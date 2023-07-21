Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Cole is on a roll !

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: How Can It Be ‘Friday Already’ When This Week Has Been So Long?…

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: How Can It Be ‘Friday Already’ When This Week Has Been So Long?…

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , ,

President Joe brought enough for everybody!

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Such A Quick Arrival, Such A Long Week...

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • MagdaInBlack
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    4. 4.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m going to see the Barbie movie this morning.

      I told a friend that my DIL, the kindergarten teacher, asked me, and she somehow got the idea that my DIL was taking her class and I was going along to help chaperone. What an appalling thought. However I imagine there will be children there. And me. :-)

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      “We’re going to keep doing our jobs. We’re going to keep focusing on the solutions that matter.”

      Say what? Not spending hour upon hour spewing online, throwing tantrums and calling anyone whose head isn’t firmly affixed to your butt stupid names? What kind’a presidentin’ is that?
      //

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.