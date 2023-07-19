Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The words do not have to be perfect.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

As long as McCarthy is Speaker, the House will never be in order.

White supremacy is terrorism.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Ranting Open Thread: How Ridiculous Are the Media Elites?

They are this stupid and ridiculous.

Oh my god, Jack Smith was spotted at Subway!

I bet they have someone camped out at Subway since it was big news that he got a sandwich at Subway at least once before!  This is what I recall about the coverage last time.

Did you see the way Jack Smith carried his sandwich?  I think he was sending a message!  Did you notice ?  The way he was swinging his arm that held the sandwich?  He carried that sandwich so powerfully.  So deliberately and forcefully! I think he was sending a message.  Just a regular guy, like you and me.  But so strong and determined!

The stupid, it burns.  If I were an actor, I would rather play a bunny in a commercial, eating a carrot.  That would be less humiliating than a media person on TV introducing the BIG STORY of Jack Smith walking out of a sandwich shop – complete with video! – with the words “Jack Smith can’t resist a foot-long at Subway.”

How can so many people take them seriously?

Updated to say that I composed this complaint about the media before I saw Betty’s takedown of Jake Tapper.  It must be rage against the awful media day.

 

    50Comments

    3. 3.

      Burnspbesq

      It must be rage against the awful media day

      isn’t every day “rage against the awful media day?”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old School

      Jack Smith is lying.  No one enjoys a Subway sandwich.  It’s just sometimes a convenient option.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      hells littlest angel

      “Jack Smith can’t resist a foot-long at Subway.”

       

      I’m afraid he’s gonna have to. They haven’t sold them for years.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Lapassionara

      @Baud: Good question. I hope he got one with all the various Italian meats/sausages plus the pepperoncinis or whatever the hot peppers are called. That’s the lunch of champions!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Butch

      CNN especially, but more and more for cable in general I feel like I’d be better informed listening to a couple of squirrels chatter at each other.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      tobie

      Depressing as hell…Mark Sumner, a very perceptive writer at DailyKos, thinks Cannon tipped her hand that she will grant Trump’s request for a delay. Specifically he points to her comment that the prosecution had yet to discuss matters with the defense.

      When prosecutors asked Cannon to issue a protective order over classified discovery, she denied it on grounds that there had been a “lack of meaningful conferral” with Trump’s defense team. But the reason the two legal teams didn’t meet over this matter was that Trump’s team dodged the meeting. They told government attorneys they were unable to meet at the proposed time, then failed to return phone calls to discuss a possible date.

      I hate this woman. She’s a Federalist Society tool and that’s the only reason she’s on the bench.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Old Man Shadow

      If you elect me as your president, all 24-hour news channels will be shut down and replaced with channels showing “Star Trek”, “I Love Lucy”, and “Twilight Zone” round the clock.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Old Man Shadow:

      If you elect me as your president, all 24-hour news channels will be shut down and replaced with channels showing “Star Trek”, “I Love Lucy”, and “Twilight Zone” round the clock.

      Ah, but which series of Star Trek?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      jonas

      This is up there with “OMGZZZ! Biden briefly touched King Charles’s shoulder!!! Do all Alzheimer’s patients do that with the king? Or just ones hoping to start World War III?1!?”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Cameron

      Jack Smith chows down on Subway substance?  Fuck me on toast – who cares?  I don’t give a shit if he feasts on corpses fresh from the morgue.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      Did you see the way Jack Smith carried his sandwich?  I think he was sending a message!  Did you notice ?  The way he was swinging his arm that held the sandwich?  He carried that sandwich so powerfully.  So deliberately and forcefully! I think he was sending a message.  Just a regular guy, like you and me.  But so strong and determined!

      Okay. Was it a 6 inch sandwich or a foot long?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Chris

      How Ridiculous Are The Media Elites?

      The best film I’ve seen to date that’s totally accidentally about the high-level media punditariat (and by extension, much of Official Washington) is literally called Ridicule, about the Court of Versailles.  Whose thesis statement is that the entire thing ran on a nasty version of middle school rules, dominated by gossip and attention-getting, with no small amount of bumping up your own social value by tripping up the guy next to you and then pointing and laughing.

      (Which was in fact the whole point of the Court of Versailles: taking what used to be all the nation’s most powerful dynasties of warlords and turning them all into useless gossiping socialites working their way towards the king.  There was method to that madness.  Versailles-on-the-Potomac has no such excuse).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Cameron

      @WaterGirl: TBH, I’m not sure.  I don’t recall hearing it from anybody else, but since I don’t remember the majority of my adult life I could well have picked it up somewhere.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Burnspbesq

      @tobie:

      Mark Sumner, a very perceptive writer at DailyKos, thinks Cannon tipped her hand that she will grant Trump’s request for a delay. Specifically he points to her comment that the prosecution had yet to discuss matters with the defense

      IMO, that’s way off base. The reason that hasn’t happened is that the defendants’ lawyers inexcusably delayed submitting their SF-86s, thereby delaying getting their clearances. They’re fucking with her, and Rule One in federal litigation is “you fuck with a United States District Judge at your peril.”

      Reply
    47. 47.

      hells littlest angel

      @Baud: Due to reduced testosterone levels in American men, Subway now sells the Fantastic Four-Incher. (Marvel Comics declined a tie-in deal.)

      Reply

