You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: July 12, 2023

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: July 12, 2023

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: July 12, 2023 14

Updated Covid shots are coming this fall from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, and all are designed to target XBB.1.5, the Omicron variant that currently accounts for roughly 27 percent of cases. The full recommendations will not be available until the F.D.A. authorizes the shots and the C.D.C. reviews new data.

Federal health officials aren’t talking about a primary series of shots followed by boosters. (Officials aren’t even calling the shots “boosters” anymore.) Instead, they are trying to steer Americans toward the idea of a single annual immunization with the latest version of the vaccine…

R.S.V. is a frequent cause of respiratory illness among older adults, particularly those 75 or older who have other conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease or diabetes.

The new R.S.V. vaccine is not approved for Americans younger than 60. The C.D.C. recommends that people aged 60 and older sign up for the shot after consulting with their doctors….

No one knows when these viruses will re-emerge, so you should get the shots early enough in the fall to build immunity against the pathogens. Most people will not want or be able to make multiple trips to a clinic or pharmacy to space the shots apart.

That probably means September or October. Most Americans may want to consider receiving the flu and Covid shots at the same time, so they are prepared to face either virus. Older adults who are in poor health — who have heart or lung disease, for example, or are on home oxygen — should get all three shots, some experts said.

They should “get them as quickly as possible and definitely before the season, and do it all at once,” Dr. Chu said…

The C.D.C. is expected to make recommendations on administration of the vaccines together in the coming weeks.

Opening Tuesday’s House subcommittee hearing on the origin of the COVID virus, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio), promised an impartial inquiry.

“This is not an attack on science,” he said. “And it’s not an attack on an individual.”

He and his GOP colleagues proceeded over nearly three hours to accuse Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — one of the most respected such scientists in the world — of having masterminded the creation of the virus, with the connivance of Dr. Francis Collins, then the director of the National Institutes of Health….

For years, Republicans have asserted without a scintilla of evidence that Fauci and Collins manipulated the scientific consensus away from the lab-leak hypothesis.

Why have they seized on this theory? Its provenance may offer a clue: It flowered during the Trump administration among political appointees in the State Department, who saw it as a cudgel with which to beat the Chinese government, which they viewed as an economic threat to the U.S. It was also useful to undermine the authority of Fauci, whose skepticism about Trump’s COVID policies was manifest…

One low note among many others during the hearing came from Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who charged that “Dr. Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins realized that they had been implicated in the creation of production or the creation of this virus and they were doing everything they could including both of you to come on board as tools or vehicles to undermine that theory.”

Truth to tell, however, the committee majority’s purpose was no secret from the start. The hearing was titled, after all, “Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cover Up.”…

As others have pointed out, one big reason the Chinese government has so fiercely resisted any outside investigation is that the presence of wild animals at the Wuhan wet market is an embarrassment — after the original SARS outbreak, official policy is that this kind of under-the-radar ‘exotic’ trade had been stamped out, entirely and forever.

It’s not just ‘she should’ve been more careful’:

Almost as soon as SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID — made the jump to humans, frantic work began to understand the biological lottery that dictates who gets it and how serious the infection is. More than three years later, scientists have some answers, but the exact biological conditions that create a NOVID (people who have never caught the virus), someone extremely susceptible like Marion, or most people in between, remain a mystery.

“It’s the million-dollar question,” says Dr Megan Steain, a virologist at the University of Sydney currently working to develop a variant-proof COVID vaccine. “There’s been a handful of genes that have been associated with it, but making these absolute connections is really difficult.”…

While we don’t yet have the full picture, scientists do have some theories about what makes someone more susceptible to COVID reinfection.

The first, and most obvious, possibility to rule out is environmental causes. The more COVID you’re exposed to, the more likely you are to catch it. For example, if you spend a lot of time mingling with large groups in enclosed spaces, you probably have a higher risk of getting COVID repeatedly than someone who rarely leaves their home and wears a mask when they do.

The next thing to look at is someone’s acquired immune response, which Dr Steain says can be “highly variable” and influenced by things like age, diet, lifestyle or gender.

Professor Stuart Turville and his team at the Kirby Institute are working to track new COVID variants, looking at how well they navigate pre-existing antibodies. He describes B-cells — a key player in our acquired immune response — as individual Lego blocks.

As time goes on, through exposure the body becomes better at understanding how the virus works and these cells are able to come together and build increasingly effective barriers. “Our biggest ally in the pandemic is that our B-cells have been given enough time and experience to mature … so the right combination can come about,” he says. “Our antibodies aren’t static — they’re getting better and better over time.”

