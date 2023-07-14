Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A-Hole Move (Open Thread)

by | 53 Comments

Rep. Nancy Mace seems to grasp how dangerous her party’s stance on reproductive rights is to its general electoral prospects. From Politico:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) had sharp words for her party on Thursday about its latest divisive move on abortion access – only to wind up voting yes in the end.

“We should not be taking this fucking vote, man. Fuck,” a visibly frustrated Mace was overheard venting to her staff in an elevator, apparently referring to Thursday’s vote to reverse Biden administration policy on reimbursing travel costs for service members seeking abortions. “It’s an asshole move, an asshole amendment.”

But Mace wound up backing it anyway – as clear an indication you can get of the pressure Republicans face to support restrictions on abortion access. That’s not to mention her status as one of her party’s most unpredictable members.

Of course she voted for it anyway, then complained to a Politico staffer about the optics.

“What are we going to do for women?” she asked, pointing to a string of issues that she sees the House GOP majority as ignoring, from rape test backlogs to the foster care system to child care costs. “We have touched none of that this year. That’s my frustration.”

Welp, that’s what happens when your party spends 40-plus years catering to fanatics. Repubs got themselves into the same jam by kowtowing to Trump after it became clear he was a toxic loser. If Trump drops dead of excessive Big Macs on a golf course this afternoon, the anti-choice loons will still be a millstone around Repubs’ necks.

Speaking of fanatics (and people who hope Trump drops dead soon), Ron DeSantis is betting that he can revive his flailing campaign by consolidating Iowa evangelicals behind his candidacy, according to TPM:

While DeSantis may not have a personality, he is not plagued by the same breed of personality problems as Trump, which include his various alleged sexual assaults and sacrilege. Plus — while Trump may have paved the way for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe, DeSantis capitalized on that anti-abortion momentum to pass a six-week abortion ban in his state (a move that, so far, he rarely touts outside of certain circles).

Like all the Republican 2024ers besides Trump, DeSantis has been spending a considerable amount of time in Iowa this month. Tomorrow he plans to address The Family Leader, a large Christian organization that is made up of pastors who lean uber-conservative. The CEO of the group, Bob Vander Plaats, has faith in DeSantis’ appeal to the group, telling Politico that “America wants to turn the page” and “if you’re looking for an alternative to Trump, I think Gov. DeSantis is the frontrunner right now.”

Trump leads the field by double digits and is skipping the preacher confab. Tucker Carlson will be interviewing candidates, including DeSantis, presumably airing it on his shitty Twitter account that only fanatics watch. It’s assholes, all the way down. What could possibly go wrong?

Open thread.

    53Comments

    2. 2.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Absolutely no indication of any self-reflection on the part of Mace — the perfect Republican.

      Fuck ‘er, I hope she continues to be miserable. That said, I also hope that she figures out how to stick it to her party a la Cheney.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hells littlest angel

      “It’s an asshole move, an asshole amendment.”

      “And,” Mace added, “I support it 100%.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jimmiraybob

      “It’s assholes, all the way down. What could possibly go wrong?”

      If by “assholes” you mean fascists then I’m thinking that history has some answers.  There’s a good article at Salon (Chauncey Devega) dealing with “Agenda 47.”  Personally, I think there needs to be more direct attention to the looming threat.  “Assholes” is too much a whitewash.  “It’s the Agenda Stupid, and not the players” is what I keep telling myself these days.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MattF

      So, who would be worse for Republicans, Trump or DeSantis? I say DeSantis— Trump has his hard-core supporters, but DeSantis support has no floor. And, just sayin’, DeSantis’ positions aren’t actually popular, even with Trump supporters. And, by the way, Trump isn’t likely to go down, um, gracefully.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      @schrodingers_cat:  This!  Exactly.  She gets positive coverage because she’s not completely, irredeemably bat shit crazy on reproductive rights (only), but she is supremely awful on everything else.  Her schtick is wearing thin.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      p.a.

      As the man said, “if conservatives can’t win democratically, they won’t abandon conservatism, they’ll abandon democracy.”

