I never wanted to deal with the hassle of driving to my job so I took the Blue Line to the airport. I could relax, drink my coffee, read the Boston Globe. Most of the time I would wear a nondescript jacket over my uniform so the other people riding on the train wouldn’t bother me with questions about the airport.

Usually, I got off at Revere Beach and walked home but my standard routine suddenly flew off the rails when a group of white men came out of nowhere and surrounded me. They weren’t friendly either.

Huh? What the fuck is going on?

I was scared, confused, and I realized I was in a lot of trouble.

“OK, buddy,” one of the white men growled at me, “You’re coming with us.” When I saw a badge hanging on a lanyard around his neck, I understood that these white men were plainclothes cops and they thought I was somebody else. I looked around frantically for help, but people just ignored what was going on, minded their business, and kept on walking.

When one of the cops grabbed me, I shook his hand off, which was the worst thing I could have done because I was “resisting arrest”, and legally that meant these white cops now had the authority to handcuff me, put me in a chokehold or shoot me, and get away with it.

But what I did next was the right thing to do. Whether it was dumb luck, instinct, or an angel whispering in my ear, what I did was quickly unzip my jacket, revealing my TSA uniform underneath.

And just like that, it was over. Maybe it was the thought of not wanting to do the extra paperwork, but the cops stopped, turned, and walked away. No apologies, no explanations.

But one of the cops gave me a long hard look before he left.

Behind those pale blue whiteboy eyes, what he was saying was next time, and there’s always a ‘next time,’ because sooner or later, your luck runs out. We’ll make sure of that.

It was a promise. Every black person has felt the oppressive weight of that Cyclops eye. When they say, ‘To Protect and Serve’, they ain’t talking about us. Cops started out as slave catchers.