For some people, however, this doesn’t seem to be happening, leading to prolonged COVID infections and higher chances of repeat infections. People who are immunocompromised or immunosuppressed, say from cancer treatment, are at particularly high risk…

Research is currently underway to understand whether genetic differences in how these receptors operate influence how susceptible we are to COVID infections and how serious the illness is.

One hormone that has been of considerable interest is Type-1 Interferon, one of the key players in our innate immune system. “It’s basically molecules produced by cells to try and stop viral infection from occurring,” Dr Steain says. “Some people seem to produce these very rapidly in large amounts, and we think that can help control or really stop a viral infection in its tracks.”…

The implicit premise of Nate’s whining is that, if schools had just ignored COVID, nothing would have changed and kid’s lives would have gone on as normal. In other words, COVID was, in effect, some kind of liberal media hysteria. It’s one step removed from conspiracy theory.

But this is how a lot of elites have chosen to remember COVID: they didn’t die, they eventually got it (omicron, and while vaccinated) and it was no big deal, so the cranks were right and we blew the whole thing out of proportion. Never mind the million dead and all that.

And of course, only a small share of the population got the early, more dangerous strains, and no one was vaccinated, so if we’d let it run rampant probably millions more would have died. Some places tried! And they almost always had to pull back because things got so bad.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      13 new cases on 07/01/23.
      8 new cases on 07/02/23.
      6 new cases on 07/03/23.
      10 new cases on 07/04/23.
      10 new cases on 07/05/23.
      13 new cases on 07/06/23.
      3 new cases on 07/07/23.
      10 new cases on 07/08/23
      10 new cases on 07/09/23
      7 new cases on 07/10/23
      9 new cases on 07/11/23

      Deaths still at 2290, up 0 from 3 weeks ago.

    2. 2.

      Shalimar

      I wash my hands all the time, and i will take the test if i feel sick.  Haven’t worn a mask in a ling time but i do still follow my normal practice of staying away from people outside the house.

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      Wastewater counts have had a recent tick up in the central Boston area after a period of very low numbers. Hard to say if this is just a local blip or the beginning of something. Maybe I’m staring at noise too closely. I don’t see it in my own town’s numbers.

      The “lab leak” business has gotten very odd: it seems as if the scientific community is moving to a consensus that there’s nothing to it, but the intelligence community (at least the people who talk to newspaper writers) is almost convinced it’s the correct answer, and it’s hard not to think that the reason for the latter is political/cultural.

    5. 5.

      gene108

      When NYC schools reopened in the 2021-2022 school year, my nephew’s school had fewer student sick days than most, but he still reported 1/5 to 1/3 of students were out sick at any given time. I’m not sure what the teacher sick days situation was like, but it was also an issue.

      Some of his classes were combined with other sections to fill out classrooms.

      I have to think other places without vaccine mandates and no to little efforts at mitigation were at least as badly impacted due to illnesses.

      Reality is there were no fool proof solutions to avoid disruptions to education.

      Edit: I just wish all the idiots with platforms and axes to grind would just admit there’s no way to handle a pandemic that doesn’t result in disruptions to education.

    6. 6.

      VeniceRiley

      Vacation next week is a drive to a holiday home with a private heated pool. I get to see Stonehenge on the way; so I hope its raining! I’m gobsmacked that people do sporting events and festivals.

    7. 7.

      narya

      @rikyrah: Come sit by me. I am usually the only person on the CTA wearing a mask. I admit I have recently made a dive into a store w/o a mask (e.g., for coffee), but it’s usually a quick dive, and these days windows are likely to be open.  And I’m going out to dinner tomorrow for my birthday, so . . . maybe we can find a place with a patio. Even at the beer runs, I look for a spot near a window, away from others, outside, etc., and most places do seem to have an outdoor patio.

    8. 8.

      MisterDancer

      @narya: Me too — or, at least, if I did have a case, it was mild enough to pass and not trip home testing.

      But I’m aware that I had the privilege to be very careful, and the luck to dodge an “actual case.”

    9. 9.

      narya

      @MisterDancer: Yes, absolutely a ton of privilege here, too–I worked from home from March 2020 til they got rid of me in December 2022, so, nearly three full years. No kids, no public-facing job, etc. But also some luck–I renovated the kitchen and had surgery in that time period. I’m looking forward to the new vaccine, I gotta say.

    10. 10.

      Soprano2

      @gene108: I can’t get over the people who seem to believe there are no adults in schools! It might even have been true that it would have been not that bad for the kids to be together, but there are adults there too, plus the kids can bring it home to the adults they live with. I think people did the best they could in an unprecedented health emergency.

