Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

T R E 4 5 O N

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

This blog will pay for itself.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

We still have time to mess this up!

This really is a full service blog.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

In my day, never was longer.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / The Black History Whitewash in Florida

The Black History Whitewash in Florida

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

As mentioned in the morning thread, VP Harris will be visiting Florida today to call attention to the new standards for teaching black history in the state, which she called “revisionist history” in a speech last night:

“Just yesterday in the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery,” she said at a convention for the traditionally Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta Inc. “They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it.”

The DeSantis-appointed African American history task force that created the standards pushed back on criticism by Harris and others. You can read about how DeSantis stacked the task force with right-wing allies here, but to summarize, most are black Repubs, and some are known crackpots.

One task force member who issued a statement pushing back on the criticism is Frances Presley Rice, a right-wing crank who produces helpful (to Repubs) screeds about how Dems are the REAL racists because they did Jim Crow. Here’s an excerpt of the statement the task force released:

Any attempt to reduce slaves to just victims of oppression fails to recognize their strength, courage and resiliency during a difficult time in American history… We encourage everyone to view these robust standards for themselves.”

So I took them up on that challenge. Here are a few items I found while skimming through a fraction of the published standards [PDF] yesterday:

Instruction includes writings by Africans living in the United States and their effect on the abolitionist movement (e.g., Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass, William Wells Brown, David Walker, Martin Delaney).

Did y’all know these historical figures were “Africans living in the United States”? I thought they were Americans since each was born in this country. But see, that’s exactly the type of liberal nitpicking that infuriates conservatives. They probably wrote it that way on purpose.

Examine the causes, courses and consequences of the slave trade in the colonies from 1609-1776. SS.912.AA.1.1

Examine the condition of slavery as it existed in Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe prior to 1619.

Benchmark Clarifications: Clarification 1: Instruction includes how trading in slaves developed in African lands (e.g., Benin, Dahomey). Clarification 2: Instruction includes the practice of the Barbary Pirates in kidnapping Europeans and selling them into slavery in Muslim countries (i.e., Muslim slave markets in North Africa, West Africa, Swahili Coast, Horn of Africa, Arabian Peninsula, Indian Ocean slave trade). Clarification 3: Instruction includes how slavery was utilized in Asian cultures (e.g., Sumerian law code, Indian caste system). Clarification 4: Instruction includes the similarities between serfdom and slavery and emergence of the term “slave” in the experience of Slavs. Clarification 5: Instruction includes how slavery among indigenous peoples of the Americas was utilized prior to and after European colonization.

I think this is their subtextual retort to “The 1619 Project.” Since white people were enslaved prior to that, and black and indigenous people have been enslavers, suck it, libs — little Snotleigh need not feel guilty or uncomfortable. Not that he ever really did, but I think that’s what this is all about. Just a hunch.

Describe the emergence, growth, destruction and rebuilding of black communities during Reconstruction and beyond.

Benchmark Clarifications: Clarification 1: Instruction includes the ramifications of prejudice, racism and stereotyping on individual freedoms (e.g., the Civil Rights Cases, Black Codes, Jim Crow Laws, lynchings, Columbian Exposition of 1893). Clarification 2: Instruction includes acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans but is not limited to 1906 Atlanta Race Riot, 1919 Washington, D.C. Race Riot, 1920 Ocoee Massacre, 1921 Tulsa Massacre and the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. Clarification 3: Instruction includes communities such as: Lincolnville (FL), Tullahassee (OK), Eatonville (FL).

Emphasis mine. I think the Ocoee Massacre remains the most deadly election-related race massacre in U.S. history to this day. So how did black people perpetrate violence? At Ocoee, in self defense, a black man named July Perry shot and killed two members of the KKK lynch mob that had surrounded his house because a friend was thought to have taken refuge there after attempting to vote in Florida while black.

The mob eventually lynched Perry anyway, killed more than 30 other black people, burned their houses and businesses to the ground, and established Ocoee as an all-white “sundown town.” But it’s important to know that both sides acted violently and had violence perpetrated upon them.

