Systemic Police Violence Is A Horror Movie

Although I’m a movie buff, watching horror movies is kinda difficult for me (excessive blood ‘n’ gore kicks me out, sorry), so I’m not as knowledgeable about the genre as I’d like to be.

Having said that, whenever I think I’m out, subversive auteurs like Sam Raimi, John Carpenter, Ti West, David Cronenberg and Jordan Peele pull me back in.

As it is with most genres, horror movies have very specific rules that must be followed. Blogger Leo Yu compiled a list of How To Survive If You’re In A Horror Movie:

  • Never go anywhere by yourself, always tell people where you are going, and stay in large groups.
  • Don’t explore creepy or abandoned places, you’re basically asking to be killed.
  • Work on your cardio and coordination, so you can run really far and not trip and fall.
  • If you’re in a building, don’t unlock the doors or go outside until help arrives.
  • Never assume the monster is dead.
  • Always ensure proper measures are taken so that the monster won’t come back to life.
  • Try not to have sex, horror movie villains tend to strike when people are trying to get it on.
  • If you encounter any strange things, events, or artifacts. Turn back, don’t touch anything.

(some of these rules are applicable in life as well, sad to say)

Unfortunately, outside of the reel world, there’s another rule that must be added to Leo Yu’s list:

  • Don’t be Black or Brown in White America.

For obvious reasons, the last rule is hard to follow for People of the Excessive Melanin Community, so some unlucky brothers and sisters never make it to the end credits.

In this brutal reality, the monsters are real. Ask me how I know.

I never wanted to deal with the hassle of driving to my job so I took the Blue Line to the airport. I could relax, drink my coffee, read the Boston Globe. Most of the time I would wear a nondescript jacket over my uniform so the other people riding on the train wouldn’t bother me with questions about the airport.

Usually, I got off at Revere Beach and walked home but my standard routine suddenly flew off the rails when a group of white men came out of nowhere and surrounded me. They weren’t friendly either.

Huh? What the fuck is going on?

I was scared, confused, and I realized I was in a lot of trouble.

“OK, buddy,” one of the white men growled at me, “You’re coming with us.” When I saw a badge hanging on a lanyard around his neck, I understood that these white men were plainclothes cops and they thought I was somebody else. I looked around frantically for help, but people just ignored what was going on, minded their business, and kept on walking.

When one of the cops grabbed me, I shook his hand off, which was the worst thing I could have done because I was “resisting arrest”, and legally that meant these white cops now had the authority to handcuff me, put me in a chokehold or shoot me, and get away with it.

But what I did next was the right thing to do. Whether it was dumb luck, instinct, or an angel whispering in my ear, what I did was quickly unzip my jacket, revealing my TSA uniform underneath.

And just like that, it was over. Maybe it was the thought of not wanting to do the extra paperwork, but the cops stopped, turned, and walked away. No apologies, no explanations.

But one of the cops gave me a long hard look before he left.

Behind those pale blue whiteboy eyes, what he was saying was next time, and there’s always a ‘next time,’ because sooner or later, your luck runs out. We’ll make sure of that.

It was a promise. Every black person has felt the oppressive weight of that Cyclops eye. When they say, ‘To Protect and Serve’, they ain’t talking about us. Cops started out as slave catchers.

“I had certainly seen him before that particular afternoon, but he had been just another cop. After that afternoon,he had red hair and blue eyes. He was somewhere in his thirties.

“He walked the way John Wayne walks, striding out to clean up the universe, and he believed all that shit: a wicked, stupid, infantile motherfucker. Like his heroes, he was kind of pinheaded, heavy gutted, big assed, and his eyes were as blank as George Washington’s eyes.

“But I was beginning to learn something about the blankness of those eyes. What I was learning was beginning to frighten me to death.

“If you look steadily into that unblinking blue, into that pinpoint at the center of the eye, you discover a bottomless cruelty, a viciousness cold and icy. In that eye, you do not exist: if you are lucky.

If that eye, from its height, has been forced to notice you, if you do exist in the unbelievably frozen winter which lives behind that eye, you are marked, marked, marked, like a man in a black overcoat, crawling, fleeing, across the snow.

“The eye resents your presence in the landscape, cluttering up the view. Presently, the black overcoat will be still, turning red with blood, and the snow will be red, and the eye resents this, too, blinks once, and causes more snow to fall, covering it all.”

