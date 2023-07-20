Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Excellent News: Fast Car, New Hit

This wouldn’t be a good-news story, if not for that key fact. (Dolly Parton never complained about Whitney Houston’s cover of ‘I Will Always Love You’ doing better on the charts than the original, either.)

From the Washington Post, “Tracy Chapman, Luke Combs and the complicated response to ‘Fast Car’”:

Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is one of those songs that you just feel in your soul: the lyrics about the yearning to escape, the gentle guitar underlying a feeling of despair but also the hope that something better is coming. It can make you cry but also inspire you to belt out the lyrics at the top of your lungs. (“I-eee-I had a feeling that I belonged. I-eee-I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone …”)…

In March, country music star Luke Combs, 33, released a new album, “Gettin’ Old,” that included “Fast Car,” a longtime favorite that he covered during live shows for years. But when the track hit streaming services, it took on a life of its own, racking up enormous numbers and going viral on TikTok. Country radio stations started playing it, and the song was suddenly outpacing Combs’s actual single, “Love You Anyway.” Combs and his team were stunned by the response, and his label eventually started promoting “Fast Car” to country radio as well. Last week, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart; it was at No. 3 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart, after peaking at No. 2.

To quite a few people, this is cause for yet another celebration in Combs’s whirlwind journey as the genre’s reigning megastar with 16 consecutive No. 1 hits. But it has also prompted a wave of complicated feelings among some listeners and in the Nashville music community. Although many are thrilled to see “Fast Car” back in the spotlight and a new generation discovering Chapman’s work, it’s clouded by the fact that, as a Black queer woman, Chapman, 59, would have almost zero chance of that achievement herself in country music…

There has been a concerted effort from some in Nashville to promote inclusivity, particularly since the industry-wide reckoning after the killing of George Floyd in 2020. But despite some individual success stories, the systemic lack of diversity has persisted. Now that Chapman’s classic is on pace to become one of the biggest songs of Combs’s career, there are uneasy and complex emotional responses.

“I’ve talked to a lot of Black artists about it. …We don’t know how to feel,” Holly said, noting that “it did make things a little bit easier” when Chapman, who hasn’t given an interview in years, sent a brief statement to Billboard last week: “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’” (A representative for Chapman declined further comment for this story; Combs’s publicist said he was unavailable for an interview.)

“We can continue to celebrate it,” Holly said, “but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be having these conversations.”…

One reason “Fast Car” hit a nerve is that it’s special to everyone for different reasons. In interviews, Combs has talked about how it was one of the first songs he learned to play on guitar, and how it reminds him of spending time with his dad when he was young. But the song has always had a particular significance in the Black and LGBTQ+ communities, Davenport said; the Black Opry performed a group singalong of “Fast Car” when it closed out its first show. (Chapman does not discuss her personal life, but writer Alice Walker has disclosed their relationship, which occurred in the 1990s.)

“I think the song in general is pretty reflective for a lot of people who do identify as queer, and also for a person of color — the song almost seems like an anthem for us,” Davenport said. “It’s been pretty monumental in our lives, and I think it made us feel like we weren’t alone.”

Francesca Royster, author of “Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions” and an English professor at DePaul University, said the song’s story of the narrator feeling trapped and trying to escape is “a really American iconography” about cars holding the promise of freedom. “This is something country music is very invested in, too: the American dream of reinvention and finding happiness after a life of struggle,” Royster said…

Through it all, one thing is certain: Chapman has now made history. Rolling Stone reported that Chapman, who wrote “Fast Car” by herself, is now the only Black woman to ever have a solo writing credit on a No. 1 country song..

In addition to being pleased by the royalties Chapman is earning from the “Fast Car” cover (Billboard estimated that, because she owns the publishing, she is due a “sizable portion” of Combs’s approximately $500,000 in earnings so far), fans are gratified by the renewed attention on the singer. Aurélie Moulin of France, who has run the definitive Tracy Chapman fan site since 2001 and has social media accounts with more than 2 million combined followers, confirms that discussion of Chapman has “exploded” online — and that the last time a “Fast Car” cover was so hotly debated was when Justin Bieber performed his version in 2016.

