations and working from home, it’s been a bit of a skeleton crew on campus the last couple of weeks.
No One You Know
Still can’t find a therapist who accepts my insurance, does online medicine, knows Anything about the spectrum, understands CPTSD, and can deal with Old Person Experienced in Therapy: several possibly competent thirty-somethings turned me down because I have “a lot of history.” Mostly predating my adulthood, at that. It took me a long time to make up for things I should have known in my young adulthood and I’m still wrestling with it.
Lifelong learning with decades of hands-on labs has serious drawbacks. My intake forms are more traumatizing for me to fill out than for them to read; they aren’t reliving this history. Isn’t this stuff already in the textbooks? None of it is novel. Maybe I should just write “Survivor” in future and see where that gets me.
Worse, my young-adult son can’t get anyone who can take him at all. He’s got different problems (I hope).
I am afraid. The only thing I can do for him is love him and be there, and I feel helpless. He won’t tell us, and we respect his privacy. As one does. I would plod on through all my issues, if only I could help him.
zhena gogolia
@No One You Know: I’m so sorry.
@No One You Know: You are helping him by loving him and being there. I hope you can both find the therapists you need. Hang in there.
Ruckus
The only fun I’ve had in the last couple months is to find out what BPPV is. It is benign paroxysmal positional vertigo. Here’s the Mayo Clinic site to actually explain it https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/vertigo/symptoms-causes/syc-20370055
The part I enjoyed the most was of course the vomiting 5 or 6 times in about an hour. You do not want to know…
frosty
The dreaded summer cold here, too, to wrap up our Bucket List trip to Hawaii. Both of us got it – made an awful flight back even worse.
We got over a week healthy though!
E.
Deep in a debilitating cold and currently single-parenting a toddler. God help me.
Suzanne
I feel great! Currently working on a slow, deep, lizard pose.
CaseyL
So sorry to hear so many people here are sick with something!
I’m feeling pretty healthy right now (*knock wood*) but since I have stopped masking about 80% of the time I’m out and about, no telling how long that will continue.
@Alce _e_ardillo: I didn’t test negative for about 10 days, which was frustrating because I felt fine.
MrsFromOhio caught it, too, from where, who the fuck knows? All she does is work in the kitchen and garden, both by choice. She sounds like she just exited the pit at a Fugazi concert.
Empathy and sympathy for upthread peeps challenged by life on this rock. Can’t walk in your shoes, can respect your journey.
ETA @Suzanne: oooh, this this this. With a nice bourbon.
Ruckus
Benign means it goes away. After a while. It’s not a lasting process. I believe I’ve had a mild case prior and I’ve had another attack since the big one but I learned to not open my eyes and it is far less obnoxious. Both of the last 2 times it has been upon waking. The world seems to spin which really makes it far worse. But the spinning is all visual so not opening your eyes helps a lot.
Aw the joys of getting to the old fart stage…..
@MagdaInBlack: On the bright side, the bathroom is the safest place to be in a big storm / tornado – unless you have a basement – so you’ve got that going for you. :-)
I am sorry about that, puking totally sucks.
@Gin & Tonic: Yay for that! Not to get too personal, but was this related to your other thing earlier this year, or are you lucky enough to have two things in one year?
Joy in FL
@satby: I like Venmo more, but I didn’t want to forget to donate, so I used PayPal.
I’m happy to support the good work SNAP does. I’m glad you posted about the need that we can help with.
update: I just saw John’s post with the Venmo link, so I made another small donation so that I have that Venmo address in my donation record.
I can’t complain. Well, I can, but it seems kind of petty in light of what some of the rest of you are going through.
I seem to have developed allergies of some kind in my 60s. I was never bothered by pollen etc before, but my sinuses filled completely up for the first year of lockdown, then mysteriously cleared up, then this year around April I got hit in the left sinus which has been out of commission ever since.
But I can breathe freely through the right, so glass half full, right?
Also my ankles hurt all the time because of an Achilles tendon thing that flared up this year, but that’s slowly getting better.
Nothing really major. There are no medications I take regularly so all in all I think I’m about as healthy as an old fart ought to expect.
