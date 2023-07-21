Looks like we could use an open thread!
I am in the mood for cake today, is anyone else with me on that?
I am behind on work for my clients, getting ready for a trip, and not in the mood to work.
So this is all I’ve got!
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 46 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Looks like we could use an open thread!
I am in the mood for cake today, is anyone else with me on that?
I am behind on work for my clients, getting ready for a trip, and not in the mood to work.
So this is all I’ve got!
Open thread.
Chief Oshkosh
I’m more of a pie guy, but yeah, I’m ready for the weekend.
TheOtherHank
I might have to make a rhubarb crisp this weekend, if they still have some at the grocery store.
NotMax
Cannot in all honesty say I’ve been in the mood to work since, oh, maybe 1969.
Have been in the mood for cake much longer.
;)
Jackie
Speaking of cake… here’s hoping for an Indictment Weekend!
Suzanne
We are on a deadline. I am tired.
Steeplejack
I went out to dinner last night at Ted’s Bulletin in Ballston and got a piece of chocolate cake to go. (Friends I ate with caused a feeding frenzy.) I’ve been going through it a forkful at a time. Very good. One friend got carrot cake—also very good.
Old School
A trip?! How exciting!
Just for the weekend? Or longer?
Math Guy
Wishing you all a peaceful, pleasant weekend.
bbleh
The traditional Smithmas cake? Any time, breakfast lunch or dinner!
Old Dan and Little Ann
We had a thunder and lightning storm blow through our area last night. I brought the wee one outside to watch. This could have gone 2 ways. Scared or excited. She was super excited. I said keep your eyes above the trees for lightning. I was hoping for at least a little bolt but after about 5 minutes it was just the sky lighting up without any bolts in sight. Patience running thin I suggested we wait a few more minutes. And then……and incredible horizontal bolt stretched across the sky. It looked like a trident. I either said “HOLY SHIT” out loud or in my head. I don’t remember. Before it disappeared I was thinking this will send her running back inside or maybe not. When it was gone she shouted. “THAT WAS THE MOST EPIC THING I’VE EVER SEEN!” Success! MY grandma use to sit in the closet with a book and flashlight during thunder storms.
Jay
Girkin/Streklov got arrested today and is on trial in a Moscow Court for “extremism”.
He’s really upset about this because he’s looking at Ruzzian jailtime when instead, he could have had a comfy cell in the Hague.
laura
I’ve got a less than quart of buttermilk giving me side eye every time I open the fridge. And a bunch of lemons. They’d probably make a really tangy cake if I had the gumption to mix it up and turn on the oven. The oven part thrills me not as we’re going to be around 106° today.
narya
Smitten Kitchen has a one-bowl chocolate cake that I make a LOT. I use two whole eggs (instead of an egg and a yolk), and I use some black cocoa from King Arthur as part of the mix. When I had frozen strawberries to use up, I cooked them down and, after it cooled, made frosting with the strawberry jam, butter, and confectioners’ sugar–I do the frosting first, because I can make the cake in the same bowl w/o washing. (Yes, I use my mixer, and I have been reverse-creaming, because no matter what I did, my batter was breaking.) I’ve also done a mix of that cooked-down strawberry puree, plus cream cheese, a little sugar, and an egg, and put that as a layer within the chocolate cake. It’s particularly nice to whip up when I have veggies I need to roast, as that can happen while the oven is heating
ETA: I save my soured milk to use as the liquid in the recipe.
NoOneOfConsequence
I’ll be sure to join you for cake after escaping this evil computer and its maze of puzzles that I can only solve with this “portal-generator”. I know, I know, the only thing I have saying there will be cake is an evil computer, but, *who* would *lie* about *cake*?
Rachel Bakes
It’s “war against the farm share” season here. Zucchini muffins and chocolate zucchini cake with chocolate ganache for our new neighbors. Then I experimented with baking with beets. Two different recipes for beet cinnamon rolls were the result. Made a gorgeous fuchsia colored dough, and I’ll make one of them again.
JML
My union had a strike authorization vote this week. 93.5% participated in the vote. 97.5% voted to authorize a strike. that should tell you a little something about how well our contract negotiations have been going!
Brachiator
I have been reading about Tony Bennett, fabulous singer and a nice man.
I recall seeing him in one of the segments of the Ken Burns documentary about jazz. I was really moved by Bennett’s unabashed display of love and affection for Louis Armstrong.
piratedan
On a rare bidness trip, exhausted from dealing with people…..
frosty
Ms F was going through an intersection on the green yesterday when some guy in a truck ran the red. She stomped on the brakes but still T-boned him.
He jumped out of the truck and in classic intimidate-the-woman fashion hollered “You ran the red light!”
She answered “No I didn’t, you ran it, and I have the dashcam to prove it.”
Argument over. I have a dashcam on order now.
PS No injuries, the airbag didn’t even deploy.
mrmoshpotato
I am in the mood for cake today, is anyone else with me on that?
I could go for a bite or two, but I’m really a sucker for cherry turnovers.
Martin
Reading more about the climate effects. North Atlantic temps continue to climb, now 1.5C above the historical mean. Previous record was 0.9C above the mean, so this is a substantial change in pattern.
