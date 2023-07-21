President Joe brought enough for everybody!

As he runs for reelection, Biden says his signature laws, which will invest tens of billions in clean energy projects and electric vehicle manufacturing, will deliver high-paying union jobs https://t.co/9z0Mz4RmzY via @bpolitics — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) July 20, 2023

NEW: President Biden has created a new working group of administration officials to study how to avert future debt-limit crises They'll consult with outside legal and political experts on both legislative and "constitutional" options via @Jordanfabian https://t.co/qa0S6ocENV — Justin Sink (@justinsink) July 20, 2023

Extremists are pushing forward revisionist history. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it. pic.twitter.com/ipCXuGjWTw — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 20, 2023

I'll be on the ground in Florida tomorrow. We're fighting back against attempts to gaslight us, cover up our history, and rewrite the horrors of slavery.@POTUS and I will always stand up for fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to learn and teach America’s full history. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 21, 2023

There is a big difference between legitimate congressional oversight. And a malignant clown show. pic.twitter.com/8l0xd8HKMD — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 20, 2023