As Combs’s cover stays glued near the peak of the Billboard Hot 100, there’s the hope in Nashville and beyond that this can add to the discourse of the urgency of change in country music. Holly of the Black Opry said that now would be a great time for Combs to invite a queer Black female artist to join him on tour or to offer his support: “You used her art to enrich your career, and that opens you up to a little bit of responsibility giving back to the community.”…

I realize it can be hurtful for those of us who remember the magic of Chapman’s original release to see it credited as nostalgia — it reminds [Combs] of spending time with his dad when he was young. But, while it’ll never replace the original for me, Combs’ version is not at all terrible!


Bonus: Random quote I ran across while putting this post together —

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Fraud Guy

      I’m sorry; Comb’s version sounds like the guy with a guitar in your dorm trying to impress a girl by playing a sensitive song; everytime I hear a snippet I just think “eh”.

    5. 5.

      eldorado

      yea, the getting paid part is pretty amazing and good for ms chapman for managing to hang on to those rights. obviously she isn’t interested in the spotlight personally at this point, but the checks cash

    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      Chapman’s original was a gut punch.  A beautiful,  haunting gut punch.  Loved it, even if in certain moods I could not listen to it.

    7. 7.

      Old School

      Time for my country version of “Give Me One Reason”!

      Happy Ms. Chapman is making some money.  Maybe it’ll encourage her to release another album.

    8. 8.

      laura

      Tracy Chapman wrote and sang a song that makes me cry just thinking about it. Enduring, haunting in it’s simplicity- it goes straight to the heart, the yearning and hope to make a getaway to something better. she deserves all her flowers and the money for her gifts in this perfect song.

    9. 9.

      Mike in NC

      Another blast from the past. People rediscovered Kate Bush and “Running Up That Hill” from the 1980s this year because of the show “Stranger Things”. Glad that they can still collect royalties for past hits.

    12. 12.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Not gonna lie, I never really liked Fast Car as a song.  It was just way too repetitive musically.  And at the time, I’m sure all the themes went completely over my oblivious, white head.  But good for Chapman!  She seems like a really cool person.  So you love to see it.

    13. 13.

      kent

      What I wonder is … is this a “new” hit, in part, because people in country music land are feeling trapped and unhappy these days? Do the listeners actually identify with the sentiments in the song?

      I don’t know if you guys remember Tom Hanks on “Black Jeopardy” on SNL a while back, which suggested there might be overlap between some aspects of MAGA life and the black experience. Is the reaction to this song claiming something similar? Or am I overthinking this? (My wife says I’m overthinking.)

    14. 14.

      Jerry

      I Will Always Love You hit #1 three times: 1974, 1982, 1992. Original release, as part of the soundtrack for Biggest Little Whorehouse in Texas, and the Whitney cover from The Bodyguard. Btw, Dolly wrote Jolene and I Will Always Love You on the same freakin’ day!

      Youtuber Todd in the Shadows has a great video on this Fast Car cover. Highly recommended.

    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      @Mike in NC: And DM’s Never Let Me Down Again became a big hit with the kiddos thanks to The Last Of Us. Also, apparently Just Can’t Get Enough was used in Cocaine Bear, which cracked the guys up when they heard about it.

    16. 16.

      Princess Leia

      I am glad he didn’t change the perspective of the singer “I’ll get a job as a checkout girl” as I always felt the punch was the pain of the woman left behind to deal with all the responsibilities while the guy was off with the bottle or the “fast car” while she is left watching her dreams float away. To me that was at the core. So kind of odd to hear it sung by a guy. But I am so glad it is out there again. Such a powerful song.​





    17. 17.

      cain

      I have nothing in common with the themes in Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’ – but I can’t listen the song without tearing up. I think the general theme of taking a car and getting the fuck out is something we can align on – especially for those growing up in the 70s and 80s. The car was always symbolic of freedom to do things. (well… at first, then you just end up doing errands for your parents. :-)

    18. 18.

