You are here: Home / Climate Change / Changing Climate / Climate Solutions: Climate Doomerism, It’s a Thing, Let’s Not Do It

Climate Solutions: Climate Doomerism, It’s a Thing, Let’s Not Do It

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I thought some of you could use some optimism while sweltering. I should probably be writing more on resources and the latest in climate solutions, but at the moment, my desire to be online and/or write is much like a combustion engine running on fumes and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. But I did think the barrage of weather-related doom could use a bit of context.

As I posted last night  on Cole’s rightfully worried post:

“There are some bad actors who would happily fan the flames of doomism, because it takes those who would be the most engaged, those who would be on the front lines, and it puts them on the sidelines…

And so, what I call the inactivists, the forces of inaction — polluters, and those who promote their agenda— they’ve turned to these other tactics, and one of them, ironically, is doomism. There are some bad actors who would happily fan the flames of doomism, because it takes those who would be the most engaged, those who would be on the front lines, and it puts them on the sidelines. That is something I’ve really been fighting against.

Look, the reality is, if the science told me that we are f’ed, and there’s nothing we can do about it, I would have to be truthful about that. But the fact is, we can very much do something about it. You’ve got on the one hand, all these people saying it’s too latewe can’t stop the meltdownwe have to plan for the end of human civilization.

Yet, on the policy front, we’re on the verge of truly meaningful climate action here.”  Michael Mann, author The New Climate War.

So I’ve curated a few articles and one video to reflect some facts on doomerism. (This is a quick hit of things I had bookmarked already)

And as I also said last night on the thread, there are actually a lot of practical and immediate solutions that are being developed, researched, and implemented. We are not in some hopeless situation without the tools to solve it. But it will take action – and being all doom and gloom leaves us feeling defeated and less likely to take that action. Let’s not do that, okay?


Climate Solutions: Climate Doomerism, It's a Thing

This heatwave is a climate omen. But it’s not too late to change course

 and Susan Joy Hassol

The warming of the planet – including the most up-to-date data for 2023 – is entirely consistent with what climate modelers warned decades ago

The climate crisis – and yes, it is now a crisis – is endangering us now, where we live. Whether it’s the recurrent episodes of hazardous air quality in the east coast cities some of us call home from windblown Canadian wildfire smoke or the toll sadly now being measured in human lives from deadly nearby floods, we are witnessing the devastating and dangerous consequences of unabated human-caused warming. That is a fact.

Indeed, as you “doomscroll” on whatever social media platform you prefer these days, you might see selective images and graphs that would lead you to think Earth’s climate is spinning out of control, in a runaway feedback loop of irreversible tipping points leading us down an inescapable planetary death spiral.

But that’s not what’s happening.

The average warming of the planet – including the most up-to-date measurements for 2023 – is entirely consistent with what climate modelers warned decades ago would happen if we continued with the business-as-usual burning of fossil fuels. Yes, there are alarming data coming in, from record-shattering loss of winter sea ice in the southern hemisphere to off-the-charts warmth in the North Atlantic with hot tub-grade waters off the Florida coast. We’ve also seen the hottest week on record for the planet as a whole this month. We can attribute blame to a combination of ongoing human-caused warming, an incipient major El Niño event and the vagaries of natural variability….

 

…Yes, we have failed to prevent dangerous climate change. It is here. What remains to be seen is just how bad we’re willing to let it get. A window of opportunity remains for averting a catastrophic 1.5C/2.7F warming of the planet, beyond which we’ll see far worse consequences than anything we’ve seen so far. But that window is closing and we’re not making enough progress.

We cannot afford to give in to despair. Better to channel our energy into action, as there’s so much work to be done to prevent this crisis from escalating into a catastrophe. If the extremes of this summer fill you with fears of imminent and inevitable climate collapse, remember, it’s not game over. It’s game on.  Read the article in its entirety here.

