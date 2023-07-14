Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

The willow is too close to the house.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

People are complicated. Love is not.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Not all heroes wear capes.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Christopher Mathews – Fireland

On The Road – Christopher Mathews – Fireland

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Christopher Mathews

Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula extends south and west of the capital city Reykjavík.  It’s a barren land of broken lava floes and volcanic cones, formed by the gradual ripping of the mid-Atlantic Ridge as North America and Eurasia drift apart.  The volcanoes of the Reykjanes slumber for centuries at a time, but when they wake they tend to stay that way, with fissures spewing lava for weeks or months at a time, on and off, year after year.

In 2021, the Reykjanes woke up for a while before drifting off to sleep after six months of fire.  It woke again last year, for a shorter eruption.  And it’s awake again right now.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 9
Over Litli-HrúturJuly 12, 2023

While America was celebrating its independence, Iceland was prepping some fireworks of its own.  The first tremors heralding the movement of magma started swarming the evening of 4 July 2023.  Six days later, lava bubbled to the surface, scorching the landscape and building a scoria cone at Litli-Hrútur (little ram mountain).  This shot was taken from about 500 meters above the newly-formed crater.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 8
Geldingadalir valleyApril 14, 2021

The initial eruption, in 2021, began atop Fagradalsfjall (beautiful valley mountain) in a place called Geldingadalir (valley of the geldings).  The hills were steep and the hike quite challenging – but it was an instant tourist draw.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 7
Geldingadalir valleyApril 19, 2021

On Easter Sunday after the initial eruption, a second vent opened and began spewing lava.  Another followed the next day, and another, and another, until eight distinct vents stretched along a 1.5 kilometer-long line were erupting at once.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 6
Suðurstrandarvegur, southwest IcelandApril 20, 2021

The mushroom cloud above the eruption, seen from the south coast road.  The lava flow contained the thermal energy of a medium sized nuclear bomb every hour for months on end.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 5
Geldingadalir valleyMay 5, 2021

By May, all the vents save one had gone quiet, as the magma conduit under the valley consolidated to a single exit point.  The cone, unofficially dubbed “Ragnar” by volcano enthusiasts, began pulsing fountains of lava up to 300 meters high.  Geldingadalir began filling with lava, and toxic gases made venturing into its remnants without protective gear a risky proposition.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 4
Geldingadalir valleyMay 5, 2021

Glassy tephra from the lava fountains: light enough to float in water, sharp enough to slice unprotected skin.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 3
Theatre HillMay 5, 2021

As the valley below filled with lava, spectators had to take up position on an unnamed ridge that took the name “Theatre Hill.”  Two months later, the lava overran the approaches to the hill, making it inaccessible except to helicopters.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 2
Above the entrance to Geldingadalir valleyMay 6, 2021

A post-midnight view of the Ragnar cone.

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland 1
Langhryggur - Trail CJuly 28, 2021

A few days after the initial eruption, Icelandic authorities staked out a simple trail to the western edge of Geldingadalir and labeled it “Trail A” (a later trail to the east was “Trail B”).  Trail A was buried by lava a few weeks later.  Undeterred, the authorities installed another western trail and again named it Trail A.  It was overrun by lava a couple of weeks after that.  After the third Trail A met its fiery demise, they built a new western trail on Langhryggur (long ridge) hill.  To save this one from the lava, they named it “Trail C.”

On The Road - Christopher Mathews - Fireland
Trail A, v. 4.0September 14, 2021

The authorities built one more Trail A to the edge of the by-then filled-in Geldingadalir valley.  In mid-September, the lava swallowed it like the other Trail As.  Having eaten its fill, the Ragnar crater fell silent two days later.  It slumbers still.  But the Reykjanes is awake now, and the last time it woke it remained active on and off for 400 years.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • band gap
  • Baud
  • Chris T.
  • JPL
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      After the third Trail A met its fiery demise, they built a new western trail on Langhryggur (long ridge) hill.  To save this one from the lava, they named it “Trail C.”

      Heh.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      band gap

      Great photos.  When all this active activity was happening, several youtube video bloggers were recording it with daily hikes to the site.  I was addicted, watching new developments every day.  Some had drones with HD cameras that flew over lava lakes in the craters and following lava rivers down the valley, the scenes were amazing.  I bet most of those videos are still up on youtube.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.