      Since Dobbs & state laws enrage most women…
      Coming soon, conservative women deciding women shouldn’t vote.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Nettoyeur

      The only way to change GOP misogyny is for women to adopt a targeted Lysistrata strategy: no sex with GOPers,

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      She could have voted “no” on the performative-assholes amendments. It would have only taken a few such Republicans to defeat them. But now she’s on record as a being a member of the performative-asshole caucus.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Perhaps Mace should mace herself for having a backbone of boiled vermicelli. Chemical or medieval, her choice. Because I’m pro-choice and all.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sdhays

      While DeSantis may not have a personality

      Is this true? DeSantis isn’t boring – he’s repulsive. People who like him sense that he hates them when he walks into a room. That’s an actual presence, although not one you’d expect in a successful politician.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      That’s not to mention her status as one of her party’s most unpredictable members.

      What has she done that makes her unpredictable?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      different-church-lady

      Since when is being a horrible angry weirdo who can’t have normal human interactions count as “not having a personality?”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      @Redshift: ​I’ve seen women’s suffrage, non-property owners voting, “young” people voting (age of cutoff not stated), non-parent voting all highlighted for elimination, and that’s just in the last year. I won’t know what to think until Jamie Dimon chimes in with his decision.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      The rethuglican party is about 50-75 yrs behind the times. Now this is nothing new, they have been behind the times for well over 50 yrs. Their goal is always to take us back to the good old days. Except the good old days – weren’t. And one of the things they weren’t good at was gender equality. Or even gender recognition. In reality shit for brains is the perfect leader for them. Pompous, arrogant, dumb as a 77 yr old saltine, who wants to go back in time to when he would be the normal in that party whose sole goal is to be the power party when men were men had all the power and women served them. Whatever they wanted. It’s all bullshit and it always was. Equality is far, far, far better. It takes work on both sides, something that shit for brains has no desire, skill, concept of. He is their perfect leader because they want a world that is as stupid and ignorant as he is.

      Equality is hard because it is actually rather new in this country. Remember it’s all MEN are created equal. Of course making that about gender is wrong, incorrect, asinine, stupid, but then we are talking about the republican party, whose only gear is reverse.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      VOR

      At this point, the entire GOP brand is asshole moves. Their leading candidate for President is a world-class asshole. But he’s their asshole, he hates the same people they hate. The members of Congress with the highest visibility like MTG, Gym Jordan, and Gaetz are all assholes. It’s all performative vice signaling where they accomplish nothing substantial but display their asshole behavior. Which seems to be what their voters want.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sdhays

      @dmsilev: If a few of them had done this earlier, demonstrating that the Freedumb Carcass can’t just assume a majority for whatever shit they can get McQarthy to bring to the floor, maybe their caucus strategy would be more coherent.

      Probably not, though. Blood on the floor of the House, maybe.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RaflW

      Just seeing that the House indeed passed the defense budget bill that of course is total horseshit. The diversity removal I mentioned last night is included, so that will be one of many clash-points in the conference committee.

      Meanwhile, Tuberville is still blocking 100s of military promotions.

      We should be beating the GOP all about their (metaphorical) head and shoulders over this garbage. Newsers should be right up in the faces of people like Romney and Graham about what Tommy is doing to weaken and demoralize our troops!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      different-church-lady

      @Baud: Bingo: she’s going to make a lot of contrarian noise and then cave. No different from Collins or Manchin. Every episode follows the same arc.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Hoodie

      “What are we going to do for women?” she asked, pointing to a string of issues that she sees the House GOP majority as ignoring, from rape test backlogs to the foster care system to child care costs. “We have touched none of that this year. That’s my frustration.”

      Nancy, honey, what a fucking stupid question.  Feature, not bug. The GOP will never do anything for women.  It’s not just religious zealotry; all those things reinforce white male hegemony.  Keep ’em barefoot and pregnant.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @JPL: Wonder what it would be like having him in charge of a car manufacturer? “This model will drive you automatically to a hamberder store.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kent

      @Nettoyeur: The only way to change GOP misogyny is for women to adopt a targeted Lysistrata strategy: no sex with GOPers,

      I thought that was what the whole INCEL thing was about.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Suzanne

      Welp, that’s what happens when your party spends 40-plus years catering to fanatics.