==================

The Best Climate Science You’ve Never Heard Of

By Mark HertsgaardSaleemul Huq andMichael E. Mann

(note: this is the original full version of our recent Washington Post op-ed, based on a recent press briefing involving the authors, sponsored by Scientific American and Covering Climate Now)

One of the biggest obstacles to avoiding global climate breakdown is that so many people think there’s nothing we can do about it.

They point out that record-breaking heat waves, fires, and storms are already devastating communities and economies throughout the world.  And they’ve long been told that temperatures will keep rising for decades to come, no matter how many solar panels replace oil derricks or how many meat-eaters go vegetarian.  No wonder they think we’re doomed.

But climate science actually doesn’t say this.  On the contrary, the best climate science you’ve probably never heard of suggests that humanity can still limit the damage to a fraction of the worst projections if—and, we admit, this is a big if—governments, businesses, and all of us take strong action starting now.

The science we’re referencing is included in the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s most recent report, issued last August.  But first, some context.

For many years, the scientific rule of thumb was that a sizable amount of temperature rise was indeed locked into the earth’s climate system.  Scientists believed—and told policymakers and journalists, who told the public—that even if humanity hypothetically halted all heat trapping emissions overnight, carbon dioxide’s long lifetime in the atmosphere combined with the sluggish thermal properties of the oceans would nevertheless keep global surface temperatures rising for 30 to 40 more years.  Since shifting to a zero-carbon global economy would take at least a decade or two, temperatures were bound to keep rising for at least another half century.

But guided by subsequent research, scientists dramatically revised that lag time estimate down to as little as 3 to 5 years. The updated finding is included in the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report, Working Group I, that made headlines last August.  Indeed, it underlies the widely-now used concept of a “carbon budget”. It allows us to specify (with some uncertainty range) the maximum amount of carbon that we can still burn if we are to keep global surface warming below the critical level of 1.5C (3F).

Most importantly, it tells us that if humanity slashes emissions to zero, global temperatures will stop rising almost immediately.

To its credit, Scientific American did discuss this updated science in a short article last October. But why isn’t this reason for cautious optimism more widely known?

There’s plenty of blame to go around. Two of the co-authors of this article are climate scientists, while the other is a veteran journalist.We can collectively attest that scientists aren’t always the best natural communicators, journalists and scientists typically don’t speak the same language, and much gets lost in translation. Add to that the concerted headwind of a fossil fuel industry-funded disinformation campaign, and you have the makings of a substantial breakdown in communication.

That’s a shame, because this revised timeline implies a paradigm shift in how humanity can respond the to the climate emergency.  The implications fall into three categories—the three P’s of psychology, politics, and policies.

Psychology is arguably the most important, for it makes possible the rest.  Knowing that global temperature rise can be stopped almost immediately means that humanity is not doomed after all.  We can still save our civilization, at least most of it, if we take rapid, forceful action.  This knowledge can banish the sense of inevitability that paralyzes people and instead inspire them towards greater resolve and activity.

This psychological shift can in turn transform the politics of climate change, for it can entice more people to join the fight—or to stay in the fight rather than succumbing to despair…   Continue reading here

==================

We need the right kind of climate optimism

Climate pessimism dooms us to a terrible future. Complacent optimism is no better.

By Hannah Ritchie Updated 

We environmentalists spend our lives thinking about ways the world will end. There’s nowhere that I see doomer culture more vocal than on my home turf.

With leading activists like Roger Hallam, co-founder of the popular climate protest movement Extinction Rebellion, telling young people that they “face annihilation,” it’s no surprise so many of them feel terrified. In a large recent international survey on youth attitudes toward climate change, more than half said that “humanity is doomed” and three-quarters said the future is frightening. Young people have good reasons to worry about our ability to tackle climate change, but this level of despair should be alarming to anyone who cares about the well-being of future generations — which is, after all, what the climate movement is all about.

