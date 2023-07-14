Rep. Nancy Mace seems to grasp how dangerous her party’s stance on reproductive rights is to its general electoral prospects. From Politico:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) had sharp words for her party on Thursday about its latest divisive move on abortion access – only to wind up voting yes in the end. “We should not be taking this fucking vote, man. Fuck,” a visibly frustrated Mace was overheard venting to her staff in an elevator, apparently referring to Thursday’s vote to reverse Biden administration policy on reimbursing travel costs for service members seeking abortions. “It’s an asshole move, an asshole amendment.” But Mace wound up backing it anyway – as clear an indication you can get of the pressure Republicans face to support restrictions on abortion access. That’s not to mention her status as one of her party’s most unpredictable members.

Of course she voted for it anyway, then complained to a Politico staffer about the optics.

“What are we going to do for women?” she asked, pointing to a string of issues that she sees the House GOP majority as ignoring, from rape test backlogs to the foster care system to child care costs. “We have touched none of that this year. That’s my frustration.”

Welp, that’s what happens when your party spends 40-plus years catering to fanatics. Repubs got themselves into the same jam by kowtowing to Trump after it became clear he was a toxic loser. If Trump drops dead of excessive Big Macs on a golf course this afternoon, the anti-choice loons will still be a millstone around Repubs’ necks.

Speaking of fanatics (and people who hope Trump drops dead soon), Ron DeSantis is betting that he can revive his flailing campaign by consolidating Iowa evangelicals behind his candidacy, according to TPM:

While DeSantis may not have a personality, he is not plagued by the same breed of personality problems as Trump, which include his various alleged sexual assaults and sacrilege. Plus — while Trump may have paved the way for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe, DeSantis capitalized on that anti-abortion momentum to pass a six-week abortion ban in his state (a move that, so far, he rarely touts outside of certain circles). Like all the Republican 2024ers besides Trump, DeSantis has been spending a considerable amount of time in Iowa this month. Tomorrow he plans to address The Family Leader, a large Christian organization that is made up of pastors who lean uber-conservative. The CEO of the group, Bob Vander Plaats, has faith in DeSantis’ appeal to the group, telling Politico that “America wants to turn the page” and “if you’re looking for an alternative to Trump, I think Gov. DeSantis is the frontrunner right now.”

Trump leads the field by double digits and is skipping the preacher confab. Tucker Carlson will be interviewing candidates, including DeSantis, presumably airing it on his shitty Twitter account that only fanatics watch. It’s assholes, all the way down. What could possibly go wrong?

