On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Christopher Mathews
Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula extends south and west of the capital city Reykjavík. It’s a barren land of broken lava floes and volcanic cones, formed by the gradual ripping of the mid-Atlantic Ridge as North America and Eurasia drift apart. The volcanoes of the Reykjanes slumber for centuries at a time, but when they wake they tend to stay that way, with fissures spewing lava for weeks or months at a time, on and off, year after year.
In 2021, the Reykjanes woke up for a while before drifting off to sleep after six months of fire. It woke again last year, for a shorter eruption. And it’s awake again right now.
While America was celebrating its independence, Iceland was prepping some fireworks of its own. The first tremors heralding the movement of magma started swarming the evening of 4 July 2023. Six days later, lava bubbled to the surface, scorching the landscape and building a scoria cone at Litli-Hrútur (little ram mountain). This shot was taken from about 500 meters above the newly-formed crater.
The initial eruption, in 2021, began atop Fagradalsfjall (beautiful valley mountain) in a place called Geldingadalir (valley of the geldings). The hills were steep and the hike quite challenging – but it was an instant tourist draw.
On Easter Sunday after the initial eruption, a second vent opened and began spewing lava. Another followed the next day, and another, and another, until eight distinct vents stretched along a 1.5 kilometer-long line were erupting at once.
The mushroom cloud above the eruption, seen from the south coast road. The lava flow contained the thermal energy of a medium sized nuclear bomb every hour for months on end.
By May, all the vents save one had gone quiet, as the magma conduit under the valley consolidated to a single exit point. The cone, unofficially dubbed “Ragnar” by volcano enthusiasts, began pulsing fountains of lava up to 300 meters high. Geldingadalir began filling with lava, and toxic gases made venturing into its remnants without protective gear a risky proposition.
Glassy tephra from the lava fountains: light enough to float in water, sharp enough to slice unprotected skin.
As the valley below filled with lava, spectators had to take up position on an unnamed ridge that took the name “Theatre Hill.” Two months later, the lava overran the approaches to the hill, making it inaccessible except to helicopters.
A post-midnight view of the Ragnar cone.
A few days after the initial eruption, Icelandic authorities staked out a simple trail to the western edge of Geldingadalir and labeled it “Trail A” (a later trail to the east was “Trail B”). Trail A was buried by lava a few weeks later. Undeterred, the authorities installed another western trail and again named it Trail A. It was overrun by lava a couple of weeks after that. After the third Trail A met its fiery demise, they built a new western trail on Langhryggur (long ridge) hill. To save this one from the lava, they named it “Trail C.”
The authorities built one more Trail A to the edge of the by-then filled-in Geldingadalir valley. In mid-September, the lava swallowed it like the other Trail As. Having eaten its fill, the Ragnar crater fell silent two days later. It slumbers still. But the Reykjanes is awake now, and the last time it woke it remained active on and off for 400 years.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings