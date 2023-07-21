Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

No one could have predicted…

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

People are complicated. Love is not.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

    2. 2.

      TheOtherHank

      I might have to make a rhubarb crisp this weekend, if they still have some at the grocery store.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Cannot in all honesty say I’ve been in the mood to work since, oh, maybe 1969.

      Have been in the mood for cake much longer.
      ;)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      I went out to dinner last night at Ted’s Bulletin in Ballston and got a piece of chocolate cake to go. (Friends I ate with caused a feeding frenzy.) I’ve been going through it a forkful at a time. Very good. One friend got carrot cake—also very good.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      We had a thunder and lightning storm blow through our area last night.  I brought the wee one outside to watch.  This could have gone 2 ways.   Scared or excited.  She was super excited.  I said keep your eyes above the trees for lightning.  I was hoping for at least a little bolt but after about 5 minutes it was just the sky lighting up without any bolts in sight.  Patience running thin I suggested we wait a few more minutes.  And then……and incredible horizontal bolt  stretched across the sky. It looked like a trident.  I either said “HOLY SHIT” out loud or in my head.  I don’t remember. Before it disappeared I was thinking this will send her running back inside or maybe not.  When it was gone she shouted. “THAT WAS THE MOST EPIC THING I’VE EVER SEEN!”   Success!  MY grandma use to sit in the closet with a book and flashlight during thunder storms.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jay

      Girkin/Streklov got arrested today and is on trial in a Moscow Court for “extremism”.
      He’s really upset about this because he’s looking at Ruzzian jailtime when instead, he could have had a comfy cell in the Hague.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      laura

      I’ve got a less than quart of buttermilk giving me side eye every time I open the fridge. And a bunch of lemons. They’d probably make a really tangy cake if I had the gumption to mix it up and turn on the oven. The oven part thrills me not as we’re going to be around 106° today.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      narya

      Smitten Kitchen has a one-bowl chocolate cake that I make a LOT. I use two whole eggs (instead of an egg and a yolk), and I use some black cocoa from King Arthur as part of the mix. When I had frozen strawberries to use up, I cooked them down and, after it cooled, made frosting with the strawberry jam, butter, and confectioners’ sugar–I do the frosting first, because I can make the cake in the same bowl w/o washing. (Yes, I use my mixer, and I have been reverse-creaming, because no matter what I did, my batter was breaking.) I’ve also done a mix of that cooked-down strawberry puree, plus cream cheese, a little sugar, and an egg, and put that as a layer within the chocolate cake. It’s particularly nice to whip up when I have veggies I need to roast, as that can happen while the oven is heating

      ETA: I save my soured milk to use as the liquid in the recipe.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      NoOneOfConsequence

      I’ll be sure to join you for cake after escaping this evil computer and its maze of puzzles that I can only solve with this “portal-generator”. I know, I know, the only thing I have saying there will be cake is an evil computer, but, *who* would *lie* about *cake*?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Rachel Bakes

      It’s “war against the farm share” season here. Zucchini muffins and chocolate zucchini cake with chocolate ganache for our new neighbors. Then I experimented with baking with beets. Two different recipes for beet cinnamon rolls were the result. Made a gorgeous fuchsia colored dough, and I’ll make one of them again.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JML

      My union had a strike authorization vote this week. 93.5% participated in the vote. 97.5% voted to authorize a strike. that should tell you a little something about how well our contract negotiations have been going!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Brachiator

      I have been reading about Tony Bennett, fabulous singer and a nice man.

      I recall seeing him in one of the segments of the Ken Burns documentary about jazz. I was really moved by Bennett’s unabashed display of love and affection for Louis Armstrong.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      frosty

      Ms F was going through an intersection on the green yesterday when some guy in a truck ran the red. She stomped on the brakes but still T-boned him.

      He jumped out of the truck and in classic intimidate-the-woman fashion hollered “You ran the red light!”

      She answered “No I didn’t, you ran it, and I have the dashcam to prove it.”

      Argument over. I have a dashcam on order now.

      PS No injuries, the airbag didn’t even deploy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Martin

      Reading more about the climate effects. North Atlantic temps continue to climb, now 1.5C above the historical mean. Previous record was 0.9C above the mean, so this is a substantial change in pattern.

      One thing that hasn’t changed with it is that arctic sea ice melting isn’t as bad as you would expect with a bunch of warm water being pumped up into Greenlands. It’s not good per-se, but it’s as catastrophically bad as you might expect. Climatologists are pointing to three causes for this larger phenomenon:

      1. El Niño, which we already knew, pushing up temps at lower latitudes heating up the Gulf and pushing that heat up along the Gulf Stream.
      2. The North Atlantic atmospheric circulation is more or less non-existent. Trade winds that would move clouds and carry heat away aren’t blowing allowing absorbed heat by the ocean to pile up, reducing evaporation which has a cooling effect, etc.
      3. That shutdown of the circulation is causing smoke from Canadian fires to pile up in higher latitudes and remain fairly dense, so there’s a lot of smoke cover over Greenland helping to limit ice melt there, and that limited ice melt isn’t helping to cool the ocean water, etc. etc.

