Ironic in a good way! https://t.co/tlTzgbbGWm — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 12, 2023

NEW: Vice President @KamalaHarris is on the road this summer.https://t.co/5bZZiYJk3X — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 13, 2023

We have a duty to make sure that all Native people have the opportunity to thrive. pic.twitter.com/ERRfKmfYMz — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 11, 2023

“With half of Americans living in childcare deserts and the cost of childcare continuing to increase, the Biden administration has made affordable, accessible childcare a critical part of the “Bidenomics” plan.”https://t.co/55xx6ZnhND — Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) July 12, 2023

The fight for disability rights is a fight for dignity, opportunity, and self-determination. I convened disability rights leaders with @SecretaryPete to address the work ahead, including our Administration's efforts to increase transportation accessibility. pic.twitter.com/FSp2tTP1ef — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 11, 2023

America's small business boom means jobs, opportunity, and innovation. When we invest in small businesses, we invest in America. pic.twitter.com/4KgS8zSulw — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 10, 2023

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer bestowed upon the Vice President the respect she deserves with a very nice speech following her history making tie breaking vote. It’s nice to get to see her held in such high esteem by her Washington colleagues. pic.twitter.com/LmFUfrYuXA — Owning My Space? (@JuneSummer1) July 12, 2023

Get excited! VP @KamalaHarris is coming to the 114th #NAACPConvention. "We look forward to hearing from the @VP on how the administration is enacting its commitment to addressing the issues that are top-of-mind for Black America. —@DerrickNAACP ??: https://t.co/4g19pJsFsh pic.twitter.com/dCUOxpljgH — NAACP (@NAACP) July 13, 2023

We’re thrilled to be joined by @VP at our Annual Conference, and look forward to hearing from her about the Biden-Harris administration’s policies to achieve greater equity. #UnidosUS23 pic.twitter.com/FPrCHgA0yq — UnidosUS (@WeAreUnidosUS) July 13, 2023





Smart investors get in on the ground floor!