Anyhoo, when DeSantis pitches himself as “Trump without the baggage” or “Trump except competent,” there’s some truth to that. (Though at present, he seems to be finding out that “Trump without the showmanship” isn’t a political winner.) The truth is Trump knows how to stir up racial resentment and ethnic division and is capable of delivering on it for the base in crude ways like the Muslim ban.

But DeSantis is the master of the bamboozle because he understands how government works. He also knows how to satisfy the lizard-brain urge to strike back without getting the icky bigot schmoo all over himself and his supporters, at least in the eyes of people who aren’t paying much attention.

In this instance, DeSantis has layered on plausible deniability by enlisting crackpot people of color to do the dirty work, including Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. and the department’s African American history task force. Trump had to hand out “Blacks for Trump” shirts to white people. DeSantis is building a diverse coalition of right-wing cranks to whitewash black history and enact a far-right agenda.

We’re goddamn lucky the man has all the charisma of a damp lump of dryer lint, and I hope our luck holds. But we’ll need more than luck. As VP Harris said, “We will not stand for it.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Cameron
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • E.
  • Elizabelle
  • Geminid
  • gvg
  • jimmiraybob
  • justawriter
  • Keith P.
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Maxim
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Paul in KY
  • schrodingers_cat
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • WereBear
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Any attempt to reduce slaves to just victims of oppression fails to recognize their strength, courage and resiliency during a difficult time in American history violence against white people.

      DeSantified.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      jimmiraybob

      I’m wondering how long it’ll be before they officially reassert that Lincoln and the Union were the traitors that stood in the way of the advancement program for chattel slaves that the compassionate peoples of the Confederate states were trying desperately to implement.  And that seceding from the Union was really all about helping the chattel slaves against northern aggression.

      Codifying the Lost Cause narrative.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WereBear

      Trump fans love the baggage. They crave the incompetence.

      Finally able to read my copy of Authoritarian Nightmare: Trump and His Followers by John W. Dean and Dr. Robert Altemeyer. There really is a pattern and we all know what it is.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      enslaved people benefited from slavery

      I’d love to ask any white person who believes this: “So do you wish that it had been reversed, and white people were the enslaved ones? Y’know, since it was so beneficial for the enslaved people and all.” And when they say no, give them a wide-eyed stare and ask why not. And if they hem and haw and just say well you know PARTS of it were maybe not great, tell them I’m super confused and I don’t know history because people like them erased it, so could they elaborate and tell me what the bad parts of slavery were. Make them fucking enumerate all the reasons why THEY would’ve have wanted to be enslaved. Then ask why Black people should have been happy about it.

      They’d still find a way to weasel out of admitting their bullshit, but it would be enjoyable to watch them bumble around, and hopefully might wake a few other people up.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      Since white people were enslaved prior to that, and black and indigenous people have been enslavers, suck it, libs

      Basic whataboutism. Obviously slavery isn’t unique the U.S., but the practice of white Americans enslaving black people has unique affected American history and society.  Although it’s always possible to find some crazy liberal somewhere, I would think almost all American liberals would welcome a decision by any other Western or non-Western country to deal with the contemporary effects of historical injustices in their society.  But white right-wingers feel picked on because American liberals are going to focus on American society for obvious reasons.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Maxim

      Very fine people on both sides.

      @Baud: American slavery was practiced in an especially pernicious way, not only because of the racial division, but because of the widespread practice of splitting up families by selling them off.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      We visited wife’s sister and her husband last weekend in the North Carolina  town he grew up in (he wanted to return there after his retirement as a NPHS doctor, to live in his childhood home). Anyway, he was driving me around and told me that he went to segregated elementary and middle schools, and that official desegregation didn’t happen until his freshman year in high school. He said he suspected his elementary school principal was the local Grand Dragon.

