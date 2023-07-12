Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Laugh to Keep From Crying

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: Foreign Affairs


    33Comments

    4. 4.

      Sanjeevs

      U.S. Inflation Data Shows Pronounced Cooling

      Offers Hopeful News for Consumers and the Fed

       

      NYT usual headline writer must have been replaced by AI or something.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      Thirty minutes? I’d say every washed-up conservative comedian’s routine can be done in thirty seconds. “No one laughs at the jokes I’ve been re-telling for thirty years, and I can’t think of any new material.”

      Though that might be a little too much self-reflection for conservatives.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      I don’t know where to start, but either the complete and obvious melting down of Musk/Twitter (as seen above) or that Comer “whistleblower” inserting an agent into the trump 2016 campaign seems good.

      As part of this scheme, in part using his role as co-director of the nonprofit think tank, Luft “agreed to covertly recruit and pay, on behalf of principals based in China,” a former high-ranking U.S. government official. Those efforts began in 2016 while the former official was an adviser to Trump and continued after Trump was in the White House, to publicly support pro-China policies without telling the Justice Department about their hidden pro-China agenda, the indictment said.

      The Trump adviser is identified only as Individual-1 in the filing. Luft then suggested he was maneuvering to get the Trump adviser into a good political position to help China. “We do not want to spill all the beans yet, just enough to let ‘people’ know he (i.e., Individual-1) is in the corridor of power to be,” Luft allegedly said. He also said “there can be a supremely unique opportunity for China” given their clandestine roles in helping promote pro-Beijing policies in the U.S.

      Is this “Individual-1” the same “Individual-1” as the previous “Individual-1”?  Who knows?  FSM, what a slime pit trumpworld is

      Also before I forget: Geminid, you mentioned a while back about Bristol, VA being the nearest ‘outpost’ for women in 5-6 southern states to obtain abortion services.  The Richmond Times-Dispatch had an article on Sunday about that very thing.  It is kind of wild that on the VA side of Bristol, women can access health care (for now)…while on the TN side of the same town, they cannot.  Make it a rallying cry, Ds!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jerzy Russian

      After the dick measuring contest, it is off to a round of penis fencing.  There probably should be a pissing contest in there also.  They are going to need referees, judges, etc., so the organization should start soon, if it hasn’t started already.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      @Sanjeevs:

      Bidenomics is genuinely good. They’ve spent the last two years vehemently denying it but it keeps chugging along making fools out of them.

      It’s a shame they depressed people for so long with this ludicrously negative and inaccurate depiction of an economy that was obviously working out for most people. When it actually does slow or stumble, and it will, eventually, people are going to think the world is ending because a good economy was portrayed as bad.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Agree 100%.  But frankly, a lot of people on our side seem receptive to being depressed. I can’t fault our adversaries too much for taking advantage of it.  They are evil, after all.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Nah, too conventional.

      He’d make it out of stainless steel and shape it like a cube and use rocket engines to get down to the bottom faster.

      Who needs “experts” and their “conventional thinking”.  Hardcore disruption, baby!!1

      :-/

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Jeffro: ​
       I dunno. Do you diagnose people’s medical symptoms (a) remotely and (b) incorrectly?

      Yes, I know it’s a venerable online joke… however, for me, “frist” will always call this to mind:
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Frist

      [scroll down to “Schiavo Case” – if I recall my blog lore, this is one of the reasons our blogmaster began to look askance at Republicans]

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Edmund dantes

      As to Trump telling his fans to sit out every future election if Bedminster is searched, don’t you dare threaten me with a good time!!!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kristine

      When I first read those Musk tweets, I had the same thought as John Rogers’ dad.

      As for Trump’s threat, baby thumbs up. I’d even cheer him on.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      It’s always been tough for Democrats because they have to acknowlege the group that aren’t doing well (and there is always a group that aren’t doing well).

      I joke that every Democrat has to temper good economic news with “I know people are hurting…” :)

      Republicans don’t have this problem. They don’t even look at the numbers. It’s always super de dooper. Remember how long the Bush II administration DENIED that his economy was crashing? One or another of them would come out and be all pissy and snippily deny it was happening.