— If Beale Street Could Talk, by James Baldwin

Discussing the concept of “monsters” in literary fiction, author Jacqueline Lichtenberg theorized that SF is based on trying to understand what the monster is and what it wants, whereas in horror the monster usually “is a menace because it’s a menace.”
And it’s dangerous to give monsters the benefit of the doubt. Whenever I see the blue lights flashing in my rearview mirror, I hold my breath until I see them pass.

“I think the majority of police are really good people and really good at their jobs,” horror film director Jordan Peele said. “But that doesn’t change the fact that with any interaction I have with them, I’m viewed as a potential threat.”

White people invested in “copaganda” will never take James Baldwin’s manifestation of a homicidal policeman seriously, so instead they’ll dismiss it as an implausible literary exaggeration.

Black people know better. Experience is a harsh teacher.

Horror icons such as Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Art the Clown, Sadako, Chucky, the Cenobites, and Jigsaw never leave their Hollywood slaughterhouses.

But Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in public and didn’t care who saw it.

The only reason Chauvin didn’t get away with it was because an expendable scapegoat was needed so white people in denial could pretend that police brutality wasn’t a problem anymore. It’s another fantasy informed by privilege.

Police in the US killed at least 1,232 people last year, making 2023 the deadliest year for homicides committed by law enforcement in more than a decade, according to newly released data.

Mapping Police Violence, a non-profit research group, catalogs deaths at the hands of police and last year recorded the highest number of killings since its national tracking began in 2013. The data suggests a systemic crisis and a remarkably consistent pattern, with an average of roughly three people killed by officers each day, with slight upticks in recent years.

Here’s the new cops, same as the old cops.

But despite the lies they tell themselves, the white people who ignore killer cops are monsters too. The brutes with guns and badges are just tools these monsters use so they won’t get their hands dirty.

Unlike a horror movie, black and brown people can’t escape the monsters by walking out of the Cineplex or turning off the remote. I got to go home at the end of my encounter with the police, but there’s an awful feeling inside of me that won’t go away: next time.

Senior Airman Roger Fortson found out. Another name added to the never-ending list.

 

      trollhattan

      Hellofa ride there, with the Boston PD. Sorry you had it happen to you, and still must endure the memory. PTSD takes many forms.

      Everybody has a television station in their pocket now so the landscape has changed, but maybe not for the better.

      p.s. I don’t care who or what you are, watch out for rural county sheriffs.

      Balconesfault

      The other day and a Facebook interaction with a friends friend… He was resorting to the old “there really aren’t that many killings of innocent black men by police” statistical argument I fed him the quote from Senator Tim Scott talking about how as a black man he was constantly having to put up with threatening shit from White cops.

      The response? Basically black men who have to deal with this kind of harassment should be happy to live somewhere where police can do this and keep the crime rate low.

      And he considers himself a libertarian.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I don’t doubt the constant stress of that knowledge is part of the reason AA men die younger than white men on average.

      moonbat

      A great post, TBD, though it makes me want to cry. Baldwin cut right to the quick, didn’t he?

      Took them way too long in that story to get to the racial/ethnic breakdown on the people murdered by police last year. Tellingly, running away from someone who is likely to kill you like a sensible person just gives them another reason to kill you.

      WV Blondie

      I read an early version of the Fortson story that lacked all the details about “the wrong address” and the video call he’d been on – and yet somehow I knew it was a bullshit shooting. Later updates showed my instinct was right.

      I keep wanting to say “I hate cops,” but that’s not quite right. I hate bad cops, racist cops, ignorant cops, bully cops – but somehow there’s no good way to tell the difference until it’s too late.

      eclare

      I read about that this morning, horrific and all too often.  Like the police officer who killed a guy eating ice cream in his apt in Dallas.

      moonbat

      And to take your horror movie analogy just a bit further: In the original Night of the Living Dead, Romero subverts the trope of the black character always getting killed first to make him the one who follows all the horror movie rules and consequently becomes the only one who survives. When our hero emerges from the nightmare the next morning he is promptly shot on sight by a band of roving rural sheriff’s deputies.

      Romero knew what country he was living in. It is a never-ending horror film for black men.

      E.

      That is one harrowing story TTBD. I am sorry you went through that. I hope you keep writing here.

      Reply