One thing that hasn’t changed with it is that arctic sea ice melting isn’t as bad as you would expect with a bunch of warm water being pumped up into Greenlands. It’s not good per-se, but it’s as catastrophically bad as you might expect. Climatologists are pointing to three causes for this larger phenomenon:
Why is the North Atlantic circulation stalled out? I don’t think anyone knows that. Is it coincidental? Who knows. It is going to be an ongoing problem? Who knows.
So, these are all chaotic systems that settle toward stable states. They’re like a wine bottle that you can bump, and it’ll stand itself back up after a bit of time, until you bump it too much and then it falls over and now it’s in a new stable state that requires a bunch of work to return to its old stable state. At some point we bump these systems enough that they fall into a new state. Have we done that this year? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ But every year we get closer to doing that, and this really big swing, even if it reverts is a little bit like that moment when you bump the wine bottle enough that you get a lump in your throat not sure which way it’s going to go. Maybe you get to sigh in relief that it falls back, maybe it goes over. Dangerous game we’re playing.
What we have learned recently, but apparently hasn’t hit popular news is that there’s evidence via ice cores that several hundred thousand years ago at current warming levels, Greenland had either no ice sheet or a significantly smaller one. That doesn’t guarantee that we’ve tipped over that line, but it sure raises the likelihood that we have. I think they’re planning on doing some more cores to verify that, which will take some months to do.
Jay
Supper plans for tonight are bbq chicken, potato salad, green salad and blackberry apple pie in a shortbread crust.
sab
@Old Dan and Little Ann: We had a thunderstorm last night and this morning the neighborhood stray cat moved in. Yay.
Mike E
@Brachiator: He was the last true ambassador for the art form, a historic figure.
mrmoshpotato
@Old Dan and Little Ann: Awesome! I love a good (not-flooding-my-patents’-basement) thunderstorm! Glad to hear your granddaughter loves them too!
Delk
The Jewels had Eli’s cheesecake slices 4 for $5.00 front and center when you walked inside. I did my best Dionne Warwick.
@TheOtherHank: I love rhubarb crisp! Especially with vanilla ice cream
So, I’m back from seeing Barbie. The word “patriarchy” pops up a lot and there is critique of gender expectations and power. But mostly, it was fun. Recommended.
Yarrow
@Brachiator:
I loved this bit of his history, which I only learned today.
He was reported to have been discovered by the legendary African American singer Pearl Bailey, who hired him to open for her in 1949.
Butch
I spent 4 hours this morning watching a computer tech trying to fix a problem with my e-mail before he gave up and just installed a new system. I should have been working and now I’m way behind. I have a very rare headache (I never get headaches); I think wine rather than cake is in my future.
Emerald
I missed the language app thread for learning languages. I highly recommend Memrise–the website, NOT the phone app which is only vocabulary. It’s exactly what John said he wanted for learning Spanish. The website has hundreds of courses. The main Spanish course uses good short videos. There’s lots of repetition. I did German up to the A2 level. And all for $free.99. Try it!
Burnspbesq
Speaking of cake… here’s hoping for an Indictment Weekend!
Probably not for a couple of weeks. The former Trump aide Bennett refused to answer certain questions in front of a grand jury yesterday, interposing bullshit objections based on purported executive privilege. Biden is going to have inform the chief judge of the district court (who is responsible for supervising the grand jury) that he waives the privilege, and then DOJ will have to drag him back in and ask those questions again.
Jay
when we lived in the hills south of Kamloops, the summer always brought massive thunder and lightning storms, and occasionally, torrential rains.
It was always a mixed bag. The lightning was always stunning, the dog’s didn’t like the thunder, and then, there was the forest fire danger.
#1 cause of forest fires in BC are lightning strikes, so much so that BC has a satellite that maps them in real time.
#2 Idiots and vandals.
Delk
@mrmoshpotato: LOL! I knew you would comment!
mrmoshpotato
and then DOJ will have to drag him back in and ask those questions again.
While repeatedly slapping his Trump trash face? So sick of these assholes.
cope
@TheOtherHank: Half of the strawberry/rhubarb pie my wife made yesterday is still left. Mmmm. While rhubarb was still in the stores here in western Colorado, I bought a ton of it, chopped and bagged it and threw it in the freezer for future use.
Burnspbesq
After baking at the cricket match in Grand Prairie last weekend, I’m going to broil at a minor league baseball game tonight. Expected game time temp 99 degrees F.
Sure Lurkalot
Yesterday started out with a rare (for Denver) wee morning hours thunderstorm and was on and off rain and sun most of the day with a couple of good downpours. All gone today for one nice day before it heats up again.
No to cake or just about anything sweet. Lost my sweet tooth about 15 years ago and honestly can hardly remember craving them (which I most assuredly did).
Safe travels, WG!
Burnspbesq
While repeatedly slapping his Trump trash face? So sick of these assholes.
If only. The Special Counsel’s folks are thoroughly professional, and will treat this jackalope and his counsel with far more respect than they deserve.
mrmoshpotato
I’m going to broil at a minor league baseball game tonight.
Who’s playing?
MomSense
I’m exhausted! Going to see kid’s band play in Ogunquit tonight late. Then heading upta camp tomorrow. The traffic is going to be bad tonight.
I think I’m burnt out. I just don’t want to do my work – at all. I just don’t want to.
Delk
@mrmoshpotato: I stopped shopping at Mariano’s when Kroger decided to pay Elaine Chao $280,000 to sit on their board.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings