President Joe brought enough for everybody!
Hell yeah! https://t.co/8hFPIQMxv4
— Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) July 21, 2023
As he runs for reelection, Biden says his signature laws, which will invest tens of billions in clean energy projects and electric vehicle manufacturing, will deliver high-paying union jobs https://t.co/9z0Mz4RmzY via @bpolitics
— Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) July 20, 2023
NEW: President Biden has created a new working group of administration officials to study how to avert future debt-limit crises
They'll consult with outside legal and political experts on both legislative and "constitutional" options
via @Jordanfabian https://t.co/qa0S6ocENV
— Justin Sink (@justinsink) July 20, 2023
Extremists are pushing forward revisionist history. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us, and we will not stand for it. pic.twitter.com/ipCXuGjWTw
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 20, 2023
I'll be on the ground in Florida tomorrow. We're fighting back against attempts to gaslight us, cover up our history, and rewrite the horrors of slavery.@POTUS and I will always stand up for fundamental freedoms, including the freedom to learn and teach America’s full history.
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 21, 2023
There is a big difference between legitimate congressional oversight.
And a malignant clown show. pic.twitter.com/8l0xd8HKMD
— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 20, 2023
Make no mistake—Biden and Democrats are DELIVERING for the American people: "We're going to keep doing our jobs. We're going to keep focusing on the solutions that matter." pic.twitter.com/R5069U18vn
— CAP Action (@CAPAction) July 20, 2023
