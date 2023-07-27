Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cake Is Coming Open Thread

29 Comments

This post is in: 

I haven’t really been able to follow the news – but it sure seems like cake is coming.  Maybe today or maybe tomorrow?

Insert the Airplane I guess I picked a bad week to quit smoking / drinking / snorting coke / meme here.

But seriously, it’s great to get to know my Australian cousins!  I like them very much and I will be sad to leave tomorrow because it’s unlikely that I will see them again.  But maybe!

Yesterday I had to stay home from the big outing because I was still behind on work for one of my clients.  But I worked for 10 hours yesterday and got to a point where I feel fine not working until Saturday when I will wake up again in my own bed.

Open thread.

Update:  Since I was staying back, I offered to have my niece’s pups stay here because they are terribly afraid of storms, and I knew that big storms were coming yesterday.  So I cranked up Jimmy Buffett on the stereo and worked for hours, singing to the pups when the thunder got too loud and especially when Skye got so scared that he climbed up in my lap.  He has to weigh maybe 80 pounds>  I adore Skye and Stella, so I was happy to have them with me.  I sang so much yesterday that my voice is a bit croaky this morning.  Totally worth it!

Here’s the file I created when they went home after staying with me for 10 or 14 days when they were just 4 months old!

Skye and Stella

    29Comments

    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      Re-posted from downstairs.

      Sy Hersh, who once was a journalist, now completely beclowns himself on the regular.

      Yes Hersh, this is definitely something a U.S. official told you and not just one of your many fever dreams or your Russian handler. pic.twitter.com/8mg8G7bOCM— Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) July 27, 2023

      You’ll have to click through for the full quote, where supposedly an unnamed “US official” refers to Zelensky as a “poor waif in his underwear.” I guess you’re supposed to skip over the fact that this is a phrase never used by Americans, but is a literal translation of the common russian phrase “мальчик в трусиках.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      I will repeat by comment from the previous post: I’m pretty sure there was such a meeting a few weeks ago, because I remember being disappointed by the lack of indictment cake*. But, I’m OK with Smith tormenting Trump with these meetings, because it seems to goad him into confessing more crimes.

      * German chocolate, in my case.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I’ve always been curious about Australia, but I don’t think we’ll ever get there at this point. We’re not happy air travelers at the best of times.

      Just making the final reservations for our own overseas trip in September that was originally going to happen in June 2020, and we’re dividing up each trip into 3 separate legs. Not specifically to break up the flights, it just kind of worked out that way because using an Icelandair voucher kind of constrained us.

      We’re spending a couple days in Iceland at the end of the trip and I’m hoping to see the aurora, a lifelong dream.

      Hotels got crazy  expensive in the last 3 years!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I added a doggie update up top, if anyone is interested.

      We are about to head out on an outing to downtown Kalamazoo for some sightseeing and shopping.  Our last full day together.  I get on the train in the morning and my Australian cousins pick up their rental car and head to Niagara Falls.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Ken: But, I’m OK with Smith tormenting Trump with these meetings,

      I’ll take what I can get. One reason trials are scheduled so far out, I’ve learned from internet lawyers, is that there are all kinds of motions that go back and forth, hearings with the judge on various minutiae, etc. And every one of those is an opportunity for TFG to lose in court yet again.

      So he’s getting lots of reasons to be mad at lots of judges, months before the actual trials.

      It’s my fond hope that he no longer has any good days. They’re all spent in either rage or abject fear, or both.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic: I have seen almost no news since Sunday, but I did see that the fucking Russians mined the nuclear power plant.  It made me sick to my stomach.

      I have no words for how out of control Russia is; they are like a mad dog.  I don’t know what else we can do, but anything we can do can’t be enough when war is being waged by a madman.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Jeffro: Since I am visiting today and will be on the train all day tomorrow, I won’t be able to bake a cake or make a sour cherry galette if we get news before the weekend.

      But I will definitely be eating ice cream!

      I’m sure it sounds dumb, but I miss you guys.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Burnspbesq

      Happy 75th birthday, Marvin the Martian. The lovable (?) little guy first appeared in a Bugs Bunny cartoon released on this date in 1948.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      It’s OK, I’m used to looking like an idiot.

      Rotating tag.

      I thought the same thing, don’t worry! I was going to say that I was jealous she gets to see koalas even though a friend told me they smell really bad. I don’t care, they’re adorable.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      Here’s how Mitch would be replaced until an election can be held for his seat:

      The state GOP gives a list of three persons that they’d be OK with to Gov. Beshear, a Democrat.
      Beshear picks one of the three, and that person becomes a Senator until the next election.

      I’ll avoid the ins and outs of when that election would be (looks to me like November 2024), but in the meantime:

      Suppose Beshear simply doesn’t pick anybody?  The law is silent on that.  It would be great if Beshear was able to keep McConnell’s seat vacant until November 2024. Would be exactly the same sort of shit the GOP pulls all the time; would be great to give them a taste of their own medicine.

      Alternatively, it could be used as a bargaining chip to fill Feinstein’s seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee with another Dem if she were to resign from that committee.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Hey, here’s a nice times thingie! There’s an amazing organization near us, the Chester Children’s Chorus, and their next concert this weekend is going to be livestreamed. We know the founder / director and what he has built in Chester, PA, one of the poorest cities in the US, is just amazing.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jackie

      @lowtechcyclist: “It would be great if Beshear was able to keep McConnell’s seat vacant until November 2024.”

      Which is EXACTLY what McTurtle did following Scalia’s death refusing to let Obama replace him.

      That would be sweet justice, indeed!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Juice Box

      I’ve had my split of champagne waiting in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks now. I thought I might be opening it for the Georgia indictment first, but either way, a champagne to toast to Trump prosecutors is always a treat!

      I typed “Trump pr” and Apple’s predictive algorithm offered me “prosecution” and “prosecutors”. That made me smile. The words go together so nicely.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Robert Sneddon

      I thought it was traditional in America for big prosecution news drops like indictments to happen on a Friday, time to bury the headlines in the weekend so that Monday starts off with a fresh set of scandals and distractions.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      CapnMubbers

      Re Cornel West:  It wasn’t just the lack of personal invitation to the inauguration that he’s miffed about. When he first came up I remembered an interview with Amy Goodman on “Democracy Now” after the election  in 2008. He wanted to be Frederick Douglass to Obama’s Lincoln. http://democracynow.org/2008/11/19

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I’ll have at least a slice cake today: Trump’s Lawyers Have Been Told Indictment Is Coming

      Former president Donald Trump’s legal team was informed that they should prepare for yet another indictment against him during a meeting with federal prosecutors on Thursday. The federal indictment is expected to pertain to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his role in the January 6 Capitol riot as well as efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

      Reply

