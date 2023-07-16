Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

MYOB (Open Thread)

I have no idea how this ad will go over in Ohio, but I like the message behind it: Repubs are all up in our business, and we have to vote them out so we can live our lives without their arrogant, unwanted interference:

I have the keen political instincts of a concussed garden snail, but I think when an entire party is snarling into microphones about their God-given right to dictate what everyone else can do, say, watch or read, a mind your own business message is likely to resonate.

Open thread!

    5. 5.

      RepubAnon

      One could start a whole series of these – a library where only one book is allowed would be next on my suggested list.

    6. 6.

      ShadeTail

      I’m no politician either, but another one I’d like to see: “Republicans are perverts who want to check your kids’ genitals before allowing them into school.”

    8. 8.

      Kay

      I like it too.

      I feel good about the referendum. I know you guys are superstitious but I’m not, so no, I’m not “jinxing” it, you woo-woos :)

      SEN. TOM COTTON (R-NE) on Sunday shrugged off questions about his opposition to the Pentagon paying for service members to travel to receive an abortion, smearing the policy as unlawful “abortion tourism” and insisting that women should just use some their allotted time off.

      They are absolutely furious that women are (still) permitted to travel interstate without male
      permission/supervision. I know not everyone can do it and I’m not judging (at all) anyone who stays but I think women and girls should get out of the states where they have lesser rights. It’s just too much to demand of us.

    9. 9.

      Baud

      You would think people concerned about what Dems might do to their gas stoves would at least raise an eyebrow at what Republicans want to do to their private lives.

       

      @zhena gogolia:

      Agreed.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I feel good about the referendum. I know you guys are superstitious but I’m not, so no, I’m not “jinxing” it, you woo-woos :)

       
      You need to fight like your 15 points behind, Kay.

    15. 15.

      FastEdD

      One of my favorite books from years ago is Ain’t Nobody’s Business If You Do, by Peter McWilliams. The title was from a Billie Holiday song. The gist of it is that society has no business policing morals and policemen become “clergymen with guns.” We should have laws to prevent people from harming others and we should enforce them as a just society, but if you do something that may harm yourself that is your business. For example, if you get blotto drunk and pass out on a street corner, you should be left alone. If you get drunk and get behind the wheel of a car, yep that’s a crime because you’re going to hurt someone else. The author wrote a bunch of foo foo self help books, but the sad irony is that he got desperately ill and tried to use pot to deal with the symptoms. They busted him and threw him in jail as he was dying.

    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @Kay:

      “abortion tourism”

      I’m sure some spin doctor came up with that phrase to try to make people think that this is all about whims and women going off on a lark to have an abortion. It’s just, no, reality is not like that.

