And finally, if I may, a bleak poem by an anonymous inmate (as translated from Spanish) »

When looking into the sunset

with my sad beggar look

I resign myself to die as a traveler

that surrenders to the pain of his failure,

the shadow that will come from the sunset

I will find myself sitting on the path

if I can’t get there, if nothing I hope

So I’m going to take a single step.

Let my cross rot among the scum

where the faith of my destiny fell

and my memory was covered in mud

I don’t deserve another end, cruel pilgrim

I crossed the night of my history

leaving human blood on the road.