Christopher Mathews

Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula extends south and west of the capital city Reykjavík. It’s a barren land of broken lava floes and volcanic cones, formed by the gradual ripping of the mid-Atlantic Ridge as North America and Eurasia drift apart. The volcanoes of the Reykjanes slumber for centuries at a time, but when they wake they tend to stay that way, with fissures spewing lava for weeks or months at a time, on and off, year after year.

In 2021, the Reykjanes woke up for a while before drifting off to sleep after six months of fire. It woke again last year, for a shorter eruption. And it’s awake again right now.