      He also told me that to his father’s credit, he wasn’t sent to the local “Christian Academy” that so many of his friends found themselves at post-desegregation.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Baud:

      I always heard the one about “black tribes were enslaving other black tribes for sale”, but it missed a basic point – the slave trade incentivized the taking of slaves by making a market for it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Maxim:

      I can’t say I’m an expert in other forms of slavery. I wouldn’t even consider myself an expert in American slavery.  But I think it’s apparent that Roman slavery doesn’t have any identifiable present day effects.  Our society, on the other hand, continues to be drenched in the after-effects of American slavery, as demonstrated aptly by what DeSantis is doing.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      You can read about how DeSantis stacked the task force with right-wing allies here, but to summarize, most are black Repubs, and some are known crackpots.

      And the rest are soon-to-be-known crackpots! 😁

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Maybe I’m paranoid, but DeSantis and crew seem to have a talent for picking issues where there might be a multiracial, unisex normie perception that liberals are overly sensitive and should shut up and move on.

      Example: there’s no way a claque of “anti-woke” academics inadvertently used the word “slave” instead of “enslaved people” — they figured it would provoke controversy. They’re betting that most people who hear complaints about that will roll their eyes and dismiss the complainers as woke scolds.

      They’ve adeptly exploited genuine controversy about trans-inclusive language, women and girls’ sports, etc., to paint all liberals as crackpots. I think Trump was dumber and cruder and therefore easier to dismiss.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @jimmiraybob:

      My grade school and middle school history instruction consisted of slavery>genteel antebellum society>Uncle Tom’s Cabin>Lincoln-Douglass Debates>Lincoln Election>complicated reasons for secession>noble Confederate officers kneeling in prayer by horses>Appomattox>Reconstruction>evil yankee carpetbaggers

      I kinda slept through US history in high school, because my desk was in the back and against a wall, and that teacher was an assistant football coach who liked to run filmstrips in a dark room while he went to bullshit with the other coaches. My head hit that wall for a nice mid morning nap n’ drool every single class.

      It wasn’t until adulthood that I read anything about the Cornerstone Speech, the extent of gratuitous SCOTUS fuckery in the Dred Scott opinion, the extent of how much fucking around was occasioned by the Fugitive Slave Act, how Reconstruction was abandoned, Tulsa, Ocoee, etc.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      but DeSantis and crew seem to have a talent for picking issues where there might be a multiracial, unisex normie perception that liberals are overly sensitive and should shut up and move on.

       
      I think that’s a classic Republican strategy. Trump is really the exception here because his style is more “in your face” rather than being clever.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WereBear

      I rampaged through every library I could as I went to a wide variety of schools, so I can’t remember what was taught. Compared to the real stuff I would find in the adult section, it was definitely watered down.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      mrmoshpotato

      We’re goddamn lucky the man has all the charisma of a damp lump of dryer lint

      I’ll take the damp dryer lint over Meatball Ron DeathSantis.

      (My continuing apologies to meatballs.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WereBear

      I can easily picture DeSantis in the white-shoes-and-belt with a polyester suit (they don’t wrinkle) of my humid Florida childhood. The ones that were really too old for youth ministry and had mean little eyes like a hog.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      E.

      Thank you for highlighting this BC. It is so depressing, sad, and embarrassing. I told my wife today that if our child was headed to a school that teaches this, I would favor moving to another state. We are in TN with a three-year old so it may come to that after all. The “Africans living in the U.S.” sent literal shivers down my spine and I’m a white guy. A white guy whose ancestors only got to America a century ago. Nobody ever called me a Swede living in the U.S.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @E.: Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s father was Swedish. So naturally his fellow Marine officers nicknamed him “Dutch.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Paul in KY

      @Alison Rose: I’ve heard some of them basically say ‘Well, we took them from that hellish jungle they were livin in over thar. Brought them over to freedum & Murca’

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      I remember “‘Slave’ came from ‘Slav'” being the “Irish were slaves too” of people of Eastern European ancestry complaining about affirmative action, back in the 1980s. The etymology is correct but not tremendously relevant to US history.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @WereBear:

      So I keep noticing the @antifaoperative threads posts listing the misdeeds of cops, pols and pastors regarding sex crimes against minors.

      I remember – even as a kid – thinking that grown assed men and women in their late twenties on up must be weird to hang around with teens as youth pastors. I tended to find them creepy and developmentally stunted – we had our own language, didn’t really want them around, and had no unique insights to offer them, so why would they want to socialize with us? That role was not the role of a teacher or mentor.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bbleh

      @Alison Rose: that’s how I deal with people who oppose affirmative action.  “So you think you’d be better off if you had been born Black, to Black parents, and so on?  No?  Do you think you’d be as well off, with your house and your cars and … no?”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Paul in KY

      @Baud: From what I’ve read, Roman slavery was much more egalitarian and had many more codified safeguards than the version practiced down South.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Cameron

      Our Liberal Media: “Responsible education officials in Florida bring rationality and balanced guidance to American history in the classroom by teaching ‘Both sides did it.'”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      @WereBear: I know exactly what you mean. He’s got the sour-faced look and rageful demeanor of an ambitious dean at a crappy fundamentalist charter school — one who’s been (unfairly, in his opinion!) sent out to supervise the pick-up point in the hot sun and is just itching to express his resentment by screaming at a child or kicking a puppy.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      West of the Rockies

      @Alison Rose:

      I like that plan.  But, of course, the bigot you were addressing would probably swiftly scamper/slither away while sobbing that you are the real racist–racist against white people!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Matt McIrvin

      @bbleh: Some of them have pretty fantastical beliefs about what affirmative action is/was. There’s a pretty common belief among white people that any Black kid who graduates from high school with reasonable grades gets an automatic four-year free ride college scholarship.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That’s consistent with their view that 20% of people are trans and half the US budget goes to foreign aid. And that blue cities have all burned to the ground.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      @jimmiraybob: Ever read the actual letter that is the source for the myth that Robert E. Lee was against slavery? It’s basically that. Lee bemoans the moral stain that enslaving people puts on the souls of the white men who do it, but says that it’s a sacrifice he’s willing to make for the sake of the benefit to Black people from being enslaved.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Keith P.

      Ron doesn’t see people as color; he sees them as flavors of pudding – vanilla, chocolate, lemon, butterscotch.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Paul in KY

      @Baud: You’re right. They would say that. But only after studying both and debating and whatnot before coming up with their reasoned response.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      gvg

      @Paul in KY: Uh I think there were some salt mines and other things that weren’t OK. Also gladiator fights for the amusement of rich decadent citizens. We just don’t know as much about really ancient times. I also recall some snippets about Greek slavery and serfdom in various times and places. If you dig into it you always end up getting sick. Its always bad. Really. Don’t bother to split hairs. Don’t try and compare. Power imbalances are corrupting. Excuses about them are corrupting even if you are trying to make someone see how bad another thing is. Slavery is bad.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      jimmiraybob

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:

      It wasn’t until after high school that I really started to become interested in American and European History.  And even at university I had to seek out the stuff that was otherwise being whitewashed out of existence.

       

      The truly sad thing about teaching state-approved “patriotic” history rather than factual history is that it robs the people of their own self-autonomy by creating a mythical realm versus reality.  It is literally state brainwashing.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @gvg: Yes.  I think the correct approach to any of these arguments is “So what?  This slavery happened here.  It was wrong, and people are still suffering its pernicious effects.”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Geminid

      @Paul in KY: Some Roman slaves could have a decent life, especially if they were educated. Others could be treated pretty rough, though. The Elder Cato had strict rules that his slaves stay in the beds and sleep if they were not working. Dinner guests described how Cato would excuse himself after dinner to go whip a slave who had made serving errors. Later generations considered him a model Roman.

      A Roman citizen had the right to crucify his slave for serious misbehavior. But then, a Roman father had the right to execute not just his slaves but his children. The Romans were a cruel and bloody race, and historians have attributed their strict devotion to law to their need to bridle a violent nature.

      This is not to say that slavery as practiced in the US was less evil than in ancient Rome. It was clearly more evil.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Paul in KY

      @Baud: Interesting read. My take: they are assholes who like being mean to people, especially people they think are ‘beneath’ them.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Paul in KY

      @gvg: It was bad (duh) but the slaves back then had more actual rights and could buy themselves out of slavery, etc. Still alot better than being stuck as a slave in MS (unless you got sent to the salt mines).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.