As the lead researcher for Our World in Data, an organization that aims to make data on the world’s biggest problems accessible and understandable, I’ve written extensively on the reasons to be optimistic about the future. The prices of solar and wind power, as well as of batteries for storing low-carbon energy, have all plunged. Global deforestation peaked decades ago and has been slowly declining. Sales of new gas and diesel cars are now falling. Coal is starting to die in many countries. Government commitments are getting closer to limiting global warming to 2°C. Deaths from natural disasters — despite what news about climate change-related fires and hurricanes might appear to suggest — are a fraction of what they used to be. The list goes on.

But here, I don’t want to talk about whether pessimism is accurate. I want to focus on whether it’s useful. People might defend doomsday scenarios as the wake-up call that society needs. If they’re exaggerated, so what? They might be the crucial catalyst that gets us to act on climate change.  Continue reading here….

==================

 

Okay, doomer. Leaving hopelessness behind, young climate activists are flipping the script on climate doom-and-gloom. They not only believe we can still win the fight, they’re working to convince others of the same. Speakers: Allegra Kirkland (moderator), Isaias Hernandez, Kristy Drutman, Alaina Wood This is a conversation from Aspen Ideas: Climate in Miami Beach, Florida. Now in its second year, Aspen Ideas: Climate is co-organized by the Aspen Institute and the City of Miami Beach. In addition to plenary sessions, breakout discussions, announcements, and private roundtables, the event features a tech expo and career fair, a climate solutions showcase, a public arts program, and excursions. Aspen Ideas: Climate takes place March 6–9, 2023. #AspenIdeasClimate

 

So what can you do? Here are some resources Earthday.org, Rewiring America, Kiss the Ground, Climate Reality/Al Gore

There are many more resources (you can even check back on previous Climate Solution posts for others), but I have to walk the dogs and get my day started.

Let’s all quit doomscrolling and instead tackle climate change, one day at a time.  – TaMara

 

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      Urza

      Its good to be reminded there is still hope.  Easy to get cynical about the future because of climate change.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BR

      Thanks for sharing this. Me and the other night owls were discussing what we do last night.
      My big thing is planting fruit and nut trees everywhere in urban/suburban areas, both in private yards and public rights of way (taking into account harvestability, mess, etc. so that it’s a win-win). My goal is that California should be food and energy independent in five years, and I imagine many other states could get there as well. Many cities could feed nearly everyone with sufficient backyard growing.​ (And of course this isn’t to the exclusion of activism, etc. but this is where my interests are. I see a fair amount of ineffective activism going on and would rather people plant trees that feed people. If you have effective activism, by all means, go for it.)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      Thank you, TaMara.  Applauding

      ETA:  Watch out, cuz we’re going to want you to do a weekly climate information roundup, like Anne Laurie’s incredible Covid posts.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      OT, but related. Saw this breaking story.

      At least one Delta passenger was taken to the hospital for heat-related illness after the plane sat on the tarmac for hours in Las Vegas, where temperatures reached triple digits.

      I can’t even imagine. They couldn’t run some air conditioning?

      Look, the reality is, if the science told me that we are f’ed, and there’s nothing we can do about it, I would have to be truthful about that. But the fact is, we can very much do something about it.

      Maybe. This is a big problem. It may require a concerted global effort. I don’t see difficult stories about the issue as doomism. The issue is complicated.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Xantar

      My personal belief is that climate change will cause the human population to decline drastically (one way or another) and that will reduce emissions enough that we will be able to survive as a species. The question is how bad does it get and how many people will be killed. That’s what is in our control.

