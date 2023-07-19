They are this stupid and ridiculous.

Oh my god, Jack Smith was spotted at Subway!

I bet they have someone camped out at Subway since it was big news that he got a sandwich at Subway at least once before! This is what I recall about the coverage last time.

Did you see the way Jack Smith carried his sandwich? I think he was sending a message! Did you notice ? The way he was swinging his arm that held the sandwich? He carried that sandwich so powerfully. So deliberately and forcefully! I think he was sending a message. Just a regular guy, like you and me. But so strong and determined!

I enjoy Subway sandwiches, target letters and iron-clad indictments. It’s a simple life. pic.twitter.com/nexD44N6uJ — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) July 18, 2023

The stupid, it burns. If I were an actor, I would rather play a bunny in a commercial, eating a carrot. That would be less humiliating than a media person on TV introducing the BIG STORY of Jack Smith walking out of a sandwich shop – complete with video! – with the words “Jack Smith can’t resist a foot-long at Subway.”

How can so many people take them seriously?

Updated to say that I composed this complaint about the media before I saw Betty’s takedown of Jake Tapper. It must be rage against the awful media day.