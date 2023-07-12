the broccoli goblin pic.twitter.com/zv2rjQt3mw — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) July 3, 2023

For old time's sake. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 10, 2023





Today I was asked why I don't join in blocking traffic to demand more climate action, knowing what I know. I just don't feel like I could compete with this:pic.twitter.com/0yDMUp4fGD — Leon Simons (@LeonSimons8) July 11, 2023

It’s gonna be really funny when these guys make it to 65 with zero retirement saving because they though the world would have ended by then https://t.co/6sLEz36Z3o — Gas Stove Prayer Warrior (@canderaid) July 11, 2023

The context takes too long to explain, but lately I often think of the moment where my father, dealing with some fuckery in the midst of a large social event, sighed with a perfect mix of frustration and exhaustion and said: "this is *not* … how grown … men … talk." pic.twitter.com/dOGIx0UWSx — John Rogers (@jonrog1) July 10, 2023

I think I speak for everyone here when I say its way past time for Ego to get started building his own submersible. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) July 6, 2023