      Why is the North Atlantic circulation stalled out? I don’t think anyone knows that. Is it coincidental? Who knows. It is going to be an ongoing problem? Who knows.

      So, these are all chaotic systems that settle toward stable states. They’re like a wine bottle that you can bump, and it’ll stand itself back up after a bit of time, until you bump it too much and then it falls over and now it’s in a new stable state that requires a bunch of work to return to its old stable state. At some point we bump these systems enough that they fall into a new state. Have we done that this year? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ But every year we get closer to doing that, and this really big swing, even if it reverts is a little bit like that moment when you bump the wine bottle enough that you get a lump in your throat not sure which way it’s going to go. Maybe you get to sigh in relief that it falls back, maybe it goes over. Dangerous game we’re playing.

      What we have learned recently, but apparently hasn’t hit popular news is that there’s evidence via ice cores that several hundred thousand years ago at current warming levels, Greenland had either no ice sheet or a significantly smaller one. That doesn’t guarantee that we’ve tipped over that line, but it sure raises the likelihood that we have. I think they’re planning on doing some more cores to verify that, which will take some months to do.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jay

      Supper plans for tonight are bbq chicken, potato salad, green salad and blackberry apple pie in a shortbread crust.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Delk

      The Jewels had Eli’s cheesecake slices 4 for $5.00 front and center when you walked inside. I did my best Dionne Warwick.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Yarrow

      @Brachiator:
      I loved this bit of his history, which I only learned today.

      He was reported to have been discovered by the legendary African American singer Pearl Bailey, who hired him to open for her in 1949.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Butch

      I spent 4 hours this morning watching a computer tech trying to fix a problem with my e-mail before he gave up and just installed a new system.  I should have been working and now I’m way behind.  I have a very rare headache (I never get headaches); I think wine rather than cake is in my future.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Emerald

      I missed the language app thread for learning languages.  I highly recommend Memrise–the website, NOT the phone app which is only vocabulary. It’s exactly what John said he wanted for learning Spanish. The website has hundreds of courses. The main Spanish course uses good short videos. There’s lots of repetition. I did German up to the A2 level. And all for $free.99. Try it!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Burnspbesq

      @Jackie:

      Speaking of cake… here’s hoping for an Indictment Weekend!

      Probably not for a couple of weeks. The former Trump aide Bennett refused to answer certain questions in front of a grand jury yesterday, interposing bullshit objections based on purported executive privilege. Biden is going to have inform the chief judge of the district court (who is responsible for supervising the grand jury) that he waives the privilege, and then DOJ will have to drag him back in and ask those questions again.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jay

      @Old Dan and Little Ann:

      when we lived in the hills south of Kamloops, the summer always brought massive thunder and lightning storms, and occasionally, torrential rains.

      It was always a mixed bag. The lightning was always stunning, the dog’s didn’t like the thunder, and then, there was the forest fire danger.

      #1 cause of forest fires in BC are lightning strikes, so much so that BC has a satellite that maps them in real time.

      #2 Idiots and vandals.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Burnspbesq:

      and then DOJ will have to drag him back in and ask those questions again. 

      While repeatedly slapping his Trump trash face?  So sick of these assholes.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      cope

      @TheOtherHank: Half of the strawberry/rhubarb pie my wife made yesterday is still left. Mmmm. While rhubarb was still in the stores here in western Colorado, I bought a ton of it, chopped and bagged it and threw it in the freezer for future use.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Burnspbesq

      After baking at the cricket match in Grand Prairie last weekend, I’m going to broil at a minor league baseball game tonight. Expected game time temp 99 degrees F.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Yesterday started out with a rare (for Denver) wee morning hours thunderstorm and was on and off rain and sun most of the day with a couple of good downpours. All gone today for one nice day before it heats up again.

      No to cake or just about anything sweet. Lost my sweet tooth about 15 years ago and honestly can hardly remember craving them (which I most assuredly did).

      Safe travels, WG!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Delk: Hahaha!  I wish Jewel‘s deli prices were better, but they got good prices on everything else.  I enjoy their buy-one-get-two-free Hormel rack of ribs special!  Even BOGOF is ok.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Burnspbesq

      @mrmoshpotato:

      While repeatedly slapping his Trump trash face?  So sick of these assholes.

      If only. The Special Counsel’s folks are thoroughly professional, and will treat this jackalope and his counsel with far more respect than they deserve.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      MomSense

      I’m exhausted!  Going to see kid’s band play in Ogunquit tonight late.  Then heading upta camp tomorrow.  The traffic is going to be bad tonight.

      I think I’m burnt out.  I just don’t want to do my work – at all.  I just don’t want to.

      Reply

