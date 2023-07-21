Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trumpery Open Thread: Judge Cannon's Friday Doc Dump

Trumpery Open Thread: Judge Cannon’s Friday Doc Dump

Assuming TFG doesn’t stroke out first… Per Politico, “Judge sets Trump classified-documents trial for next May”:

Donald Trump will stand trial on May 20, 2024 — after most presidential primaries have elapsed — on charges that he hoarded military secrets at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a federal judge ordered Friday.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon appeared to split the difference between prosecutors’ request for a December 2023 trial date and Trump’s request to postpone the trial until after the November 2024 election.

Trump, who is mounting a bid to return to the White House, already faces a criminal trial set for March in New York on unrelated state charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election…

The new ruling from Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, largely sidesteps the issue of how the preparations for the trial in the federal case she is overseeing will interface with the demands of a presidential election campaign.

Cannon noted that Trump’s lawyers argued that the case would face “insurmountable prejudice in jury selection stemming from publicity about the 2024 Presidential Election,” but she found it “unnecessary” to address that issue “at this juncture.”

The judge’s order Friday also formally sets the trial to take place in Fort Pierce, Fla., which typically draws jurors from five counties along or near the state’s Treasure Coast. Those counties were more pro-Trump in the 2020 presidential election than was Palm Beach County, where federal prosecutors filed the criminal case. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate and social club is located in Palm Beach County and the crimes — which include storing highly classified documents and obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them — were allegedly committed there.

While Cannon earned a reputation as being deferential to Trump due to her rulings in a civil case challenging the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last year, her early rulings in the criminal case appear designed to chart a middle course between Trump and the government. She has so far avoided tipping her hand on most of the explosive legal issues likely to arise during the pretrial proceedings.

Prosecutors from Smith’s office had argued that the case should not be considered “complex” under federal law or put on a protracted timeline, but Cannon rejected that view, writing that she is “unaware of any searchable case in which a court has refused a complex designation under comparable circumstances.”…

Cannon indicated Friday that she anticipates further argument and briefing on the process for selecting a jury in the case…

There’s a pony in there somewhere!

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Well, with the writers’ strike and then production restarts, we need something to watch during spring.  Very nice of her to space things so evenly.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      waspuppet

      You know, if I were accused of a crime, and I were totally innocent and running for office, I would want the trial out of the way well in advance of the election, so people would know about my total innocentness when they were deciding who to vote for.

      Of course, that assumes Trump is innocent (LOL), and that he’s actually “running for president” in the common meaning of that phrase, as opposed to what he’s doing, which is the equivalent of a burglar checking your front door to see whether it’s maybe unlocked before he breaks it down.

      While Cannon earned a reputation as being deferential to Trump due to her rulings in a civil case challenging the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago last year, her early rulings in the criminal case appear designed to chart a middle course between Trump and the government.

      That IS deferential to Trump, given that he has confessed to the charges on live TV multiple times.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Shana

      I wonder if convictions on the other trials, and this one happening after he’s mostly likely been chosen as the nominee is better for Biden or not. Of course there will be all the “Biden’s DOJ” bullshit, but I’m not sure how far that goes if there are other convictions out there.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      Not surprising, IMO. That lifetime appointment makes Cannon think twice about being known forever as Donald Trump’s very own Federal judge. Also, Smith has several pots on the stove including the J6 case. Everyone wants to get this one over with and move on. I think the upcoming J6 case is far more serious.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Ken:

      A lawyer would say “10 billable months to review discovery.”

      Normally, yes. With Trump, however, billable ≠ collectible.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Captain C

      @Baud: Unless they’re smart and get mother-huge retainers in cash up front.  Of course, they’re working for TFG, so YMMV…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Captain C

      Apparently there are a shitload of docs.

      How much does one need to study each doc to determine whether, upon being seized at Trump’s club, they were government docs or military secrets?

      Maybe Trump’s defense will be “I didn’t know THAT document was in the box I stole.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Parfigliano

      Id bet money the trial does not begin 5/20/24.  It will get continued cause Trump will be less then 6 months out from Presidential election.  Campaign interference.   Continuance will be granted till after election.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Parfigliano: It will probably be delayed past 5/20 (many trials are continued past the original trial date).  I do not agree with the rest of your prediction.

      Reply