      RaflW

      I can listen to Chapman’s song again. There was a long period when I sought to avoid it, after living above someone whose daily “amp up” song around 7:30 am was Fast Car.

      Yep, I heard it 5-6 mornings a week, every week, for months and months. No fault of the very talented artist, of course. I sampled the Combs video above for a few second, but it just doesn’t resonate. Is there a studio version of his cover? Still not sure I’d like it, I’m just not a country guy.

    19. 19.

      MomSense

      I didn’t know Tracy while she was at Tufts, but I casually knew her GF.  We used to watch tv together in our dorm lounge because neither of us had TVs of our own.

    21. 21.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      Not gonna lie, I never really liked Fast Car as a song.  It was just way too repetitive musically.

      I think the repetition underscores “the stuck in an inescapable, inevitable rut” message. It makes the song more raw to me.

    22. 22.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Michael Harriott breaks down whether Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town” is pro-lynching (Twitter thread) SPOILER: Yes!!:

      The first question we must ask is “what, specifically, is the ‘that’ that Aldean is requesting we try?” “Sucker punch[ing] somebody on a sidewalk” appears to reference the “Knockout Game,” a group activity where rabid negroes randomly clock white ppl upside the head…

    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      Tracy Chapman’s first album was one of the first CD’s I bought. I loved the sound of “Fast Car”, and the sound of her voice (although in those pre-Internet days when I first heard the song I thought the singer was a man until I listened to the lyrics). My response to a country singer recording it is that it sounds like a lot of country songs, full of longing for a better life that they can’t seem to quite get to, so it’s not a surprise that a country artist would record it. Kind of a strange song for a man to record, though. We have a customer who has taken to (poorly) singing that song as a karaoke song. I suspect that’s because it is now a country hit.

    24. 24.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I was a no-nothing 13 year old white kid when Fast Car came out in 1988.   I loved it the first time I heard it and have loved it ever since.  Good on Tracy.

    26. 26.

      SixStringFanatic

      The last image of Tracy in your post somewhere along the line got reversed so it appears that she’s playing left-handed.  As a lefty guitar player myself, I got all excited even though I’ve seen her in concert and I KNOW she doesn’t play left-handed.  Got me for a second, though!

      That is a beautiful song and Ms Chapman is a fantastic artist.  Glad to see this young man do right by her song.

    28. 28.

      Marc

      @MomSense:  I didn’t know Tracy while she was at Tufts, but I casually knew her GF.  We used to watch tv together in our dorm lounge because neither of us had TVs of our own.

      I had an apartment a few blocks from Harvard Square back then.  She’d sing on street corners near the station. I remember stopping to listen to her remarkable voice a few times and leaving a dollar in her guitar case.

    29. 29.

      CaseyL

      @kent: I do remember Tom Hanks on Black Jeopardy, and re-watch it on YT every so often.  Brilliant bit of writing and acting; definitely had an impact.

      The problem, their issues are similar but they blame different causes – and MAGAts blame precisely the wrong ones.

    30. 30.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @kent:

      What I wonder is … is this a “new” hit, in part, because people in country music land are feeling trapped and unhappy these days? Do the listeners actually identify with the sentiments in the song? I don’t know if you guys remember Tom Hanks on “Black Jeopardy” on SNL a while back, which suggested there might be overlap between some aspects of MAGA life and the black experience.

      No, you are not overthinking. No, it isn’t a surprise this appeals to a country audience. Traditional country is all about poverty and heartbreak. It’s like the blues for poor white people. The lyrics to this song land squarely in that tradition. I know a lot of modern country is bro country and ‘Merica f-yeah music, but recognize that hasn’t always been the case.