      Need to point this out again.
      They attempted to make a durable coalition of various types of bad people. There’s a cost to that.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sdhays

      @sdhays: Exactly! Scott Walker…makes you fall asleep before you finish the sentence. Ron DeSantis creates such strong emotions in people he’s destroying his state’s tourism industry.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TriassicSands

      Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) had sharp words for her party on Thursday about its latest divisive move on abortion access – only to wind up voting yes in the end.

      Of course Mace voted yes. She has no personal integrity at all. She blathers on and on and then votes like a loyal fascist. Integrity means nothing to her. Neither do women’s rights. She’ll do anything to avoid being primaried and losing her seat in the House.

      @p.a.:

      Democracy is so far in the rear view mirror for Republicans, it no longer makes sense to even refer to it in the context of the GOP. That is similar to the continued use of the word “conservative” to describe Republicans in the House, Senate, and on the SCOTUS. Conservatism doesn’t look anything like what these radicals are doing.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      @RaflW: Meanwhile, Tuberville is still blocking 100s of military promotions.

      Do you suppose this will affect, even a little, the kneejerk preference for Republicans among the military? This is not the same as benching a promising QB to “teach him a lesson.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) had sharp words for her party on Thursday about its latest divisive move on abortion access – only to wind up voting yes in the end.

      “It’s an asshole move, an asshole amendment.”

      I can only conclude that Nancy Mace is an asshole!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      @Hoodie: I’m betting none of those frustrate Mace. She’s a vile POS who helps stab women in the back every time she casts a vote. She’s frustrated that she can’t use any of those issues as distraction.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Burnspbesq

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Mace gets fluffy coverage from the MSM because she is a good looking white woman even though she is as vile as any Gosar or Gaetz.

      Mace is arguably worse, because she gives occasional signs of knowing better.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sdhays

      @RaflW: Blaming this on Tuberville lets too many people off the hook. The Republican Senate caucus is letting Tuberville block military promotions. Without their support, this privilege would be gone.

      And, frankly, Sinanchin are to blame here too. The majority could just say “we don’t care about this hold anymore” if a majority chose to.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      JPL

      @trollhattan:  This is the winning argument

      “Stranded between the supervising judge’s protracted passivity and the district attorney’s looming indictment, (Trump) has no meaningful option other than to seek this court’s intervention,” the motion said.

       

      Everybody is mean to me.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Steeplejack

      @Almost Retired:

      Mace is bat-shit crazy on reproductive rights, too! She votes in favor of all the asshole policies that she decries. Actions speak  louder than words, to coin a phrase.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      patrick II

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      This.

      Is opposing abortion choice good or bad for the country or for the lives of individual women? Does it trample on the now-deceased right to privacy? Not a moment’s thought for any of that.  Just, will it hurt my chances for re-election?

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Brachiator

      While DeSantis may not have a personality, he is not plagued by the same breed of personality problems as Trump, which include his various alleged sexual assaults and sacrilege.

      Jesus Christ on a Shingle. The press keep trying to push the fantasy that the GOP was ever looking for an alternative to Trump. Conservatives may make noises about this, but they have never disavowed Trump, and former chief Trump butt kisser Chris Christie is the only Republican who publicly rebukes Trump.

      And Trump’s base either endorse everything that he has done or just don’t care.

      DeSantis is a placeholder. If something happened to Trump that prevented him from running, I wonder whether DeSantis would move up in the polls. He is a dreadful candidate, but most other challengers are far behind him.

      Plus — while Trump may have paved the way for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe, DeSantis capitalized on that anti-abortion momentum to pass a six-week abortion ban in his state (a move that, so far, he rarely touts outside of certain circles).

      Red states have been chipping away at abortion rights for years. DeSantis may keep quiet on the issue, but he is representative of the new conservative extreme when it comes to reproductive rights. Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe, the GOP will only seek more restrictions on reproductive rights, no matter what they put out for public consumption.

       

      ETA. DeSantis does not have a personality. Does he even show a reflection if he looks in a mirror?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ruckus

      @sdhays:

      I believe you misunderstand republicans.

