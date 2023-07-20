Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

In my day, never was longer.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Process Government

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Process Government

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Bad news for the GOP:

Good news, kinda, for the BRICS summit…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Soprano2

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Interesting news about Sununu.  I wonder what his plans are.

      But, Jesus, four terms? Are those four-years terms?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Mr DAW bought a new TV yesterday, and he’s busy setting it up and exploring google TV. By the time I get to touch the remote, he’ll be speeding through and I’ll never figure out how to use the thing. I want the same thing from the TV that I want from my car: I can turn it on, it works, I don’t have to think about it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.