      But this doesn’t excuse economists and business and financial reporters. They gave  people an inaccurate view of the economy, and that probably affected the behavior of the people who believed them- opportunity cost. It has been a good time to make some money, change jobs, take some risk. People should have been told that. Some people seem to have gotten it despite this fucking propoganda campaign because small business formation is WAY up. Good.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      John Green is going after Johnson and Johnson for using tactics to overprice TB meds. I expect he’s been thinking about health issues because his brother, Hank, is in chemo. Hank’s been live-tweeting his treatment.

       

      One of the reasons tuberculosis continues to infect and kill more people is because you refuse to allow the widespread distribution of affordable bedaquiline, which is essential to stopping the spread of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and curing those infected by it. It takes… https://t.co/zfpkQlOWwd— John Green (@johngreen) July 11, 2023

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Assuming you’re referring to Democrats when you say “people on our side,” is it possible you worry about them too much? Democrats seem pretty solid lately. It’s the unaffiliated normies who keep me up nights.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I think Biden could get around the Democratic “I know people are hurting” requirement by focusing on the genuinely interesting (because new) stuff- the AA employment rate (very good – they want it the same as the white rate and it’s narrowed) and the rise of the lowest wage tier of workers.

      He should be proud of that.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Quiltingfool

      I have a walk out basement, with French doors.  The cat enjoys sitting in front of the doors, it’s her big screen kitty tv.  My long arm quilting machine is in the basement, so on quilting days, I work at the machine, Sassy watches the backyard.  I was fiddling with a quilt when out of the corner of my eye I caught movement at the door – it was our local groundhog peeking in the window!  Sassy was thrilled!

      First time this has happened, so I wondered if the poor thing was needing water (why a groundhog would look in a house I have no idea).  We’re in a severe drought here in central Missouri and our little pond is dried up.  So I put a couple of containers with water in the front and back yard.

      We might get rain this week.   I just hope it rains HERE instead of swooping to the south or far north of us, as it has for the last month or so.  Not that I’m not glad that someone in Missouri or northern Arkansas is getting some rain.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      On our side = Dems and others who are receptive to voting for Dems.  I’m excluding dedicated GOP voters.

      Dems are the best (but not necessarily the most powerful) they’ve ever been IMHO.  But I think it’s unlikely that 2024 will be a blowout in our favor.  So turnout at the margins will matter, and that’s where I see the potential for negativity to harm our prospects. I definitely think there are some people out there deliberately pushing negative outlooks for the purpose of depressing turnout (although I suspect most mainstream media stories aren’t written with that specific intent).

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Also, I agree that sometimes Dem or liberals advocates exaggerate to push a position, which has always been a problem because “normies” pick that up and don’t recognize it as partly bluster to get attention- advocacy- but in THIS case it was mainstream Dems who pushed the “bad economy” theme.

      Larry Summers was probably the biggest doom and gloomer and media listen to him and promote everything he says. I think it was entirely defensive and ego-driven in Summers case- he perceives any positive depiction of the Biden economy as a negative comparison to the Obama economy. He needs to stop making everything about his stupid career.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Kay: The notion that we were going to flash cut from the way the economy was structured to the way the economy should be structured, without any transition costs, is ludicrous to me.  If people don’t have the patience to go over the hump, nothing will ever change for the better.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: I am tempted to subscribe digitally to the R T-D for its coverage of the upcoming legislative elections. I may just pick up paper copies though; I like reading newspapers, and the Richmond Times-Dispatch covers Virginia news well and has a good sports section.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      geg6

      @Baud:

      I think it was on GOS, but I saw a YouGov poll that showed Biden up by 6 over either Cheetolini or DeSatan.  It made my day even if it’s ridiculously far out and Biden’s approvals are still not very good, even in that poll.  Seems they aren’t in love with Biden but they hate Dump and Pudding Boy.  I’ll take it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: They get laughs from their target audience by saying that those OTHER people think this joke is offensive. More laughs than the actual joke gets.

      This is now the essence of right-wing comedy all the way down to rodeo clowns–has been for years.

      Reply