      Their hate is real, their desire to go back in time is real, their pompous arrogance is real. What they want is the politics that we had, in the lifetime of humans alive now. They never wanted change from a segregated, hateful, male dominated world. Even the woman with any power, such as this congresswoman believe they want to go backwards, to a better time. And it was simpler, it was easier, but it was in no way better. Equality takes work, effort – going backwards takes cowardliness and greed.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      TriassicSands

      @sdhays: … a successful politician.

      Republican voters aren’t looking for someone they want to have a beer with — they are attracted to politicians who will work tirelessly to impose right-wing (increasingly neo-fascist) ideology on everyone possible. DeSantis fares badly when there is an alternative, even one as  repulsive as Trump, but his huge win in Florida didn’t happen because he needs a great personality. He won because — voters are stupid, ignorant, racist, and have a long list of people they hate and whose lives they want to control. Being stupid and ignorant means you can be easily misled and manipulated. I hate to even think about the number of Florida voters who voted for DeSantis without having an accurate idea of who and what he is. Racism and Biblical bigotry make choosing a candidate simple.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Brachiator

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Mace gets fluffy coverage from the MSM because she is a good looking white woman even though she is as vile as any Gosar or Gaetz.

      I barely know who Mace is. And I think that Nikki Hayley is better looking, if I cared about that kind of thing.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      RaflW

      @Hoodie: Indeed Mace gets it totally wrong. “What are we going to do to women?” is always the thing.

      I remember my grandpa, born just before the turn of the last century, complaining in the 70s about all these “women’s libbers”.

      The party hasn’t changed a whit since then. They just had a period where they tolerated Susan Collins’ pro-choice pantomime, mostly because she could fundraise a lot of that grift.

      Mace is just mad that the moderate game is over, so the pool of marks is reduced. So sad!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Mike in NC

      Switched on MSNBC this morning about 9 AM and Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post was discussing the “Ron DeSantis Train Wreck Candidacy”. Gotta love it.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      TriassicSands

      @Baud: What has she done that makes her unpredictable?

      Well, she’s really unpredictable if you listen to anything she says and believe that will control her vote. But you have to be really stupid to do that. So, yes, you are right — she’s very predictable. She will say one thing and then fall in line to vote for something very different. And she does that over and over and over. She cares more about getting the nomination and being re-elected than she does about something like women’s rights and autonomy.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Betty Cracker

      @VOR: I think “vice signaling” should be more widely used. It’s a real phenomenon — more common than virtue signaling for sure.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Geminid

      Nancy Mace represents the district that Msrk Sanford represented until 2018. Sanford voted very conservatively, but he crossed Trump and a tea party crank took him out in the primary.

      That November, Democrat Joe Cunningham won and became the first Democrat to represent South Carolina’s 1st CD* since the party realignment of the 1970s.

      Mace took reclaimed the seat in 2020, and it has since been made redder through redistricting.  So now Mace only has to worry about a challenge from the right like the one that took out Sanford, and she votes accordingly.

      I think Mace may also have her eye on Lindsay Graham’s Senate seat. That may open up in 2026.

      * Fun 1st South Carolina CD fact: in the 1820s, the district was represented by diplomat and amateur botanist Joel Poinsett. He found a red flowering plant in Mexico that he sent back home and had propagated. This garish flower was named after him, and unfortunately has become a Christmas tradition.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Redshift

      The CEO of the group, Bob Vander Plaats, has faith in DeSantis’ appeal to the group, telling Politico that “America wants to turn the page”

      America does, MAGA and evangelicals don’t.

      and “if you’re looking for an alternative to Trump, I think Gov. DeSantis is the frontrunner right now.”

      Spoiler alert: they aren’t.

      This may be DeSaster’s dumbest desperation move yet. He’s an aspiring authoritarian leader and doesn’t get that the most fundamental tenet of authoritarianism is the Leader gets to break any rules, and he hasn’t learned from everything since 2016 that evangelicals are fine with TFG’s violation of everything they claim to believe in.

      Flop sweat.

      Reply

