John Manchester – Music!

Our featured artist today is John Manchester.  Let’s give him a warm welcome!

If you would like your talent featured in the Artists in Our Midst series or Authors in Our Midst series, send me an email message.

John Manchester – Music!

A Journey from Books to Music, Darkness and Light!

by John Manchester

I was featured here some years back as a writer of dark thrillers. I’m grateful now to get a second shot with my music! Fifteen years ago, after a long career composing music for media, I hit a creative wall. With over  500 instrumental pieces published, the scene between me and the muse was feeling tired. A dream kept me going: to hear my music played by a symphony orchestra. I was lucky to record with first call NY studio musicians. They did a great job, but the results sounded….small. I could afford 20 players. A symphony has at least 70. 

My dream came true in 2003, when I flew to the Czech Republic to record with the Prague Philharmonic. Within minutes I heard my dream turn to a nightmare. The conductor didn’t speak a word of English and me not a word of Czech. That wasn’t the main problem. To explain requires a little trip into the musicological weeds. The musicians, while competent, weren’t versed in the musical idiom of pop syncopation. The music I grew up with (Beatles, Joni Mitchell, Jimi Hendrix, etc.)  is steeped in it. Notated, that music has more notes off the beat than on. But the feel of that syncopation is completely different than in classical music. Like most orchestral players of the time, the Czech ones had trained in conservatories where the pop feel was not taught. Bottom line: my music sounded big, but terrible.

Back from Europe a new obstacle to composing arose. The music that fed my family was happy, positive, optimistic! I had a dark side that longed for expression. I drifted from music into writing dark psychological thrillers. 

When I was writing orchestral music, before recording with real musicians I’d mock up my pieces using samples. Though they improved every year,  hearing the real thing in the studio proved how lame those samples were. 

Not any more. I’ve noticed in the TV series I watch that samples have gotten so good that it’s hard to tell them from the real thing. In the back of my mind was the idle thought that if I took up composing again I might finally be able to put Prague behind me.

My wife found me a great FREE grand piano. I started playing Bach, realized in short order that this old back, neck and hands weren’t going to cooperate. But my old muse was back, giving me coy looks. And whispering, “Haven’t you had enough darkness?” 

It’s funny how reality can suddenly hinge on an idle thought. I bought a super Mac, a couple of sampled orchestras, grand piano and a choir…and was composing again. In dollars, the whole rig cost a fraction of my adventure in Prague. The toll on my peace of mind is another story. I spent a couple of months tearing out what little hair I have left mastering the technology required to make a symphony orchestra come out of a silver box.

As I approached the summit of that great learning curve I got ever more frequent glimpses of a magnificent view. Listening to music can be a great joy. Playing more so. Nothing beats making it. 

The same is apparently true of visual art. A fellow musician suggested that people might be less inclined to click away from my YouTube videos if they had visuals with motion. Just as I’d fallen into composing again, I fell into making videos. I’ve been working with my wife and with two fine painters I know – Janey Fritsche and Eric Kaye. I went to the De Young museum for the first time since the pandemic and wondered why I wasn’t getting the same buzz from the paintings I used to. Because I wanted to be creating them.

The album Delight, is available on iTunes, Amazon, and Spotify; the videos are on 

YouTube (FREE to listen and watch, a new video every two weeks.) 

That’s my story, a work in progress.  Questions?  Comments?

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      MomSense

      Oh my goodness this is wonderful!  Was just listening and wish I were still dancing/choreographing because I love fickle heart.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      John Manchester

      @MomSense: Thank you! Long ago (1982) I wrote music for a Choreographer in New York. The performance got a mixed review in the NYT….They called the music “Happy.” Given the weird state of Classical music at the time I didn’t know if that was a compliment or an insult.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Joy in FL

      I clicked over to apple music and made a new playlist with your album Delight. What I sampled was lovely, and I look forward to hearing the whole album. Thank you for sharing some of your story. It adds so much when I know a bit about the person who wrote the music.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      West of the Rockies

      I just listened to Delight on YouTube.  My first thought was it was like a less-mathmatically rigid Bach wrote a score for a pleasing rom-com about young musicians.

      I hope that conveys my response:  fun and lovely!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Thank you, John. What a nice way to spend time. I watched and listened to all of your YouTube videos and I thought Chartres was my favorite. And then I saw there was one more hiding under the drop-down. Now Serenity is my favorite. The paintings and the music most definitely brought me a feeling of serenity this morning.

      Thank you.  I needed that.

      All the videos and the music are lovely. But Serenity . . . is just so beautiful.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      John Manchester

      @Kristine: I’m glad you think you can work to this music. I’m going to try some advertising on YouTube along the lines of “Music and Images to improve Concentration and Well-Being.” I’m not doing it for money but to get enough subscribers so that I can TURN OFF THE ADS. (There’s an irony in there somewhere.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @John Manchester:

      “Music and Images to improve Concentration and Well-Being.”

      That would never grab me.  But “Music you can even work to!” or something like that would definitely get my interest.  Just my two cents. :-)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kristine

      @John Manchester: Funny–I thought exactly that while listening. I subscribe to Brain.fm and what I’ve listened to so far fits in their Focus category.

      I’m very happy when I can find music I can listen to while working. Anything with words is Right Out. I veer heavily into classical (Love Bach and Vivaldi and Handel) and a wide range of ambient.

      Reply

