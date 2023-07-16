I have no idea how this ad will go over in Ohio, but I like the message behind it: Repubs are all up in our business, and we have to vote them out so we can live our lives without their arrogant, unwanted interference:

I have the keen political instincts of a concussed garden snail, but I think when an entire party is snarling into microphones about their God-given right to dictate what everyone else can do, say, watch or read, a mind your own business message is likely to resonate.

Open thread!