      Grim? Maybe. But it actually means I think we are very unlikely to go extinct, and that’s worth something.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Old Man Shadow

      Thanks. I needed this today. I was just reading about the heat wave and the oceans around Florida maybe hitting 97F today and I was so goddamned depressed about it all.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      john b

      This sort of doomism (and not Musk), was ultimately why I removed Twitter from my phone 18 months ago or so. I could feel myself getting depressed and losing hope — mostly from nominally lefty folks (or at least those posing as lefty folks) who basically said all those in power were the same and there’s no hope for anything good within capitalism / democracy / our society.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Yesterday we replaced my J’s 2000 Corolla (~ 30 mpg) with a 2015 Prius C (~ 50 mpg). There are lots of things that we can do to reduce our emissions in a real way without spending a fortune (“Paint Australia white!!” “Giant factories with giant fans to suck CO2 out of the air and turn it into rocks!!1”). But people have to be willing to accept good-enough-for-now and available-now solutions that aren’t perfect and aren’t as good as they’ll be in 5-10-20 years.

      Thanks TaMara and all.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      RaflW

      I have believed for quite a wile now that a portion of the root cause of right wing lunacy (here and abroad) is people subconsciously knowing the climate crisis is real, but cognitive-dissonancing it like their lives depend on it.

      All the rolling coal people, the bigger and bigger SUV stuff, it’s all related to social movement shit. What are we able to do to encourage the young generations who, from my early X-er perch, appear to be much more communitarian minded and very, very aware of the looming displacements and shifts, what can we do to support them in re-crafting our country?

      Minneapolis is trying to embrace being a bike city, but man the pushback is everywhere, even among liberals & democrats. We’re chronically underfunding transit, which creates a destructive feedback loop of reduced ridership over unrealistic and inconvenient schedules.

      I’m so envious of dense, walkable, but green and vibrant cities like Amsterdam. Small progress is happening, like getting rid of single family zoning & parking minimums for new appt buildings in Minneapolis. I sometimes make fun of new urbanism, because some of it gets executed badly, but it is a trend that can support living with smaller footprints and encouraging walking distance networks of businesses.

      Bigger picture, I think we as a culture need to find ways to let go of the “growth is the leading indicator of community health”, because growth for growth’s sake (in profits, population, or anything) isn’t going to work. It isn’t sustainable.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      If people are realistic about where we are re: the climate, that’s not “doomerism”, that’s just being realistic.

      You can be realistic about how bad it is, and still throw yourself into the fight, and be more hopeful than not that we’ll turn it around.  That’s me.  I’m not about to tell folks things are ok or even “not that bad”.  They are that bad, and younger folks know it and are motivated to do something about it.  So…let’s go!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      BR

      @Jeffro: ​
      I agree. There is a lot of hopium out there which is useless — “this solar panel research will increase efficiency and it’s going to provide clean energy globally”.

      The old saying is good — think globally, act locally.

      The other one is good too — the best time to plant a fruit tree was 10 years ago, the second best time is now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Fake Irishman

      Another great resource on the nuts and bolts of climate change policy is Dave Roberts’ “Volts” sub stack/ podcast. He is very clear-eyes about the challenges we face. However,  he is constantly interviewing cool people who are doing amazing work in all aspects of fighting climate change: politics, policy making, R&D, deployment of clean tech and infrastructure. Scholars, authors, entrepreneurs, scientists,  state and federal officials, activists, lawyers.

      I’d start with his interviews with Political Scientist Leah Stokes and Public Policy guy Jesse Jenkins talking about the Inflation Reduction Act in a series of three podcasts last summer.

      We are indeed doing lots of damage, but we have also made extraordinary progress in the last two decades in fighting climate change (and some of that is because folks like us have been putting in the nuts and bolts work in the ground to put good policymakers in place).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      way2blue

      It’s a predictable & predicted pattern of obstruction.  (1) Climate change is a hoax; (2) Global warming is good; (3) It’s just weather, not climate change; (4)  it’s too expensive to do anything meaningful; (5) business will suffer if we go green; (6) even if we go green, it’s too late…  Dodge ball ad infinitum.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      @Xantar:

      My personal belief is that climate change will cause the human population to decline drastically (one way or another) and that will reduce emissions enough that we will be able to survive as a species.

