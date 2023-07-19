First up, Rolling Stone has more detail from a confidential source on the charges for which Trump may soon be indicted by the DC grand jury that’s looking into the failed January 6 coup:

THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S letter to Donald Trump related to Jan. 6 listed the federal statutes under which Trump is expected to be charged, including conspiracy, obstruction, and civil rights violations, according to a source with knowledge of the contents of the target letter. Special counsel Jack Smith sent the letter to Trump on Sunday, informing him he was a target of the Justice Department. Trump on Tuesday announced he’d been sent the letter via a post on the social media platform Truth Social. The letter mentions three federal statutes: Conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States; deprivation of rights under color of law; and tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant. It does not offer further details, nor does it detail how the special counsel believes Trump may have violated the statutes, the source tells Rolling Stone.

I have a theory about why Trump waited until Tuesday to rant insanely about receiving the target letter: He wanted to step on DeMeatball’s MSM debut — an interview with Jake Tapper that aired on CNN yesterday at 4 PM. Mission accomplished!

Speaking of the most odious Florida Man to ever emerge from the peninsula (and I include the late bath salts ingester in Miami who tried to eat a random person’s face), DeSantis badly needs a reset. But WaPo’s Jen Rubin doesn’t see it happening: (gift link)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is among the most overhyped, worst-performing and comically awful in memory. His run is right up there with the 2016 presidential campaigns of former Florida governor Jeb(!) Bush and former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker. Like Walker, DeSantis faces the real possibility he might not even make it to the primary contests beginning in January. Consider that he is “shaking up” his staff (firing about a dozen people), burning through money, struggling in the polls and shedding donor support. When your money men are looking at a candidate who polls in low single digits (Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina), it might be time to wonder if gracefully exiting early would be preferable to staying in for an embarrassing performance that would effectively end aspirations for higher office.

I hope she’s right. My husband and I watched Tapper’s 15-minute interview with DeSantis, which CNN annoyingly doled out in chunks over the course of an hour-long program.

(Quick aside here: I’ve been writing at this site for 12 years or so, and I’m tired of referring to the spouse as “my husband” or “the spouse,” etc., so henceforth, I will call him Bill. Okay?

I’m mindful that there are Bills who comment here, including an extraordinarily talented photographer, but that Bill lives on the opposite side of the continent, and I’m confident it will be clear from context when I’m talking about my Bill or our shutterbug Bill.)

Anyhoo, Bill and I watched the DeSantis interview, and DeSantis came across as a peevish dick because DeSantis is a peevish dick.

But Tapper did a shit job, in my opinion. He asked about DeSantis and the state of the campaign and got the usual evasions and excuses. He asked about the plan DeSantis has to “rip woke out of the military” (to sum up: argle-bargle WOKE). Tapper did briefly push back on DeSantis’s claim that servicemembers are eager for this overhaul — Tapper cited DOD survey data that says otherwise.

DeSantis responded that Tapper could go into any VFW hall or American Legion post and find plenty of support for the DeSantis plan. Well, no shit! That was the end of that line of questioning. But mostly, I fault Tapper for what he didn’t ask.

He didn’t ask about the state-funded migrant relocation stunts or taxpayer-supported personal militia. He did not press DeSantis about the insurance crisis in Florida, the politically motivated abuse of power, the book banning, the teacher shortage, the growing brain drain, the racial disparities in election police voter entrapment operations, etc., etc.

Tapper treated DeSantis like a normal candidate, not an authoritarian governor who is running to the right of the would-be tyrant Trump so that he (DeSantis) might inherit the remnants of a fascist cult. That tells me the MSM learned nothing from American democracy’s near-death experience circa 2016 – 2021 — or, worse, learned the wrong lessons.

Also, it tells me that if DeSantis wasn’t a wooden-headed numpty, if he possessed even a small fraction of Trump’s carnival barker cunning, he would sense the opportunity inherent in our crappy MSM celebrity journalists’ “view from nowhere” and horserace approach to covering politics. But Rubin is probably right, and DeSantis is probably toast.

For what it’s worth, Bill, a faithful Democrat but thoroughgoing normie who has never once read this or any other blog, wasn’t half as critical of Tapper’s performance as I was. But he agreed DeSantis came across as a petulant prick as usual.

