Ironic in a good way! https://t.co/tlTzgbbGWm
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 12, 2023
NEW: Vice President @KamalaHarris is on the road this summer.https://t.co/5bZZiYJk3X
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) July 13, 2023
We have a duty to make sure that all Native people have the opportunity to thrive. pic.twitter.com/ERRfKmfYMz
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 11, 2023
“With half of Americans living in childcare deserts and the cost of childcare continuing to increase, the Biden administration has made affordable, accessible childcare a critical part of the “Bidenomics” plan.”https://t.co/55xx6ZnhND
— Kirsten Allen (@KirstenAllen46) July 12, 2023
The fight for disability rights is a fight for dignity, opportunity, and self-determination.
I convened disability rights leaders with @SecretaryPete to address the work ahead, including our Administration's efforts to increase transportation accessibility. pic.twitter.com/FSp2tTP1ef
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 11, 2023
America's small business boom means jobs, opportunity, and innovation.
When we invest in small businesses, we invest in America. pic.twitter.com/4KgS8zSulw
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 10, 2023
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer bestowed upon the Vice President the respect she deserves with a very nice speech following her history making tie breaking vote.
It’s nice to get to see her held in such high esteem by her Washington colleagues.
— Owning My Space? (@JuneSummer1) July 12, 2023
Get excited! VP @KamalaHarris is coming to the 114th #NAACPConvention.
"We look forward to hearing from the @VP on how the administration is enacting its commitment to addressing the issues that are top-of-mind for Black America. —@DerrickNAACP
??: https://t.co/4g19pJsFsh pic.twitter.com/dCUOxpljgH
— NAACP (@NAACP) July 13, 2023
We’re thrilled to be joined by @VP at our Annual Conference, and look forward to hearing from her about the Biden-Harris administration’s policies to achieve greater equity. #UnidosUS23 pic.twitter.com/FPrCHgA0yq
— UnidosUS (@WeAreUnidosUS) July 13, 2023
Smart investors get in on the ground floor!
Big Democratic donor Charles Myers, hosting VP Kamala Harris on the Upper East Side this afternoon, per pool: "I also will say I will be very proud to be the first one to sign up for Harris for President 2028."
— Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) July 13, 2023