      There is evidence that natural catastrophic events in the past reduced the population of humans to a few thousand. And one of the ironies about learning more about the universe is that we learn more about all the stuff that might wipe out our planet.

      Our self awareness leads us to hope that we continue as a species. And we seem to have an individual and collective desire to solve problems and to fix our messes.

      That’s about the best we can do. And I can read “doom” stories all day and still say, “okay, how can we fix this?”

      We can only do what we can, even if in the end it doesn’t work.

      It’s like the joke about the guy who invented a perpetual energy machine, only to be run over by a truck crossing the street on his way to the patent office.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eyeroller

      @Jeffro: From what I’ve seen we’ve already blown the chance to prevent a 1.5C rise.  It’s a matter now of trying not to exceed that by much.  The data have tended toward the upper end of the IPCC estimates for a decade or so at least.

      I agree that doomerism and despair aren’t the answer, but we need to understand that things like our personal tree plantings are not going to help.  That’s not even a drop in the ocean.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Fake Irishman

      @Another Scott:

      exactly right sir. All these imperfect solutions and policies start to add up to real progress.  The Paris agreement was a bunch of countries just saying “here’s what we think we can do” with no binding targets and it wasn’t nearly enough. But what happened was that everyone has made progress toward those goals (though not always getting them) and they come back to the table and say “actually, we can do this too” and the standards get raised.

      and then they get raised again.

      and again.

      and momentum starts to build.

      It sounds dumb, but whenever I would get depressed, I’d glance at the scores of regulations for appliance efficiency Obama’s folks managed to push through. Every one of those regs reduces emissions by 10s or hundreds of thousand of tons of CO2 over a decade. Individually, they aren’t much. Together, it’s like shutting down many coal plants.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      E.

      I don’t see most of the doomerism or the “solutions “ as being that realistic or helpful. How much worse does it have to get before China, India, or possibly Iran start blasting aerosols into the sky? I think not much. And at that point faith and prayer that they got their numbers right is all that will help. Who knows? Maybe they’ll nail it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Fake Irishman

      @Eyeroller:

      You’re right we’re almost certainly going to miss the 1.5 C target, but most projections now have us between 2.1 and 2.4 C. That’s bad, but far far better than the 4.5C we were looking at a decade ago. And there’s a real chance we can keep it under 2. And every tenth of a degree counts a lot.

      So go ahead and plant that tree. You’ll appreciate the shade, the birds will like it, it will suck up some particulate pollution, lower the noise levels from cars, and pulling 100lbs of carbon out of the year won’t hurt.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Bupalos

      OMG thank you this is so needed. Lately I’ve been feeling like folks I’ve assumed are natural allies are slipping away into doomerism. Which to me isn’t what it often is presented as, some kind of hardheaded courage of the realist. Honestly, I think it’s often just a thin cover for laziness and addiction. The “nothing can be done” translates as “I’m actually just not willing to do anything.”

      The other thing I don’t have much time for anymore is hopeism. Scrolling around looking for signs of potential solutions that could happen if [insert action performed by someone else or some external force] happens.

      How about some do-ism people? Every single one of us has things sitting right there in front of us we can do today. And yes, it WILL make a difference. From local food sourcing, eliminating food and energy waste, reducing meat consumption, adjusting the thermostat, insulating, adding a heatpump, adjusting our lives to reduce driving, planting trees…just on and on. There are so many angles to make YOUR difference as we support and grow the movement to make mass action thorough political change possible. So many things, and a lot of them are fun and fulfilling and can make a better world than the one we had.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @BR: The other one is good too — the best time to plant a fruit tree was 10 years ago, the second best time is now.

      Good point.  I use variations of that one like, ALL the time.  =)

       

      @Eyeroller: we need to understand that things like our personal tree plantings are not going to help.

      Yup.  We are waaaay past the point where our little individual voluntary decisions and choices will make a dent in the issue.  It’s time for big, concerted, government-driven/mandated action.

      Reply

